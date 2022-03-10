Column: Remembering Blake Honeycutt, an angler and inventor from Hickory

Due to his extensive use of the flasher and his experience in electronics, Honeycutt and friends Tom Mann and Yank Dean decided to go into the electronics business. Starting with a Heathkit, they developed a flasher that would not see interference from the big motor’s ignition and, therefore, be readable at bass boat speeds of the day. They also developed the first transducer that would read at high speed as well as the brightest bulb that could be seen in direct sunlight.

The name of the company they started was Allied Sports, makers of the Humminbird Depth Sounder.

If you knew of Honeycutt and his accomplishments over the years, there’s no doubt this news brings a bit of sadness. If you didn’t know of him, I hope this obituary gives you a little insight into a man that helped change the world of competitive angling forever.

Godspeed, Mr. Honeycutt. You left a legacy in a number of ways, and we wish you the best in the big lake in the sky.

Blake Flay Honeycutt was born in Catawba County on Oct. 16, 1929. He passed at the age of 92 on March 5 in Hickory.