Column: MLB at a crossroads

However, for the Mid-Atlantic High-A league mentioned above, there are only five teams: Aberdeen, Maryland (Baltimore Orioles); Hudson Valley, New York (Yankees); Brooklyn, New York (Mets); Jersey Shore, formerly Lakewood (Philadelphia Phillies); and Wilmington, Delaware (Washington Nationals).

A sixth team will need to be added at some point. Right now, the prevailing talk is that it will be Bowling Green, Kentucky (Tampa Bay Rays), out of the Midwest League (which kept 13 teams from its old structure). If this happens, the Crawdads could play in a league that has a geographical footprint from the Hudson Valley to Western Kentucky. This goes against everything MLB was supposed to be solving.

While MLB needed to solve the problems of the minor league development system, which honestly NAPBL drug its feet to do anything about, MLB has created more acrimony that may last beyond this juncture. In the public relations realm, it has soured the relationship with the fans of the cities in which baseball is no more. Hundreds of players will be without teams to play for, and jobs in and around of stadiums, many publicly financed, are no more.