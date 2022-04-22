Column: Panthers in need of a new QB

Last April, the Carolina Panthers traded draft picks to the New York Jets for quarterback Sam Darnold in what was a perplexing acquisition. The Panthers had a disappointing season the year before, winning only five games with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm. But replacing Bridgewater with Darnold was a step in the wrong direction.

Though Bridgewater was not among the top-level quarterbacks in the NFL, he had established himself at that point as a competent game manager. Darnold, on the other hand, after being selected as the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, had underperformed in his three seasons with the Jets.

The Panthers would have potentially been better off had they kept Bridgewater or selected a quarterback in the draft (Justin Fields and Mac Jones were still available when the Panthers made their first pick). Though it is a weak draft class for quarterbacks this year, the Panthers are left with no other option than to select a QB in next week’s draft.

Trading for Darnold was a difficult move to understand. In three seasons with the Jets, he had lost roughly twice as many games as he had won (with a record of 13-25).

Not all of the blame for the Jets' woes could be placed on Darnold. Prior to drafting him, New York had only one winning season out of the previous seven. Upon being drafted, Darnold, to be fair, was not heading into a situation where he would be set up for success.

Still, Darnold did not demonstrate that he was a starting-level quarterback during his three years with the Jets. During his time in New York he had a 78.6 passer rating in 28 games, indicating below average play. He turned the ball over more times than he scored (59 turnovers and 50 touchdowns), with nearly as many interceptions as touchdown passes (39 interceptions and 45 touchdown passes). It was not that the Jets were losing despite Darnold during his time with the team — they were losing, in part, because of him.

Bridgewater, on the other hand, though not an elite-level NFL quarterback, had shown that he could at least competently manage a game and protect the ball. He had won almost twice as many games as he had lost up to that point (with a record of 22-12), had scored more times than he had turned the ball over (42 touchdowns and 29 turnovers) and had more touchdown passes than interceptions (38 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions). Though the end result for the Panthers may not have been drastically different had they kept Bridgewater for last season, he would have at least provided the team with more opportunities to win.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule choosing Darnold over Bridgewater demonstrated a lack of judgment. Rhule has won 10 games and lost 23 as Carolina’s head coach (winning five games in each of the past two seasons). This is a make-or-break year for Rhule. If he fails to show that the Panthers are making significant progress, it should be time for the franchise to move on.

A lot is consequently riding on this year’s draft. Unfortunately, it is not a particularly strong year for quarterbacks.

Nonetheless, it only takes one. Mock drafts have predicted that the Panthers will select Kenny Pickett from the University of Pittsburgh with the sixth overall pick. However, drafting quarterbacks can be a bit of a crapshoot (Tom Brady was selected 199th, after all, and there have been numerous first-round QB busts).

It is hard to say whether drafting Pickett, or any other quarterback that might be available when the Panthers are on the clock, will make an appreciable difference. But better to at least to have the prospect of a better future than to be resigned to another subpar season.

The NFL draft brings with it optimism and hopes of renewal for the teams that struggled the year prior. Carolina, at this point, has a number of puzzle pieces in place to become a contender, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Now is the time for the Panthers to make a move to advance their offense. Let’s hope they do not pass it up.

