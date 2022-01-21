Column: Jackson, Ravens will bounce back in 2022

After Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens were at the top of the highly competitive AFC North with an 8-3 record. Though the divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals were all at .500 or above, the Ravens seemed to be pulling away from the pack. A division title, or at least a wild-card berth, seemed likely.

Instead, the Ravens lost their last six games and missed the playoffs after being defeated by the Steelers in overtime in the last game of the season. What went wrong? Will the Ravens rebound in 2022?

It is not a coincidence that the Ravens’ six-game losing streak began following quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ankle injury in the game against the Browns in Week 12 that left him sidelined for the rest of the season. Up to that point, Jackson was not having his best year. He was leading the league in interceptions with 13, and though he had rushed for 767 yards, had only two rushing touchdowns. But Jackson, along with tight end Mark Andrews, who had his best season to date this year with over 100 receptions and more than 1,300 receiving yards, were the driving forces behind Baltimore's offensive success.