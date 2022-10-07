Column: Jury still out on Bengals' 2022 season

It is always difficult for defending conference champions. Having experienced success, expectations change. There is pressure to repeat but there may also be less of a drive or sense of urgency coming off such an accomplished season. Players may let their guard down, take winning for granted, rest on their laurels.

Perceptions change of teams with newly acquired success. A team that may have previously been discounted can become a primary target. There is more national attention and media scrutiny. Not only accomplishments, but also failures, are magnified under the spotlight.

The Cincinnati Bengals defied expectations last year, winning the AFC and changing their image around the league (at least to some extent). Quarterback Joe Burrow had a breakout year coming off an injury-shortened rookie season. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s former teammate at LSU, was named Rookie of the Year. Running back Joe Mixon had a career year, rushing for over 1,200 yards with 16 touchdowns and earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Yet the Bengals' past as the bumbling “Bungles,” who went for over 30 years without a playoff win, still haunts them. Responding to why some might see last season as being a fluke, Bengals safety Mike Hilton replied simply by saying, “Because it’s the Bengals.”

Was last season a harbinger of things to come? Or an aberration unlikely to be repeated?

The unsatisfying, yet perhaps best answer at this point is — not yet having truly been tested, the jury is still out.

The Bengals have not had a particularly promising start to the new season, losing the first two games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and then the Dallas Cowboys. This was not the Ben Roethlisberger-era perennial contending Steelers or the Troy Aikman-led Cowboys of the 1990s. It was the Bengals against backups Mitchell Trubisky and Cooper Rush (Trubisky was technically the Steelers' first-string quarterback in their win over the Bengals, but has since been replaced by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett).

The Bengals bounced back in Week 3. But it was against the New York Jets, a team that has not had a winning season since 2015. The Jets have the second worst record in the league for the month of September over the past decade. They have a young team with some talent (which includes rookie receiver and first-round draft pick Garrett Wilson, rookie running back Breece Hall out of Iowa State and swaggering rookie cornerback Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner). Still, beating the Jets in September is not much to hang one’s hat on.

Matching up in Week 4's Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins, a team that turned things around last season and started 3-0 this year, may have seemed like the Bengals' first real test. But after a sack in which nose tackle Josh Tupou slung Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa to the ground resulting in a traumatic head injury, the Dolphins were left with backup journeyman Teddy Bridgewater at the helm. The Bengals won, but seemed to be about evenly matched with the Dolphins — overall passing yards, rushing yards and time of possession between Cincinnati and Miami were comparable.

In the first few games, the offensive line woes of last year seemed to carry over into the new season. Burrow was sacked 13 times in two games. There was some improvement over the next two games, but the line has struggled to push back defenders and open holes for Mixon, who has averaged less than 3 yards per carry this year. The Bengals invested heavily in their offensive line during the offseason, replacing all but one starter (Jonah Williams). It will take time for the new line to become a cohesive unit.

Thus far, Cincinnati's defense has faced off against offenses led by the struggling Trubisky, the inexperienced Rush, the well-past-his-prime Joe Flacco and the competent though conservative backup Bridgewater (and with Tagovailoa for less than two quarters). As the season progresses, the Bengals’ defense will be challenged with containing offenses led by next generation standouts Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, dual-threat 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the GOAT, Tom Brady, all of which will test the Bengals’ mettle.

Burrow will have to be better if the Bengals hope to succeed. He has had a slow start, with a quarterback rating below the league average. The sacks and hits he has taken in the backfield over the previous season and this year’s first few games have partly been a result of poor blocking. But Burrow needs to get rid of the ball quicker, move around more in the pocket, or otherwise throw the ball away to avoid big loses (and better protect himself from injury).

Burrow's former college teammate and last year’s No. 1 receiving target Chase has had some dry spells (particularly at the beginning of games). Reestablishing the potency of the Burrow-Chase connection and the rushing attack spearheaded by Mixon are keys to getting the Bengals' offense back to form.

Will the Bengals make another run this year? With two wins and two losses after the first four games of the season, things could go either way. Going into Baltimore this week for a road matchup with the Ravens, the Bengals are at the proverbial crossroads. Let’s see which direction they head.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.