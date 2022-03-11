Column: Passing politics to the next generation

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Drew Brees said in the summer of 2020 as protests spread across the United States in the wake of the George Floyd murder. The reaction was swift. Provoking backlash that included professional athletes such as several of his teammates and LeBron James, Brees at first equivocated, but then backed down, saying that his comments were “insensitive” and that he had “completely missed the mark.”
His initial comments, though, perhaps should not have come as a surprise. Brees mostly avoided talking about politics throughout his career. But he had previously expressed conservative views, saying, for example, after a visit to Guantanamo Bay in 2009 that “the worst thing we can do is shut that baby down.” He then went on to describe how well he felt the detainees there, held indefinitely in the War on Terror, were being treated.
Social justice advocacy became a priority for many professional athletes after the murder of Floyd in 2020. Such advocacy has been in stark contrast to the approach taken to politics and the views of the most prominent quarterbacks in the NFL over the past couple of decades.
Brees is part of a cohort of quarterbacks drafted around the turn of the century, which included Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, who dominated the NFL during the first two decades of the 21st century. The turn-of-the-century draftees had long careers and now sit atop the career statistics leaderboards. They were a constant presence in the postseason (though they had success, individually, to varying degrees, with Brady at one end having won seven Super Bowl championships and Rivers on the other having won none). Not only did they play at the same time, they had similar styles of play as pocket passers and leaders in what is now (and perhaps has always been) a quarterback-centric game.
They were also similar in their approach to politics, often avoiding the subject when possible (and not engaging in activism), or expressing conservative views when pressed.
Roethlisberger, for example, when asked during the 2016 presidential campaign if he was going to endorse Trump, with whom he has played golf, deferred, saying that politics was not his “thing.”
He did, though, feel compelled to speak out in the fall of 2017, while NFL players who were kneeling during the anthem were coming under heavy criticism from President Trump, saying, “I personally don’t believe the anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest.”
Brady has also tried to stay relatively apolitical, though he was believed to be a Trump supporter when a red “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in his locker after a game in 2015. When asked if he thought Trump, who was a long shot to win the election at that point, could win, Brady said, “I hope so. That would be great.”
He later tried to clarify that it was not a political endorsement, that Trump was just a “friend,” and claimed ignorance, saying, “I don't even know what the issues are. I haven't paid attention to politics in a long time.” Politics, he said, are “way off my radar.”
Peyton Manning, similarly when asked about Trump, deflected by saying, “I’m just a meathead football player, that’s all I know,” and otherwise declined to comment other than saying that he has played golf with Trump and that Trump had always been nice to him.
Manning has, though, at times been politically active behind the scenes, donating to Republican presidential candidates such as George W. Bush, Jeb Bush and Mitt Romney, donating to Republicans in Tennessee (where he resided during his college career), and speaking at Republican events.
Eli Manning has been mum on politics (as far as I can tell), though perhaps shares some of his brother’s views, being from the same demographic and having been raised by the same family in the South.
Though he has not spoken out often about politics that I could find, Rivers strongly endorsed Rick Santorum for president in 2012, saying, “I am supporting Rick Santorum for president because of his stance on issues that attack vital Christian values our country was founded upon: no abortion, upholding traditional marriage, defending religious freedom, no euthanasia.”
Aaron Rodgers, who did not start playing in the NFL until a bit later than the turn-of-the-century draftee cohort (becoming a starter for the first time in 2008), perhaps would have seemed unlikely, coming from northern California and having played football at the liberal hotbed of the University of California, Berkeley, to be politically conservative. But Rodgers has been derisive toward President Joe Biden, referring to him as a “fake president,” has expressed contempt for what he called “the woke mob” and “cancel culture,” and became associated with the anti-vaccine movement for declining to get vaccinated for COVID-19 (though claiming to have been “immunized”). And though it was reported that Rodgers and his then-fiancée Shailene Woodley, who is a politically active liberal, had “agreed to disagree” about politics, their political differences were cited by a source as being one of the reasons they broke up.
With Brady and Roethlisberger retiring at the end of this season, the turn-of-the-century draftee quarterbacks are all now out of the league. They are passing the ball, and with it the politics of the NFL, to the next generation. Will there be significant change?
It is perhaps too early to tell. But with increased activism and calls for social justice on the rise among professional athletes in the U.S., it seems that we might be at a turning point. When Colin Kaepernick began (first sitting and then) taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016, he was heavily criticized and later blacklisted. Today, pregame demonstrations are commonplace. And expressing the view that kneeling during the anthem shows disrespect for the flag, as Brees did in 2020, is met with condemnation.
The next generation of NFL players are poised to catch the ball from the great quarterbacks of the previous era. But many are on the opposing side, ready to turn the ball around and head up field. It will not be an easy pick-six — there will be pushback. But the momentum is shifting. Let’s see where the game goes next.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.