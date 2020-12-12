Column: MLB at a crossroads

Through 2018, in a scene that played out every two years, affiliate changes between Major League Baseball (MLB) teams and their minor league partners had the appearance of a middle school square dance. When the music stopped, not everyone was happy with whom they had to dance.
Two years later, a lot has changed, and it has filtered down to the Texas Rangers’ affiliate in Hickory. What ultimately comes out of the changes still is yet to be determined, but the solution and the procedures of getting there may be worse for the game itself.
In September, a 10-year agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues (NAPBL) — the governing body of Minor League Baseball since 1901 — expired.
Nearly a year prior to that expiration, the gauntlet to NAPBL was thrown, as Baseball America published a story stating MLB would contract the ticket-paying minor league system from 160 to 120 teams, setting into place four full-season leagues for all 30 MLB teams, while cutting all short-season and rookie leagues, except for MLB-owned complex leagues held at spring training sites in Arizona and Florida.
The process of how major-minor league affiliations are formed also has shifted dramatically. Instead of negotiating terms of affiliations through NAPBL, which was the entity that represented the minor league teams, MLB has cast the NABPL aside and has issued its own invitations to minor league team owners to be a part of a major league developed minor league system. In short, instead of negotiating with one entity (NAPBL), MLB will now determine where minor league teams will play and dictate the terms for each of the 120 teams remaining.
Last Wednesday, in the largest reorganization of the minors since 1963, MLB made the list of golden ticket holders official. The Hickory Crawdads, a member of the Low-A South Atlantic League since 1993, received one of the 120 invitations issued. The invitation placed the Crawdads into a High-A league yet to be established.
In taking over the minors, MLB sought to address several concerns it had over several years. One concern was to place affiliates closer to the major league parent clubs. At the Low-A level, the Midwest and South Atlantic Leagues did not offer options for west coast MLB teams to have an affiliate any closer than Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
After the last affiliate shift in 2018, the Washington Nationals were the last team to settle on a AAA affiliate and it wound up 2,800 miles away in Fresno, California. In 2007, the Boston Red Sox High-A affiliate was shuffled from Wilmington, Delaware, to Lancaster, California. After two seasons, the Red Sox addressed the geographical nightmare by purchasing the High-A league club in Salem, Virginia, to assure itself a presence on the east coast.
The Texas Rangers’ purchase of the Crawdads and the High-A Down East Wood Ducks (based in Kinston) in 2017 was in part to remedy the same issue. However, it also addressed another MLB concern — poor facilities.
The Wood Ducks franchise, along with a franchise purchased by the Houston Astros and placed in Fayetteville, derived from substandard situations in the California League for both parent clubs. The Rangers were playing High-A ball in Adelanto, an abandoned Air Force community located in the High Desert of Southern California. The altitude and desert air made baseballs fly out of the park like golf balls. It was a pitcher’s nightmare and, as a rule, teams avoided sending top pitching prospects there.
Houston was faced with the prospect of having to play in Bakersfield at a stadium that could not start games until after dark, as the sun set beyond the center-field fence and directly into the eyes of hitters. It was also not deemed a friendly place to develop pitchers. In 2009, during the Rangers affiliation at Bakersfield (2005 to 2010), they moved 18-year-old pitching prospect Martin Perez from Hickory to AA Frisco, skipping High-A altogether, due to the conditions in Bakersfield.
During the 2016 season, the decision was made by the two Texas-based teams to purchase the California League franchises and transfer both to the Carolina League for the following season.
Another concern was geographical footprints of individual leagues and the travel incurred by minor leaguers. The South Atlantic League stretched from the Jersey Shore to Lexington, Kentucky, to Charleston, South Carolina — all traveled by bus. The Pacific Coast League had become a misnomer with just five of the 16 teams in the Pacific time zone and teams as far away as Nashville and Des Moines — a lot of cross-country flights for teams that played 140 games in 152 days.
Hickory’s movement up a level had a lot to do with MLB’s reorganization of High-A and Low-A teams. In short, two High-A leagues dropped to Low-A: the California League dropped to give west coast teams better access to those players, and the Florida State League dropped, as most of the teams are owned by MLB teams and play at spring training facilities with small attendance numbers during the muggy, rainy Florida summers. The Midwest League bumped up to High-A which left MLB parent clubs not on the west coast or with spring training places in Florida looking for cities in which to play Low-A ball.
