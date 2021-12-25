Column: How did this year's Olympic basketball team compare to the Dream Team?

The United States’ 1992 Olympic men’s basketball team, dubbed the “Dream Team,” is often considered to be the best basketball team ever assembled. The team featured Michael Jordan in his prime, having just won back-to-back championships with the Chicago Bulls (he would go on to three-peat and after a season off win an additional three championships), and included the elder statesmen Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, who had won a combined eight NBA titles. The team dominated the 1992 Summer Olympics, winning by an average of 44 points on their way to the gold medal. Eleven of the Dream Team’s 12 players are now in the Hall of Fame and three of its four coaches.
U.S. men’s basketball teams have not been quite as dominant in international play in the years since the 1992 Olympics. In 2004, after losing three games, the men’s Olympic team, which featured NBA superstars such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Tim Duncan, failed to win the gold medal, finishing behind Argentina and Italy for the bronze. This year’s team, though immensely talented, lost twice, once to Nigeria in an exhibition game and once to France in the preliminary round. The team still won the gold medal in this year’s Games. Yet the relative decline in comparison to the Dream Team is notable. What accounts for the gap?
In terms of raw talent and ability, the Dream Team remains unrivaled. There were no weak spots on the team (except perhaps for Christian Laettner, who was chosen to represent U.S. college basketball). The team consisted of the greatest active NBA players at the time (with the arguable exceptions of Isiah Thomas who was excluded due to being disliked by some (particularly Jordan who viewed him as the “ring leader” of the so-called “Bad Boys” of the Detroit Pistons) and Hakeem Olajuwon who was born in Nigeria). Never had a team with such undeniable talent been assembled before (Olympics basketball had previously been open only to amateur college players).
This year’s team, featuring NBA stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard, among others, was extremely talented. Yet key superstars, most notably LeBron James, Stephen Curry and James Harden, were not on the team (due to either injury or by choice). And some of the best players in the league today, such as Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić, are foreign-born.
The Dream Team averaged more points, assists and rebounds per game, and had a higher field goal percentage than this year’s team in their season prior to the Olympics. All of the Dream Team’s players averaged more than 20 points per game in the 1991-92 season, except for John Stockton, who averaged 15.8 points per game, but had a league-leading 13.7 assists per game. Nine of the 12 players on this year’s team averaged more than 20 points per game during the 2020-21 season, with Draymond Green and JaVale McGee, as noticeable outliers, averaging only 7.0 and 7.3 points, respectively.
Despite this year’s team including noted defensive specialists Green, Bam Adebayo and Jrue Holiday, the Dream Team also statistically outperformed this year’s team in steals and blocks per game. The difference represents, perhaps, in part, a culture shift in the NBA in which star players have increasingly focused their attention and energy on scoring to the detriment of defensive play (something that Harden, for example, has often been criticized for). High-powered scorers Lillard, Booker and Zach LaVine on this year’s Olympic team are comparatively weaker on the defensive side of the ball.
There are two notable areas in which this year’s team had outperformed the Dream Team — 3-point shooting and free throw shooting. The difference is most pronounced in regards to 3-point shooting, in which this year’s Olympic team made just over a third (35%) of all 3-point shots in the NBA season just prior to the Olympics compared to just over a quarter (27%) of all 3-point shots in the NBA season prior to the Olympics for the Dream Team. This difference is reflective of the increased emphasis placed on the importance of 3-point shooting to winning games in today’s NBA.
The success of the Dream Team ironically made things more difficult for American men’s basketball teams moving forward. The draw of the Dream Team led to a surge of interest in basketball around the world. In the years since, some of the league’s best players have been born outside of the United States (including, for example, last season’s Most Valuable Player Jokić and Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo). Teams from outside of the United States have often played together for years, learning how to complement one another and developing chemistry long before the U.S. men’s team is assembled. Along with the output gap between the Dream Team and this year’s team, this year’s team faced much stiffer competition than the Dream Team did in 1992.
For those of us old enough to have witnessed and to remember the Dream Team, the 1992 Olympic team of future Hall of Famers was a sight to behold. Never before, and perhaps never again, will a team with such talent be assembled. The Dream Team serves as the gold standard against which to compare current and future U.S. men’s basketball Olympic teams. This year’s team, despite falling short in some ways to the Dream Team, still brought home the gold for the United States. Let’s hope that it’s the beginning of a new legacy.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.