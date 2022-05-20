Column: NHL's Hurricanes are the minnows of the Metro

The Hartford Whalers became the Carolina Hurricanes when they relocated to Raleigh in 1997. “Hurricanes” is seemingly a fitting moniker for a team based in North Carolina. But perhaps keeping the name the “Whalers” would have been more appropriate.

Not because North Carolina is known for whaling. But because as a small-market team (in a state lacking professional sports championships) playing in a division of heavy hitters, the Hurricanes are metaphorical minnows in pursuit of the elusive “white whale,” the Stanley Cup Trophy, which can only be won through steady determination and unbreakable will.

Last weekend, the Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins in a best-of-seven series to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Bruins are one of the NHL’s storied franchises. An “original six” team, Boston has won six Stanley Cup championships. The Bruins have made it to the playoffs 75 times, including in 47 of the past 55 postseasons. In two of the last three years, Boston knocked the Hurricanes out of the playoffs.

Along with the Bruins in Boston are the Patriots, who are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl championships (each with six). And the Celtics, who are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA championships (each with 17). Even the Red Sox in Boston, after not winning the World Series for 86 years, have since won four World Series championships. The city has had much to celebrate.

The Hurricanes are currently facing off against the New York Rangers in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, a team from a city that has more professional sports championships than anywhere else in the world. Cumulatively, New York has won 54 championships — 29 in baseball (the Yankees with 27 and the Mets with two), 10 in football (the Giants with eight and the Jets with two), four in basketball (the Knicks with two and the Nets with two) and 11 in hockey (the Rangers with four, the Islanders with four and the Devils with three).

Along with the Rangers and the other New York City area teams, the Hurricanes battle against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan division. The Penguins and Capitals have featured the two best players in the NHL over the past decade-and-a-half-plus, Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin.

The Penguins have won five Stanley Cups. They have appeared in the postseason 37 times and recently won back-to-back championships during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. And Pittsburgh is also home, of course, to the Steelers, who (as already mentioned) are tied with the Patriots for the most Super Bowl wins.

The Capitals have not had as much postseason success. They have won the Stanley Cup only once. But they have made the playoffs 14 of the past 15 years, and had a previous stretch where they made it to the postseason for 14 consecutive years (from 1983-1996).

Even the Philadelphia Flyers, another Metropolitan division competitor, who have not been as historically dominant as teams such as the Bruins, are a large-market team that only missed the playoffs twice in their first 22 seasons (starting in the late 1960s through the end of the 1980s). They won back-to-back Stanley Cups in the mid-1970s.

That leaves the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Metro division, the only team that has won fewer championships (0) than the Hurricanes. But the Blue Jackets have only been around since 2000. And the city of Columbus has won more major league sports championships than the state of North Carolina (the MLS' Columbus Crew have won two). Collectively, Ohio has won 16 championships — seven in baseball (the Reds have won five and the Guardians two), eight in football (all by the Browns) and one in basketball (all by the Cavaliers).

The Hurricanes are the only team from the Carolinas that have won a major league professional sports championship. And they have only won it all once (in 2006). They are (along with the Blue Jackets) the minnows of the Metro.

But coming off a franchise-record setting season, this might be a year that the Hurricanes catch the white whale. They have already slain one giant. They are currently battling the next. Let’s hope that they can reach back to their past as Whalers and again take down the mighty.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.