Column: Hornets in need of veteran leadership

In April, the Charlotte Hornets lost their play-in game (to the NBA playoffs) against the Atlanta Hawks by almost 30 points. It was the second year in a row that the Hornets were resoundingly defeated during the play-in tournament (last year they lost to the Indiana Pacers by almost 30 points).

The Hornets have not been in the playoffs since 2016. They have not won a playoff series since 2002, prior to (temporarily) becoming the Bobcats. In 30-plus years as an NBA franchise, Charlotte has never progressed beyond the conference semifinals.

There were high hopes this year. Terry Rozier, who came over to Charlotte from Boston three years ago, said that anything other than reaching the playoffs this year would be “an absolute fail.”

The Hornets improved this season, winning 10 more games than in the previous season (though 10 fewer games were played in the previous season due to the COVID-19 pandemic), finishing with a winning record for the first time since their last playoff appearance in 2016.

Though it is hard not to be disappointed with how the season ended, there is cause for optimism moving forward.

The Hornets are young and talented, starting with LaMelo Ball — last year's Rookie of the Year — at point guard. Ball improved on his stellar rookie season this season, averaging almost five more points per game, more than 1.5 more assists per game, and with higher 3-point and free throw shooting averages as he earned his first All-Star appearance.

And Ball was not the only young Hornets player who significantly improved. Miles Bridges, in his fourth season with the Hornets, increased his points per game average from 12.7 to 20.2. Bridges also increased his rebounding and assist averages per game. His efforts led to consideration for this year’s Most Improved Player Award (he finished seventh in the voting).

Having young talent sets the Hornets up for future success. Winning in the playoffs, though, often requires veteran leadership. In their two play-in tournament games, the Hornets were not prepared for the intensity of high-stakes NBA basketball. Teams that lack veteran leadership tend to fare poorly in the playoffs. Knowing what to expect and how to prepare is key to postseason success.

The Hornets have some veterans on their team currently, including Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee. However, Hayward was out due to injury for this year’s play-in game and Plumlee has at times struggled, so much so with his free throw shooting that this year he resorted to shooting foul shots with his opposite hand.

Rather than continuing to build through the draft, the Hornets would be better served at this point by acquiring veteran players to help guide the team through postseason play. A Chris Paul-like figure (who plays a position other than point guard given Ball’s presence on the team) could provide the Hornets with the missing puzzle piece needed to get over the play-in game hump.

Veteran leadership alone is not enough to guarantee postseason success, as we witnessed with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets this year. The Lakers, in particular, who missed the play-in tournament, provide an example of what can happen if a team skews too far in the direction of acquiring veterans. Combining young talent with veteran leadership can provide the balance needed to make it to and progress in the postseason.

The way that this year ended for the Hornets was indeed disappointing. But no need to despair. They are not far from where they need to be in order to start making some postseason waves. A few key acquisitions in the offseason and the Hornets will be ready to reach new heights during the 2022-23 season.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.