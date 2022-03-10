Column: Remembering Blake Honeycutt, an angler and inventor from Hickory

The bass fishing community and industry lost a stalwart on March 5 when Blake Flay Honeycutt of Hickory passed. Unfortunately, many anglers under the age of 50 probably don’t recognize the name.
Honeycutt was instrumental in the early days of tournament angling in several ways. He will forever hold the three-day-weight record (15-fish daily limit) for B.A.S.S. His total for that event, held July 10-12, 1969, on Lake Eufaula, Alabama, was 138-06 (34 bass). He beat Bill Dance (second place) and Rip Nunnery (third place), who had 123-02 and 117-13, respectively.
Honeycutt fished 36 B.A.S.S. events from 1968 through 1984 and posted one win, one second-place finish, two third-place finishes and 18 top-20s. He made the Bassmasters Classic a total of three times (1972, 1981, 1982). He was inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in 2014.
Honeycutt cut his teeth as a teenager fishing the local North Carolina waters in the 1950s with none other than Buck Perry of Spoonplugging fame. Taking the knowledge he learned from Perry, Honeycutt became one of the first anglers to adopt structure fishing using topographic maps and deep diving lures to reach offshore fish no one ever knew existed.
Honeycutt then turned from trolling spoonplugs to working jigs and plastics offshore. Using his topographic maps, flashers and triangulating points on shore, Honeycutt became one of the best structure fishermen of the day.
Due to his extensive use of the flasher and his experience in electronics, Honeycutt and friends Tom Mann and Yank Dean decided to go into the electronics business. Starting with a Heathkit, they developed a flasher that would not see interference from the big motor’s ignition and, therefore, be readable at bass boat speeds of the day. They also developed the first transducer that would read at high speed as well as the brightest bulb that could be seen in direct sunlight.
The name of the company they started was Allied Sports, makers of the Humminbird Depth Sounder.
If you knew of Honeycutt and his accomplishments over the years, there’s no doubt this news brings a bit of sadness. If you didn’t know of him, I hope this obituary gives you a little insight into a man that helped change the world of competitive angling forever.
Godspeed, Mr. Honeycutt. You left a legacy in a number of ways, and we wish you the best in the big lake in the sky.
Blake Flay Honeycutt was born in Catawba County on Oct. 16, 1929. He passed at the age of 92 on March 5 in Hickory.