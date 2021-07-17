Column: Looking back and looking ahead after 2 years in Hickory

This past Thursday, I celebrated my two-year anniversary here at the Hickory Daily Record. During my time as the HDR’s sports editor, I have made memories that will last a lifetime.
I’ve covered Fred T. Foard volleyball’s back-to-back 2A state titles. Guided by head coach Meredith Lombardi — a former standout player at Foard and Lenoir-Rhyne who is 75-4 overall and 40-0 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play during her three years as a head coach — the Tigers have captured the seventh and eighth state championships in program history over the past two seasons.
Speaking of L-R, writing about the Bears’ football team has been a blast. I particularly enjoyed the 2019 season, when current New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was a star defensive back and punt returner surrounded by a plethora of other talented players for one of the top teams in all of Division II (D-II).
The Bears have also experienced great success in other sports, specifically men’s lacrosse. They reached the NCAA D-II national championship game in May, ultimately coming up short but reaching heights never before attained in only their 11th season.
Sharing stories highlighting the achievements of teams and athletes at Catawba Valley Community College and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has been fun as well. Cody Dalton at CVCC does a phenomenal job as the school’s Sports Information Director and Public Information Officer, which makes things so much easier for me, while Caldwell athletic director Jeff Link often sends me scores, stats and news releases regarding the Cobras.
Getting back to the high school level, Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth has been one of the most impressive athletes I’ve had the privilege of covering. A three-time state champion in girls tennis — twice in doubles and once in singles — the rising senior is also a standout on the soccer field, the basketball court and even the football field, where she served as the Tigers’ kicker during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.
Recent Foard graduate Landon Foor capped a spectacular high school wrestling career in June by winning his fourth consecutive 2A state title. He won his final 156 matches as a prep grappler, losing twice as a freshman but never being defeated again. By the way, Foor will wrestle collegiately at Appalachian State University after signing his national letter of intent last November.
Foard isn’t the only local athletic program that has made noteworthy accomplishments over the past two years. For example, Alexander Central’s softball team made it all the way to the 3A state championship series this past spring despite boasting a roster that only included one senior and relied heavily on freshmen.
Recent Bunker Hill graduate Addie Wray, who will coincidentally also attend Appalachian State as a softball player, has been a treat to watch as well. Although she is certainly incredible on the diamond, she was also one of the best girls basketball players in the state during her junior and senior seasons with the Bears.
Newton-Conover and St. Stephens have continued to be wrestling powerhouses, while Bunker Hill and Bandys are building strong programs as well. Heavyweight grappler Ryan Walker of Newton-Conover completed his high school career with a second straight state title last month, joining the aforementioned Foor and rising sophomore Brayden Mejia of Foard as 2021 state champions.
And while most of 2020 and the early portion of 2021 were different and difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maiden and Bunker Hill had standout football seasons as they finished first and second in the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences, respectively. Speaking of the Northwestern Foothills 2A, Hibriten dominated that league again to finish 25-0 in four seasons as members.
North Carolina High School Athletic Association conference realignment was announced earlier this year and will begin with the upcoming school year. Conferences of note include the Western Highlands 1A/2A (Draughn, Avery County, Madison, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage, Owen and Rosman), the Mountain Foothills 7 2A (Patton, Brevard, Chase, East Rutherford, Hendersonville, Polk County and R-S Central), the Catawba Valley 2A Athletic (Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, Lincolnton and West Lincoln), the Western Foothills 3A (Fred T. Foard, Hickory, St. Stephens, East Lincoln, North Iredell, North Lincoln, Statesville and West Iredell) and the Northwestern 3A/4A (Alexander Central, Freedom, Hibriten, South Caldwell, Ashe County and Watauga).
As I said in my introductory column two years ago, life has many chapters. I have been a sports writer for more than a dozen years, covering local sports for such publications as the Morganton News Herald, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot and The Daily Courier in Forest City. The experience I gained at each of those places brought me here, where I enjoy writing about and photographing individuals and teams from Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and other surrounding counties.
There’s so much more I could talk about. For instance, it’s about a five-mile drive from the HDR office to the Hickory Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium, where minor league baseball players with aspirations of one day reaching the major leagues play throughout the spring and summer.
We also have professional athletes with local ties in several sports, along with former high school stars that are currently playing at the collegiate level. Newton-Conover alumna Chyna Cornwell of the Rutgers University women’s basketball team is one of the first that comes to mind, as she helped the Red Devils win their first state title in nearly three decades before graduating in 2020.
I know that I’ve barely scratched the surface, and I don’t mean to leave anyone out, but trust me when I say that I could go on and on about everything that has happened during my two-year tenure here in Hickory. There simply isn’t enough space in one column for me to discuss it all.
In the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” the titular character declares the following: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
I’m amazed at how much has happened over the past two years, but I’m also excited for the future. After working remotely for over a year before returning to the office in June, I’m hoping the 2021-22 academic year is much more normal. Fall sports are rapidly approaching, and we’ll do our best to keep you up to speed on what’s happening in local athletics.
As always, if you have a story idea, scores/stats or photos to share, please don’t hesitate to email those to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com or sports@hickoryrecord.com. You can also reach the sports desk by calling 828-304-6913.
Life does move pretty fast, but I’m blessed to have spent the past two years here at the HDR. I learn new things all the time, and I guess continual growth is really what it’s all about.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record. Reach him at jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.