Column: Pitching key to Orioles' turnaround

In 2018, the Baltimore Orioles had one of the worst seasons in Major League Baseball history, posting 115 losses to finish 61 games out of first place in the American League East. Only two other MLB teams have lost more games in a season than the ’18 Orioles — the Philadelphia Athletics in 1916 and the New York Mets in 1962, their inaugural season.

The next year was not much better. In 2019, the Orioles lost 108 games and finished 39 games back in the AL East. The pitching staff gave up 305 home runs, the most allowed in a single season in MLB history.

The O’s had a losing record for a fourth consecutive year in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Last year, the Orioles lost 110 games. The pitching staff had the worst ERA in the league.

At the beginning of the season this year it seemed that the Orioles and their fans would be in for more of the same. The O’s finished the month of April with twice as many losses as wins (a record of 7-14). In mid-May, they went on a six-game losing streak. As usual in recent times, the future seemed bleak.

But then things began to change.

The Orioles had a winning record for the month of June. And then, in early July prior to the All-Star break, the team went on a 10-game winning streak. Although the Orioles may miss the playoffs this year, they will likely finish with a winning record for the first time since 2014. And they have been playing meaningful baseball in September. It has been quite a dramatic turnaround.

How did the Orioles do it?

Selecting catcher Adley Rutschman as the first overall pick in the 2019 draft helped. Rutschman, who was first called up to the majors following Baltimore's mid-May losing streak this season, after briefly struggling, established himself as a force to be reckoned with both on offense and on defense. He is now in a two-man race for AL Rookie of the Year with Julio Rodriguez, the Seattle Mariners' standout center fielder.

Rutschman’s impact has been undeniable. But equally if not more important to the Orioles' turnaround has been the improvement in pitching. After having had the worst team ERA in the league last year, the O’s now have the 13th-best, just ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and just behind the Philadelphia Phillies, a pair of playoff contending clubs. The Orioles are also 10th in runs allowed, not far behind the Cleveland Guardians, who have a shutdown bullpen and are in first place in the AL Central, and the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series in 2021.

Baltimore’s offensive numbers are far less impressive than their pitching numbers. The O’s rank 21st, 10 spots from the bottom, in batting average and OPS. They are also 20th in the league in runs scored. The Orioles' offensive potential has improved with Rutschman (and highly touted prospect Gunnar Henderson) in the lineup. But the O’s would not be in the playoff hunt without improved pitching.

The centrality of pitching to on-field success is reflected broadly in the AL East standings. The New York Yankees lead the division, and they are third in the league in team ERA. The Yankees also have offensive power, ranking fifth in OPS. Yet despite its power at the plate, New York wouldn't be nearly as well-positioned without stellar pitching casts.

The Boston Red Sox serve as an illustrative example. The Sox have a dynamic offensive team, with the fourth highest batting average in the league (featuring Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, among others). But Boston’s pitching has been notably poor. The Red Sox are sixth from the bottom in team ERA. Despite having an accomplished offensive, they are in last place in the AL East (though still have respectable record, not far below a .500 winning percentage).

The Orioles still have a ways to go. Missing pieces of the puzzle remain. And the AL East is the toughest division in MLB.

But with Rutschman behind the plate, Henderson already showing he belongs in the majors after debuting less than a month ago and a young pitching staff that has shown the ability to deliver, there is now hope. This might not be the Orioles' year. But it might at long last be the beginning of renewal in Baltimore.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.