Column: Panthers have reasons for optimism despite slow start

After only two games, it is already difficult for Carolina Panthers fans to have much optimism for the new season. Last Sunday the Panthers lost to the New York Giants, a team that has not had winning season in more than five years, to drop to 0-2.

Since the NFL merger in 1970, only 38 out of 400 teams (less than 10 percent) have made it to the playoffs after starting with two losses, and it seems unlikely that the Panthers will defy the odds this year. With almost the entire season left to play, it is difficult to keep the cliché ‘There’s always next year’ out of one’s mind.

But let’s not dwell on the negative. It may turn out to be a difficult year. But there are, despite the slow start, several reasons to not give up hope just yet.

Carolina's newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield has been far from perfect. He has muffed snaps, had passes knocked down and has not put up the kinds of numbers that winning quarterbacks compile. But after a dismal start in the first three quarters of his first game as Panthers QB, he turned things around in the fourth quarter, going 5 for 6 on passing attempts for 131 yards and a touchdown (without any interceptions) to put the Panthers ahead in the final minutes of the game. Carolina lost, but it took a 58-yard field from Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York in the closing seconds.

The Panthers' defense struggled to contain Cleveland’s rushing attack throughout the game. Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards. The Browns dominated the Panthers in time of possession. Carolina’s defense, which missed 18 tackles, should have done a better job. But defending against the Browns' running game, with Chubb in the lead role and Kareem Hunt backing him up, is exceedingly difficult.

Both Chubb and Hunt are difficult to bring down, and Chubb, who was second in the league in rushing yards last year even though he missed three games and as of Week 1 of this year was second all-time in yards per rush (ahead of Jim Brown, Gale Sayers and Barry Sanders), is perhaps the most underrated player in the league.

Going into MetLife Stadium against the Giants last Sunday, the Panthers' defense may have been expected to have even more trouble with Saquon Barkley, who had the most rushing yards (164) of any tailback in Week 1. Instead, Carolina held the Giants to zero rushing yards in the first half and kept Barkley to 72 yards for the game. The Panthers’ Week 1 ineffectiveness against the run may turn out to have been an aberration for a defensive unit that was second best overall in the league last year.

Christian McCaffrey, who missed most of the past three seasons due to injury, was underutilized in Week 1, with only 33 rushing yards on 10 carries and 24 yards receiving on four receptions. The Panthers focused more on getting the ball to McCaffrey in Week 2, and he responded with over 100 yards on the ground.

Panthers first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu, an offensive tackle, notably struggled in his first two games as a pro. In Week 1, he allowed two sacks and two pressures, and in Week 2, one sack and three pressures. He made costly mistakes in both games — committing a false start penalty on a fourth-and-one against the Browns, and giving up a sack on a third down near the end of the game against the Giants.

But rookies should be expected to have growing pains. In his first ever game in the NFL, Ekwonu had the misfortune of matching up against Myles Garrett, one of the best defensive ends in the league. And mental mistakes are to be expected among first-year players.

Carrying over from last season, defense continues to be one of Carolina’s strengths. Despite the Panthers committing several costly turnovers that left the Giants in favorable field position, Carolina’s defense held the Giants to field goals throughout the game aside from a third-quarter touchdown. The Giants won in part due to kicker and ex-Panther Graham Gano going 4 for 4 on field goals (as the Browns' York also did against the Panthers in Week 1), which included two field goals of 50-plus yards. One field goal miss in either game by the opposing team and the Panthers could have avoided failing into an 0-2 hole.

Though he is not an elite level quarterback, having Mayfield at the helm rather than Sam Darnold is an improvement. Mayfield has a competitiveness and fire, along with an ability to extend plays in the backfield by scrambling away from oncoming rushers, that can provide the spark needed for teams to rally. But he is still new to the Panthers. In Week 1 he dropped four snaps (one of which was the result of a low shotgun pitch). That is unlikely to happen again. And moving forward, Mayfield should become more comfortable with his receiving corps and better at integrating McCaffrey fully into the offense.

Though it might be difficult not to fret, Panthers fans should not yet despair. Both losses this season have come due to late field goals. Victory is within reach.

There have been some setbacks. But let’s now put the first two games behind us. As long as the Panthers keep on pounding, there will be hope.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.