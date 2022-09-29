Column: It's time to pay minor leaguers a living wage

When asked over the All-Star break this summer why minor league players do not earn a living wage, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred replied, “I kind of reject the premise of the question.” He went on to say, “I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid, even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have already received. They receive housing, which obviously is another form of compensation.”

It is true that minor league players are now paid more than they once were. Salaries were increased in 2021 and most players are now provided furnished housing.

But salaries for minor league players remain abysmally low. Many struggle to get by while stars in the major leagues rake in millions (or even tens of millions) of dollars a year.

Big contracts make for attention-grabbing headlines. This summer, Juan Soto notably turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals for $440 million in guaranteed pay over 15 years. The deal would have exceeded Mike Trout’s contract with the Los Angeles Angels for $426.5 million in guaranteed pay over 12 seasons (the largest amount of guaranteed pay offered at that point in MLB history).

When the lockout began in December of last year, many perhaps found it difficult to feel sympathy for the players, knowing the amount of money some of the stars have secured in recent deals. But such players constitute an extremely small, unrepresentative minority of professional baseball players.

The average MLB salary is reportedly $4.4 million a year. Extreme outliers, however, can create a distorted picture, especially when sample sizes are small.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer makes $43.3 million. That is more, according to ESPN, than all of the players on the Baltimore Orioles combined. Other star players such as Trout, Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole are not far behind Scherzer. The 100 highest-paid players make around half of all income among players in MLB.

The median (the middle value when numbers are rank ordered) is a more appropriate measure of central tendency for something such as salaries in which averages can be skewed as a result of outliers. The median salary for MLB players is $1.2 million.

That is a lot of money. But keep in mind that the average major league player’s career is around five-and-a-half years (and this number is again is skewed by outliers who defy father time). When the average major league player’s career is over, a retiring player may not yet be 30, may have forgone higher education in pursuit of making it to the majors and may not have many marketable skills outside of baseball for securing well-paid employment.

MLB's minimum salary is $700,000. That is still a lot of money. But many of those who earn the league minimum likely do not stay in the majors for long. They may not receive much of a financial windfall other than a couple of large paychecks.

The reality for the vast majority of baseball players who seek to join the major league ranks is that they will never make it. The money that such players earn from dedicating their young adult lives to their craft will be negligible. Only 10 percent of minor league players are eventually called up to the majors.

That leaves most players with minor league salaries before entering the workforce in some other capacity. According to the nonprofit Advocates for Minor Leaguers, the vast majority of minor league players make less than $12,000 a year. That, despite what Manfred says and even if housing is provided, is not a livable wage.

Consider the case of Ed Hearn, a catcher whose career peaked as a member of 1986 World Series champion New York Mets, one of the best teams in MLB history. Hearn made it briefly to the majors where he mostly served as a backup for Mets star catcher Gary Carter. After being traded from the Mets following the ‘86 World Series and undergoing reconstructive shoulder surgery, Hearn gave up his baseball dream at the age of 29 when it became clear that he was not going to make it back to “The Show.” According to his memoir, over 13 years, he made a total of about $300,000 (which included his World Series bonus) playing baseball. That comes out to approximately $23,000 per year. That number would be higher today adjusting for inflation, but it still is not much. He had not made enough money upon retirement from baseball to have much if any savings.

Shortly after Hearn’s retirement, illness struck. He was diagnosed with a condition that results in one’s body not producing enough antibodies to fight off infection. His kidneys were failing. He began a needed treatment that cost him $2,500 a month. He underwent a kidney transplant. His physical and mental health went into sharp decline. He had little to fall back on, so he continued to work selling insurance while relying on his wife’s job for medical insurance.

Having the health problems that Hearn had at a young age may be atypical. But professional athletes often have physical difficulties after retirement as a result of wear and tear from years of athletic competition, especially for those in high-contact sports. Medical expenses can be costly, especially if one is without insurance.

Even those who maintain their health may struggle financially, not having been able to save during prime earning years (due to earning low minor league salaries) and needing to start over in a new occupation or profession upon retirement from baseball after dedicating their lives to a pursuit that has become closed off.

This is not about “feeling sorry for” minor league players who do not make it to the majors. They make a decision to pursue a dream knowing that the odds are long and the road will be difficult. They take a risk that could pay off handsomely, but there are of course no guarantees. If baseball dreamers want greater economic security, they can pursue a different line of work.

Minor league players nonetheless deserve to earn a living wage. They play baseball for the love of the game, but in doing so create economic activity and provide the benefit of entertainment to baseball enthusiasts in small towns such as Hickory. They can create a sense of pride in place and rally together communities otherwise divided along social, political and other lines. Perhaps most importantly, as human beings, they deserve the respect and dignity that an adequate salary provides for a job well done.

Commissioner Manfred, who makes $17.5 million a year according to Advocates for Minor Leaguers, likely has little idea of what it would be like to live on a minor league player’s salary on a day-to-day basis. Perhaps if he had to get by on such measly wages he would have a bit more empathy. As long as he and others in positions in power in MLB continue to hold out on further increasing major league players’ wages, players and their supporters should hold their feet to the fire.

In the end, those who work in ownership, administration and management are the ones, not the players, who should get burned if a more reasonable deal to treat minor leaguers as they should be treated cannot be established.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.