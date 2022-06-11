Column: Rangers have shown resilience in playoffs

The New York Rangers were down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins before winning three games in a row — including a thrilling comeback in Game 7’s overtime victory — to advance. In the second round, the Rangers battled back from a 2-0 hole against the Carolina Hurricanes to advance (again winning a Game 7). They are now down 3-2 against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference finals. Will the Rangers battle back once again?

The Rangers are this season’s comeback kids. Along with their playoff series comebacks, they had the second-most comeback game wins in the regular season and have had the second-most comeback game wins in the playoffs. The Rangers have demonstrated resiliency. Do not count them out.

New York came into the series against the Lightning as underdogs. The Lightning have won two Stanley Cup championships in a row. They have well-worn playoff experience and the best goalie in the league in Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have not won the Stanley Cup since 1994. And they are young. As a team with an average age of just under 27, which includes the so-called “kid line” consisting of three players 22 and younger (Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko), the Rangers lack the experience that typically serves teams well in the payoffs.

Despite their relative youth, the Rangers have been fearless in taking on the Lightning, defeating the defending champs in all three of their regular-season matchups and in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals. The wins in Games 1 and 2 had put the Rangers decisively in the driver’s seat. Teams leading 2-0 have won 93% of the series in Eastern Conference finals history.

But the Lightning had been at a disadvantage. After sweeping the Florida Panthers in the second round, Tampa Bay had a nine-day layoff before Game 1 against the Rangers.

Following such an extended time off, the Lightning were no longer in game form. Players were sluggish, and Vasilevskiy, who gave up more goals in Game 1 against the Rangers than he did in the entire series against the Panthers, was not himself. Game 2 was much closer. By Game 3, back in Tampa, the Lightning were getting back into form.

The Rangers led the Lightning by a score of 2-1 heading into the third period of Game 3. During the regular season, the Rangers were 31-1-3 when leading entering the third. They were 7-1 in the playoffs when leading after two periods. If they could hang on, they would lead the series 3-0. Only four times has a team come back from a 3-0 deficit to win an NHL playoff series.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Lightning fought back. Less than a minute and a half into the third, Stephen Stamkos scored a power-play goal to tie the score. And then with 41 seconds left in the game, Ondrej Palat found the back of the net to deliver the win for the Lightning.

The Lightning easily won Game 4, sending the series back to New York for a pivotal Game 5 Thursday night. Going into the game, the Rangers had an 8-1 record at home in the playoffs. But they were unable to hold off the Lightning. Though New York scored first, Tampa Bays’ Mikhail Sergachev tied the score near the end of the second period, and then scored the go-ahead goal with less than two minutes left in the game. The series now shifts back to Tampa for Game 6 tonight.

New York is 5-0 when facing elimination (2-0 when facing elimination on the road) in this year’s playoffs. But Tampa Bay is not Pittsburgh or Carolina. Defeating the Lightning in Tampa with the season on the line will be a tall order.

The Rangers have been a bit hampered by injuries. Ryan Strome went out in Game 3 with a lower body injury and was not able to play in Game 4. When Chytil was unable to return for the third period in Game 4 due to injury, the Rangers were out two of their three top centers.

But Tampa Bay suffered the bigger loss when Brayden Point went down to injury in Game 7 of the Lightning’s first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Point had more goals than any other player in the NHL in each of the past two postseasons. He has yet to return.

The series may, in the end, come down to goaltending. Vasilevskiy is the best goalie in the league, though New York’s Igor Shesterkin was the best goalie this year. Each has a soft spot — Vasilevskiy has given up more high blocker goals than all of the other spots combined, while Shesterkin has given up more five-hole goals than any other goalie in the playoffs. New York fans have taken to chanting “Igor’s better” during games at Madison Square Garden. He will have to prove it for the Rangers to win the series.

Tampa Bay winning its third straight Stanley Cup would bolster the team’s already impressive legacy. But sometimes young upstarts have other plans.

Talent and experience make a difference. But if the Rangers have demonstrated anything this year, it’s that being resilient in the face of adversity can lead to unexpected results.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.