Column: Lessons from Alabama coach Nick Saban

When Hickory’s Patrick Beaver Library recently had a sale, I picked up University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s book, “How Good Do You Want to Be? A Champion’s Tips on How to Lead and Succeed,” thinking that, though I am not a Crimson Tide fan, I could nonetheless learn something from someone who is among the best at what he does (as he again demonstrated last weekend with Alabama’s victory over the then No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs). Though at times Saban oversimplifies and falls back on clichés, I was struck reading his book by how applicable some of his lessons in coaching are to teaching and learning in an academic setting.
“Don’t look at the scoreboard” is one of Saban’s mantras. When a team is ahead in a game, attention to the score can result in complacency and conservative play, opening the door for the competitor to stage a comeback. And when one is behind, fixating on the score can lead to frustration. Using similar reasoning, Saban advises against setting benchmarks such as achieving a certain number of yards, touchdowns or wins for a season.
Whereas athletes can become fixated on the score in a game or meeting pre-set goals, students can become fixated on grades. As a professor, I have often been asked, “Is it still possible for me to get a ‘C’ (or some other grade) at this point in the course?” or “What do I need to do to bring my grade up to a ‘B’ (or some other grade)?” Answering such questions can result in a student doing the minimum believed necessary to achieve such a grade, or frustration if the student does not bring their average up as much as they had hoped. Perhaps most importantly, it is indicative of a focus on an end result rather than the process — a word Saban repeatedly emphasizes — that may lead to a desirable result.
Focusing on the process of bettering oneself rather than focusing on a result, leads to a second lesson from Saban — “patience is necessary for success.” Though we are increasingly societally conditioned to expect immediate results, Saban believes, it takes time to build long-term success.
Improving academically in a meaningful way can also take time. When a student is performing poorly in a class midway through, they may not be able to earn an “A” for the final grade. But if the right process is put in place at the midterm, perhaps they will be able to earn an “A” in a related course in the next term and have more successful outcomes than they otherwise would have had in other future courses.
Seeking to excel in football in order to earn riches in the NFL can be a strong motivator. But when it comes to achievement, it's better, Saban argues, to be intrinsically motivated (motivated internally) than extrinsically motivated (motivated by external material benefits). We tend to be more committed to achieving our goals when we want to achieve them because they are personally important to us, rather than being motivated by outside factors.
Similarly, when it comes to learning, it is better to be motivated out of a desire to become a more well-rounded, knowledgeable and empathetic person than being motivated by financial considerations alone. Lessons learned through extrinsic motivation are likely to be superficial.
“Attitude is critical to success,” Saban believes, given that it affects the way that a person reacts to challenges and outcomes.
This is something I have often observed in my course on statistics for political and social research in which “I’m not good at math” or “I hate math” is a commonly heard refrain. Such an attitude can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. When faced with a challenge, if a student believes that they are not good at what is being asked of them, they may simply give up, using “I’m not good at it” as justification for not trying. Students may also lower the bar, shooting for and being satisfied with a subpar grade, because it is in something that they are “not good at.” Math is hard for most people, I try to remind students, but those who are willing to put in the work with the right attitude are much more likely to succeed than those who do not.
“Success is never final,” Saban emphasizes (while also recognizing that perfection is unachievable). There is always something that one can improve on, even for the player that dominates a game or scores the winning touchdown.
The same can be said for the student who earns an “A.” Being satisfied with temporary success can breed complacency and result in missed opportunities for self-improvement.
In his book, Saban at times overstates his case, writing in absolutes when more tempered language would be more accurate. “You don’t always get what you want, but you always get what you deserve” and “If you think you are dominant, you will be” are two statements he uses, although neither is necessarily true. Good people who do the right thing with the right intentions do not always get the desired outcome. And believing that one will be dominant does not guarantee success given practical limitations and unforeseen circumstances. The spirit of what Saban expresses in such slogans is nonetheless laudable (and to be fair, in further discussion in the book, Saban acknowledges the non-absolute nature of the above-mentioned mantras).
Reading Saban’s book has motivated me to read more books written by coaches with an eye towards how lessons on the field can be applied to teaching and learning in the classroom. And reading his book has reinforced to me the importance of reading widely, broadly, on things that are not only within one’s primary area of study but also things that might be further afield. To add another cliché to Saban’s mantras — while avoiding the misuse of absolutes — sometimes the more important lessons come from the less expected places.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.