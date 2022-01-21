Column: Jackson, Ravens will bounce back in 2022

After Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens were at the top of the highly competitive AFC North with an 8-3 record. Though the divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals were all at .500 or above, the Ravens seemed to be pulling away from the pack. A division title, or at least a wild-card berth, seemed likely.
Instead, the Ravens lost their last six games and missed the playoffs after being defeated by the Steelers in overtime in the last game of the season. What went wrong? Will the Ravens rebound in 2022?
It is not a coincidence that the Ravens’ six-game losing streak began following quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ankle injury in the game against the Browns in Week 12 that left him sidelined for the rest of the season. Up to that point, Jackson was not having his best year. He was leading the league in interceptions with 13, and though he had rushed for 767 yards, had only two rushing touchdowns. But Jackson, along with tight end Mark Andrews, who had his best season to date this year with over 100 receptions and more than 1,300 receiving yards, were the driving forces behind Baltimore's offensive success.
Though he was not on pace to match his 2019 NFL MVP season, Jackson was performing at a high enough level to be named to his second Pro Bowl. He had a particularly spectacular game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 in which he threw for a Ravens franchise record 442 yards, with four touchdowns and a completion percentage of 86% (the highest ever in a 400-plus passing yards game), bringing Baltimore back from a 19-point deficit in what coach John Harbaugh described as, “One of the greatest performances I have ever seen.”
Jackson’s ankle injury raised broader concerns over his ability, as a dual-threat quarterback who broke the record for number of rushing attempts in a season during his MVP year, to stay healthy. Pocket passing quarterbacks such as Tom Brady seemingly have an advantage over quarterbacks such as Jackson who expose themselves to potential injuries in the open field much more often.
Tony Kornheiser of “Pardon the Interruption,” commenting on Jackson’s injury, has said that the big fear about Jackson is “he won’t be durable enough to withstand the pounding he takes on the field.” Robert Griffin III, a dual-threat quarterback who had a phenomenal rookie season with Washington in 2012 before suffering a knee injury in the playoffs that he never effectively bounced back from, serves as the cautionary example.
Yet fears over Jackson’s exposure to injury are arguably exaggerated given, in part, his evasiveness. Because he is so nimble, Jackson is often able to avoid big hits whether in the pocket or on the run.
Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has expressed his frustration in trying to pin down Jackson, saying, “I don’t know if I’ve got a good clean hit on him,” a comment to which NBC football analyst Cris Collinsworth responded by saying, “I don’t know if anyone has. ... The inability for anyone to hit him hard is just obvious, game after game.” It is notable that Jackson’s ankle injury occurred while behind the line of scrimmage, scrambling while attempting to complete a pass, rather than in the open field during a rushing attempt.
And whereas Griffin serves as a cautionary example, Russell Wilson serves as an instructive counter example. Wilson has largely managed to escape injury during his 10 years in the league during which he has amassed 4,600-plus rushing yards, effectively protecting himself through sliding (his experience as a college and professional baseball player has probably helped) and avoiding unnecessary direct contact during rushing attempts. His only significant injury has been breaking a finger during a passing attempt from the pocket in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 5 game this year against the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to the injury, he had not missed a game in 149 starts, the sixth-longest consecutive games streak for an NFL quarterback ever.
Jackson, prior to going down against Cleveland, had not missed a start in his four-year NFL career. Like Wilson, his injury was an aberration, not the norm.
Pocket passing quarterbacks with inadequate line support are arguably at greater risk than quarterbacks with a proclivity to run downfield such as Jackson. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who does not often run with the ball, was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL this season (and last season suffered a season-ending leg injury from a hit while in the pocket).
Taking a hard, unprotected sack likely poses more of a risk than a controlled rushing attempt in which a quarterback, being under less immediate pressure and not needing to worry about preventing a loss, can get to the ground on his own volition prior to contact. And mobile quarterbacks are more likely to evade hits not only during rushing attempts but also when dropping back to pass.
Jackson was not the only significant Ravens player sidelined this year. Baltimore suffered an unusually high number of injuries to other key players as well.
Dismissing or discounting losses in the NFL due to injury is a fool’s errand given the nature of the game. All teams deal with significant injuries throughout a season. Some teams are nonetheless hit harder than others, and the competitive balance of games this year was particularly affected not only by injury but also players being out due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Ravens limped through parts of the season. When Jackson went down, Calais Campbell, arguably the team’s best defensive player, a six-time Pro Bowler and selection for the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, was already out due to injury. Prior to its Week 15 game against the Packers, Baltimore had 17 players on the injured reserve and five players on the COVID reserve (the Ravens’ defense, the team’s traditional strength, was particularly afflicted).
Baltimore lost quite a few extremely close games, furthermore, that could have easily ended in its favor. In four of the last five games of the season that the Ravens lost, they lost by three points or less (a total margin of eight points). And their Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was in overtime.
To be fair, the Ravens also eked out a couple of wins, including a memorable Week 3 victory against the Detroit Lions in which kicker Justin Tucker made a 66-yard field goal (with the ball bouncing off the lower crossbar and then through), the longest in NFL history, as time expired. Regardless, one extra such lucky bounce of the ball here or there could have landed them in the postseason this year.