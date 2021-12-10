Column: Lessons from Alabama coach Nick Saban

This is something I have often observed in my course on statistics for political and social research in which “I’m not good at math” or “I hate math” is a commonly heard refrain. Such an attitude can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. When faced with a challenge, if a student believes that they are not good at what is being asked of them, they may simply give up, using “I’m not good at it” as justification for not trying. Students may also lower the bar, shooting for and being satisfied with a subpar grade, because it is in something that they are “not good at.” Math is hard for most people, I try to remind students, but those who are willing to put in the work with the right attitude are much more likely to succeed than those who do not.