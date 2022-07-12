Column: Mayfield brings hope to the Panthers

Baker Mayfield’s college football career was memorable in more ways than one. There was the classic showdown between Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes in which the two gunslingers broke Division I records for the most passing yards (1,279) and the most offensive yards (1,708) in a game. The decisive victory against the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes the next year in which Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns. The stellar performance in the Sugar Bowl win over Auburn, which marked the end of Bob Stoops’ 17-year run as head coach at the University of Oklahoma.

At the end of his time at Oklahoma, Mayfield was honored with the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first walk-on player (he began his college career as a walk-on at Texas Tech) to have received the award.

Yet some may remember Mayfield’s time in college more for the headlines he generated outside the lines than for his gameplay. There was the crotch grab and obscenities hurled at the opposing sideline in the blowout win over Kansas. The melodramatic planting of the OU flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium after the upset win against Ohio State. The drunken arrest in which officers tackled Mayfield against a wall after he attempted to flee on foot. While in college, Mayfield, it seemed, could not avoid making headlines, too often for the wrong reasons.

Last week it was announced that the Carolina Panthers traded a conditional fifth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for Mayfield. The move is a bit of a gamble. Along with his controversial off-field history, Mayfield’s gameplay in the NFL has been inconsistent. As a first overall draft pick selected ahead of now star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, many view Mayfield as not having lived up to expectations.

His temperament and performance issues are legitimate causes of concern. But there is significant potential upside to acquiring Mayfield. The trade breathes life into what days ago seemed to be a moribund Panthers team.

Acquiring Cam Newton late in the season last year provided the Panthers with brief excitement. Newton scored on his first two plays in a Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. But he subsequently struggled and ended the season on the bench.

Before trading for Mayfield, the Panthers were headed into the 2022-23 season without a first-string quality quarterback. It appeared that Sam Darnold, the third overall pick of the 2018 draft, would be behind center for what was likely to be a lackluster season. Things may very well not work out with Mayfield at the helm (as he presumably will be). But at least there is now hope.

Mayfield had a stellar rookie season with the Browns in 2018. Interceptions were a problem, as they often are with rookie quarterbacks. But Mayfield was frequently voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week, set Browns franchise rookie records, was twice selected AFC Offensive Player of the Week and threw more touchdowns than any other NFL quarterback in a rookie season (surpassing Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson).

The next year, Mayfield suffered a proverbial “sophomore slump,” throwing nearly as many interceptions as touchdowns and ending up with a significantly lower completion percentage and passer rating than the previous year. The Browns finished with a record of 6-10, failing to reach the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season.

Mayfield’s sophomore year may have made it seem as though his rookie season was a fluke. But he was playing for a historically bad team under a rookie coach, Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after just one season.

The next year, in 2020, Mayfield bounced back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. He had the best quarterback rating of his career, improved his completion percentage and had more than three times as many touchdown passes as interceptions. Most importantly, he led the Browns to their first winning season since 2007, a playoff berth and a wild-card win against the traditionally dominant AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, marking the Browns' first playoff win since being reestablished as an NFL franchise in 1999.

Expectations were high going into the 2021 season. With Mayfield seemingly back to form, a one-two rushing attack combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and the downfield threat of Odell Beckham Jr. for Mayfield to target, the Browns were seen by some as potential Super Bowl contenders.

Such expectations, for a franchise with one playoff win over the past couple of decades, were wildly inflated. After a relatively promising start to the season, the Browns backslid, finishing with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs.

The 2021 season was an unusual one, though. While all NFL teams were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland seemed to be hit particularly hard, even having more than 20 players miss a game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to COVID protocols. The Browns were also plagued by injuries to key players, including Chubb, Hunt and Mayfield himself.

The AFC North was unusually strong in 2021. All four teams in the division had winning records well past the midway point of the season. Even the in-state divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals were uncharacteristically formidable. Though the Browns lost three of their last four games, all four games were played against teams that had winning records and were headed to the postseason.

Most significantly for Mayfield, he was hobbled by several injuries throughout the season, which included a torn labrum and fractured bone in his non-throwing arm, a bruised foot and a knee injury that surely significantly limited his ability to perform. Mayfield sat out the last game of the year and had shoulder surgery in January, leaving him with enough time to recover for the start of the 2022-23 season.

Mayfield’s inconsistencies on the field seem less damning when put into context. At 27 years of age, he is still young. He may have several (perhaps even many) good years ahead.

Hopefully, being a bit older than he was when he played at Oklahoma, Mayfield is now a bit wiser. His youthful immaturity was put on display in the pressure-filled environment of Division I athletics. He will continue to be in the spotlight stepping in as the Panthers' shot caller (if all goes according to plan). Let’s hope he makes headlines for the right reasons.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.