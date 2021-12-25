Column: How did this year's Olympic basketball team compare to the Dream Team?

There are two notable areas in which this year’s team had outperformed the Dream Team — 3-point shooting and free throw shooting. The difference is most pronounced in regards to 3-point shooting, in which this year’s Olympic team made just over a third (35%) of all 3-point shots in the NBA season just prior to the Olympics compared to just over a quarter (27%) of all 3-point shots in the NBA season prior to the Olympics for the Dream Team. This difference is reflective of the increased emphasis placed on the importance of 3-point shooting to winning games in today’s NBA.

The success of the Dream Team ironically made things more difficult for American men’s basketball teams moving forward. The draw of the Dream Team led to a surge of interest in basketball around the world. In the years since, some of the league’s best players have been born outside of the United States (including, for example, last season’s Most Valuable Player Jokić and Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo). Teams from outside of the United States have often played together for years, learning how to complement one another and developing chemistry long before the U.S. men’s team is assembled. Along with the output gap between the Dream Team and this year’s team, this year’s team faced much stiffer competition than the Dream Team did in 1992.

For those of us old enough to have witnessed and to remember the Dream Team, the 1992 Olympic team of future Hall of Famers was a sight to behold. Never before, and perhaps never again, will a team with such talent be assembled. The Dream Team serves as the gold standard against which to compare current and future U.S. men’s basketball Olympic teams. This year’s team, despite falling short in some ways to the Dream Team, still brought home the gold for the United States. Let’s hope that it’s the beginning of a new legacy.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.