Column: Izzo leads Spartans into another NCAA tournament

On Jan. 4, 1996, head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State men’s basketball team won the first Big Ten game of his career in a victory over Indiana University. It was the first time that Izzo surpassed Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight, the man Izzo would later describe as his “idol.” But it would not be the last.

Earlier this month, in Michigan State’s last game of the regular season, Izzo surpassed Knight for most Big Ten wins as a head coach. The accomplishment reflects a defining feature of Izzo’s career — consistent success over time.

Tonight, Izzo leads the Spartans into their 24th consecutive NCAA tournament. It is the second-longest tournament appearance streak (behind only the Kansas Jayhawks). The Spartans won a national title in 2000 and have made eight Final Four appearances with Izzo at the helm.

This year, Michigan State is entering the tournament as a No. 7 seed, a bit lower ranked than usual. Yet the Spartans should not be underestimated.

The Spartans are perpetual overachievers in the NCAA tournament. By not shying away from a difficult regular-season schedule, Michigan State often takes hard-fought losses that come at the expense of their national ranking but better prepare them for the competitive play of the tournament. This leaves time to congeal leading up to the end of the season when teams seek to build momentum.

This year, uncharacteristically, Michigan State ended the regular season losing seven of its last 11 games. The Spartans nonetheless defeated some of the best teams in the Big Ten during that stretch — Purdue in a regular-season matchup and Wisconsin in a Big Ten tournament upset. Though they were knocked out of the Big Ten tournament by Purdue, the Spartans showed that they could hang with top-flight teams going into the field of 68.

This year’s Spartans team does not feature a standout scoring threat. Gabe Brown, the team’s highest scorer, averages just 11.4 points per game. But Michigan State has depth (the Spartans have the second-most bench points in the Big Ten) and a formidable inside presence in 7-footer Marcus Bingham Jr., who has the most blocked shots in Spartans history.

The Spartans, furthermore, have experience — which can trump talent in the tournament — with three seniors in their starting lineup (Brown, Bingham and Joey Houser). In an age of “one and done” and transfer portal rotating casts, a key to Michigan State’s success has been consistency developed over time through teams consisting of players committed to staying Spartans.

Michigan State has had some notable weaknesses this season, perhaps most significantly, a propensity to commit turnovers. The Spartans turn the ball over on approximately one-fifth of their possessions.

In its first game of the Big Ten tournament this year, Michigan State nearly lost to Maryland after having been up by 20 by turning the ball over seven times in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the game (the Terrapins came within two points of tying the contest as time wound down). An inability to protect the ball can quickly shift the Spartans’ fortunes no matter how secure a lead may seem.

If North Carolinians want to see their teams progress in the tournament this year, they will have to get by the Spartans. Michigan State will face off against Davidson tonight. If the Spartans win, they will then square off against Duke on Sunday (assuming the Blue Devils make it past the first round).

When the Spartans defeated the Hoosiers for Izzo’s first Big Ten win and a victory over Knight in 1996, Izzo showed that he could defeat the best of them. This year he showed that he could outlast the best of them. If the Spartans are destined to meet Duke in the second round, Izzo will face another legendary coach. Will he be the one that brings the beloved Mike Krzyzewski’s career to an end? Blue Devils beware.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.