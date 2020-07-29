Column: Have you ever had ‘one of those days?’

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, many of my days have blurred together. Wednesdays have felt like Thursdays, Fridays have felt like Saturdays and so on and so forth.
Tuesday was one of those days for me. This particular day didn’t feel like a different one, per se, but it did feel weird. I was drowsy all day, I had a hard time focusing and my mind was racing all over the place.
For some reason, on Tuesday I totally forgot what year it is. I’m embarrassed to say that in the story titled “St. Stephens hires new coaches,” I referred to the upcoming school year as 2019-20 instead of 2020-21.
Not once. Not twice. But THREE times.
On three occasions, I stated that St. Stephens’ coaching additions would take over in 2019-20, which is absolutely impossible given that the 2019-20 academic year is the one that ended a few months ago. The upcoming year will comprise 2020-21, and while I would remember that fact at least 99% of the time, Tuesday just happened to be “one of those days.”
Thankfully, this is the only time in my 11-plus years as a sports journalist that I can remember referring to the previous school year rather than the approaching one. Maybe it was because the state’s high school basketball championship games and most of the spring sports season were canceled. Maybe it was just an honest mistake. Maybe I’m slowly losing my mind during this ongoing quarantine.
To be honest, it was probably a combination of all three. The year 2020 has been the most difficult one I can remember in a long time, perhaps in my entire 30 years on this earth. We lost a basketball legend in Kobe Bryant in January, COVID-19 forced us to completely change the way we live beginning in March and racial tension has become prevalent once again due to several horrific incidents that have taken place.
It’s just wild to think that this is what life looks like in 2020, and whatever the future holds, I hope the latter part of this year and the entirety of 2021 go much better than the first seven months of 2020 have. I want us to be able to return to some sense of normalcy, and most importantly I want all the hatred and division that has been caused by the events of 2020 to disappear.
It doesn’t help that it’s an election year. It doesn’t help that people feel the need to be mean to each other on social media over every little thing. It doesn’t help that we’re stuck in our homes and subjected to the negativity portrayed in the media on an everyday basis.
I know that the end of COVID-19 or the conclusion of the election won’t magically make all our problems go away, but at least the former would likely allow us to return to restaurants, grocery stores and other public places without wearing face masks or having to stay so far away from the rest of humanity. And the latter would at least bring some sort of clarity about our country’s future.
Tuesday was “one of those days” for me, and in a lot of ways, 2020 has been “one of those years” for all of us. We’ll certainly never forget it, but hopefully we can put the complications it has caused in the rear view mirror very soon.
Not only that, but hopefully in the future I won’t forget what year it is — at least, not in the print edition of the newspaper.
It was simply “one of those days,” and today is a new day. Let’s make the most of it.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
