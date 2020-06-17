Column: Lenoir-Rhyne, Crawdads are about to receive some shine

All of my columns since I began working at the Hickory Daily Record last July have appeared in Saturday editions, but this couldn’t wait until Saturday. If you were a fan of the Senior Spotlight features we did on local high school athletes during the months of April and May, I have some very exciting news to share with you today.
Beginning this weekend — most likely on Saturday — we will be introducing something very similar to the spotlights we did over the previous two months. I’m still deciding on a name for the series, but these features will focus on the senior athletes at Lenoir-Rhyne who are set to participate in fall sports for the Bears in 2020.
In addition to football, other collegiate sports held during the fall include soccer, volleyball, cross country, golf, swimming and tennis. Our objective is to shine a light on as many of L-R’s fall athletes as we can, particularly those who are coming off standout junior campaigns and seem poised to perform at a high level again this season.
The Bears’ football program, in particular, put together a noteworthy 2019 season. L-R finished 13-1 and reached the regional championship for the second straight season before losing to eventual NCAA Division II national champion West Florida.
Although former L-R head coach Drew Cronic left to take the head coaching position at Mercer University in his home state of Georgia and a number of players were lost to graduation — most notably safety Kyle Dugger, who was selected by the New England Patriots in April’s NFL draft — the Bears still have a strong group of returning players and a new head coach who has high aspirations after coming to Hickory from Notre Dame College in Ohio.
Mike Jacobs is now at the helm of the Bears’ football program, armed with a mostly new crop of assistants. Returning seniors expected to make his transition easier include quarterback Grayson Willingham, running back Jace Jordan, wide receiver Dareke Young, offensive lineman Jason Poe, defensive tackles Dan Louba and Amari Houston and kicker Chase Allbaugh, among others.
But don’t sleep on the other sports at L-R either. The women’s soccer squad finished 15-4 and made an NCAA playoff appearance last year, while the men pulled off a couple of huge upsets and athletes in the remaining sports turned heads as well.
I can’t wait to spotlight L-R’s senior athletes and the sports they play beginning this weekend. But that’s not all, because we will also be drawing attention to some of the outstanding accomplishments made by the Hickory Crawdads in previous seasons.
As you know, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shut down most major sporting events. While sports such as NASCAR and professional golf have resumed play in recent weeks and the NBA and NHL are on track to return next month, Major League Baseball still hasn’t reached an agreement to return in 2020, which affects Minor League Baseball as well.
But whatever ends up happening regarding Minor League Baseball this year, we don’t want to neglect the Crawdads, who have brought plenty of excitement to the city of Hickory for nearly three decades. That’s why we will be looking back at some of the major moments in team history, specifically those that have taken place in recent years.
Our flashbacks could involve team accomplishments, notable players who have gone on to achieve success at the major league level or memorable single-game achievements. And if you have an idea about a feature we can do on the Crawdads during this time, feel free to email details to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com.
We hope to roll out some Crawdads flashbacks in the near future, but until then, I hope everyone is doing well and staying safe. I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve gone in store for future sports sections because we could all use a little positivity right about now.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!