What is at hand with all the shifts is a major reorganization of what was the Carolina and South Atlantic Leagues. With that taking place, L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory was deemed as better suited for the High-A than the stadium in Kinston.
MLB also wanted to shift some High-A clubs to the Mid-Atlantic region from Maryland to New York, to lesson travels for teams such as Lakewood (SAL team) and Wilmington (Carolina League). Additional teams from the dissolved, short-season New York-Penn League were also shifted to High-A.
Regarding who Hickory will play and the Crawdads' future, keep this last paragraph in mind. Before it gets to who is playing who, the invitations issued by MLB are the first step.
So, what is next? Before leagues can be assigned, there is paperwork to be done, and it could be that contraction was the easy part.
Now that invitations have been issued to teams, according to a Dec. 10 story by Evan Drellich in The Athletic, as well as subsequent articles published, teams receiving invitations have until Dec. 18 to sign a non-disclosure agreement, as well as an indemnification of MLB. This must be signed before minor league owners can see the terms of the Professional Development License (PDL), which will lay out the terms of facility standards, including the stadium, lights, field, clubhouse, etc.
While the Crawdads are expected to sign, under the ownership of the Rangers, understandably, other owners are unhappy, Drellich reports.
Teams that do sign by Dec. 18 will then receive the PDL and have 30 days to review the terms and agree to them. The whole process is being seen by several owners as a take-it-or-leave-it move by MLB, which could choose to move on to the next team on the list to replace those clubs that choose not to sign.
In the story, Drellich quotes an unnamed owner: “Have spoken with at least two dozen other owners this evening. One group call, several other individuals. It is universal rage towards MLB.”
Looking ahead to who Hickory might play, keep in mind that the 120 teams named last Wednesday may not be the 120 teams that wind up being in the fold in late January waiting to start the 2021 season. The same for the leagues, and so on.
In the current configuration among invited teams, there are two possibilities of High-A leagues for Hickory to join. The first, and most preferable for local front office types, is a league that includes Rome, Georgia (Atlanta Braves); Greenville, South Carolina (Boston Red Sox); Asheville (Houston Astros); Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox); and Greensboro (Pittsburgh Pirates). That would seem to fit into what MLB is trying to accomplish, especially with geography and travel.
However, for the Mid-Atlantic High-A league mentioned above, there are only five teams: Aberdeen, Maryland (Baltimore Orioles); Hudson Valley, New York (Yankees); Brooklyn, New York (Mets); Jersey Shore, formerly Lakewood (Philadelphia Phillies); and Wilmington, Delaware (Washington Nationals).
A sixth team will need to be added at some point. Right now, the prevailing talk is that it will be Bowling Green, Kentucky (Tampa Bay Rays), out of the Midwest League (which kept 13 teams from its old structure). If this happens, the Crawdads could play in a league that has a geographical footprint from the Hudson Valley to Western Kentucky. This goes against everything MLB was supposed to be solving.
While MLB needed to solve the problems of the minor league development system, which honestly NAPBL drug its feet to do anything about, MLB has created more acrimony that may last beyond this juncture. In the public relations realm, it has soured the relationship with the fans of the cities in which baseball is no more. Hundreds of players will be without teams to play for, and jobs in and around of stadiums, many publicly financed, are no more.
Instead of working with owners, MLB has basically told the businesses and municipalities, “You’ll do things our way, or we’ll take your team.” At this point, there seems to be no guarantee that MLB will keep all of the teams invited at the end of the 10-year PDL agreement — including the Crawdads, who have a lease at L.P. Frans through 2031.
For front offices of the minor leagues, this is the prime season to be selling tickets and sponsorship packages to bring in revenues for the season. Unfortunately, there is no schedule in place and likely won’t be until February. A year after the pandemic that shut down the minor league season, teams are desperate for revenues. Yet, MLB is telling teams they have to put in upgrades that local teams will have to pay for somehow, or get cash-strapped municipalities to help with tax dollars.
All of this is ahead of the next collective bargaining agreement with the players union, the parties of which are already tinged with distrust, especially after negotiations to start the 2020 season.
The game is in trouble, and the “negotiations” and reorganization with the minor leagues reflects just what is happening in baseball. And it’s not good.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!