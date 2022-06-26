Column: No second chances for Watson without remorse

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March, subsequently signing a contract for a guaranteed $230 million over the next five years. It is the largest guaranteed contract ever signed by an NFL player. And yet it is uncertain whether Watson will be available to play this year.

Watson is undeniably talented. His career passer rating is tied with Aaron Rodgers for second-best all-time (with Patrick Mahomes in the top spot, according to cumulative statistics from ProFootballReference.com). This puts Watson ahead of the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and other legends of the game.

Watson is also first overall in pass completion percentage, sixth in passing yards per game and 15th in passes completed per game. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons as a starter in the NFL so far. And in college, he won a national championship for Clemson University, defeating the perpetually high-ranked SEC powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide.

In March of 2021, Watson was sued by a massage therapist for alleged sexual misconduct. Twenty-three other therapists have now made similar allegations. This past March, a grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges. But he still faces civil lawsuits and could face disciplinary action from the NFL.

Watson, in a statement from his lawyer, “vehemently denied” the accusations and has said he has “no regrets.” In his introductory press conference with the Browns, he stated, “I’ve never assaulted any woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman.” When asked whether he has had any counseling on the matter, he replied, “I don’t have a problem. I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”

Cases involving sexual misconduct can be difficult to prove, coming down to he said/she said accounts of ambiguous interactions. There often are no witnesses. In a judicial system based on “innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the onus is on the accuser to establish wrongdoing.

All else being equal, in the absence of clear evidence, the accused is afforded the benefit of the doubt. But in Watson’s case, not all else is equal.

Not just one, but 24 women have accused Watson of sexual harassment or misconduct. There are text messages, Instagram direct messages and other pieces of indirect evidence that support their claims. Watson has admitted to engaging in sexual activities with some of the women, though he claims that such interactions were consensual. The legal defense team representing Watson has argued that the therapists making accusations against Watson are lying and that the lawsuits are attempted “money grabs.”

Watson’s case is in some ways reminiscent of the case against Bill Cosby, in which the former actor and comedian was accused of sexual misconduct by 60 women. Similar to Watson, Cosby denied the allegations.

In 2018, Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. But the conviction was later overturned on a technicality.

Commenting on the Cosby case in 2015, former late night talk show host Jay Leno said, “You go to Saudi Arabia and you need two women to testify against a man. Here you need 25.”

That may not have been an exaggeration. After 24 accusations, not only has Watson not been held to account, but he has been awarded with the most lucrative contract in NFL history.

I believe in second chances. But only after one has shown contrition and paid a price for one’s transgressions.

Watson remains in denial. When asked why one of his accusers was “teary-eyed” after a massage session, Watson said, “I don’t know. Like I told you at the beginning of this depo, I’m still trying to figure out why we are in the situation we are in right now, why I’m talking to you guys, why you guys are interviewing me. I don’t know. Do not know.” He again reiterated last week, “Like I said, I never assaulted anyone or I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone.”

As long as Watson refuses to take responsibility he should not be permitted to play in the NFL. True reconciliation can only come first through acknowledgment and acceptance. Watson is not there yet.

The NFL is reportedly considering a one-year ban. But what if at the end of the season, Watson remains remorseless?

It is understandable that NFL teams would want Watson on their team due to his athletic ability and skills. But some things are more important than who wins on any given Sunday in the fall. I hope that the NFL, in Watson’s case, ultimately will recognize that.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.