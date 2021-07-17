Column: Looking back and looking ahead after 2 years in Hickory

As I said in my introductory column two years ago, life has many chapters. I have been a sports writer for more than a dozen years, covering local sports for such publications as the Morganton News Herald, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot and The Daily Courier in Forest City. The experience I gained at each of those places brought me here, where I enjoy writing about and photographing individuals and teams from Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and other surrounding counties.

There’s so much more I could talk about. For instance, it’s about a five-mile drive from the HDR office to the Hickory Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium, where minor league baseball players with aspirations of one day reaching the major leagues play throughout the spring and summer.

We also have professional athletes with local ties in several sports, along with former high school stars that are currently playing at the collegiate level. Newton-Conover alumna Chyna Cornwell of the Rutgers University women’s basketball team is one of the first that comes to mind, as she helped the Red Devils win their first state title in nearly three decades before graduating in 2020.