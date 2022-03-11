Column: Passing politics to the next generation

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Drew Brees said in the summer of 2020 as protests spread across the United States in the wake of the George Floyd murder. The reaction was swift. Provoking backlash that included professional athletes such as several of his teammates and LeBron James, Brees at first equivocated, but then backed down, saying that his comments were “insensitive” and that he had “completely missed the mark.”

His initial comments, though, perhaps should not have come as a surprise. Brees mostly avoided talking about politics throughout his career. But he had previously expressed conservative views, saying, for example, after a visit to Guantanamo Bay in 2009 that “the worst thing we can do is shut that baby down.” He then went on to describe how well he felt the detainees there, held indefinitely in the War on Terror, were being treated.

Social justice advocacy became a priority for many professional athletes after the murder of Floyd in 2020. Such advocacy has been in stark contrast to the approach taken to politics and the views of the most prominent quarterbacks in the NFL over the past couple of decades.