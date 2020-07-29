Column: Have you ever had ‘one of those days?’

To be honest, it was probably a combination of all three. The year 2020 has been the most difficult one I can remember in a long time, perhaps in my entire 30 years on this earth. We lost a basketball legend in Kobe Bryant in January, COVID-19 forced us to completely change the way we live beginning in March and racial tension has become prevalent once again due to several horrific incidents that have taken place.

It’s just wild to think that this is what life looks like in 2020, and whatever the future holds, I hope the latter part of this year and the entirety of 2021 go much better than the first seven months of 2020 have. I want us to be able to return to some sense of normalcy, and most importantly I want all the hatred and division that has been caused by the events of 2020 to disappear.

It doesn’t help that it’s an election year. It doesn’t help that people feel the need to be mean to each other on social media over every little thing. It doesn’t help that we’re stuck in our homes and subjected to the negativity portrayed in the media on an everyday basis.