Column: Has there been progress since Floyd's death?

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!??" LeBron James tweeted the day after George Floyd was killed, with a picture of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck captioned “This ...” juxtaposed with a picture of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem captioned “... Is Why.”

This week marks the second anniversary of Floyd’s death. Many athletes became more politically active in the wake of Floyd’s murder. There were tweets, demonstrations and walkouts. Social justice seemed to be on the agenda in the sports world to a greater extent than any time previously (or at least more so than at any other time in recent memory).

But two years on, it seems difficult to pinpoint significant tangible progress. The crime rate has surged since Floyd’s death. Relations between the police and African American communities do not seem to have noticeably improved. Institutional reform has been lacking.

But perhaps more has changed than we realize.

Bringing about meaningful societal change is never easy. Change can, and at times does, nonetheless occur, though it may come slowly and happen in difficult-to-recognize ways.

Improving society often requires changing hearts and minds. No matter how shocking or galvanizing a single event may be, long-held and deeply-ingrained beliefs are not easily dislodged.

But views can evolve over time as part of a long process in which new knowledge, observations and experiences coalesce to produce a new way of thinking. Internal change is a process, not an event. We — our brains, bodies and emotional selves — evolve over time in ways that may not be noticeable in the short term but may become significant over time.

Take former Duke University men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski as an example.

Coach K is known to have had longstanding conservative beliefs. He was raised in a traditional Catholic Polish family in an ethnic neighborhood in Chicago. Rather than protesting the Vietnam War, Krzyzewski prepared to fight in it as a student at West Point, as his biographer Ian O’Connor has pointed out (Coach K lamented, in one of his books, that the “powers that be were not trying to win the Vietnam War”). As coach of the USA men’s national team he saw to it that the players stood with their hand over their heart when the national anthem played. He has written with nostalgia of an earlier time in which “you grew up believing in God, you told the truth — and you loved your country and playground basketball. It was really very simple,” he wrote wistfully.

Krzyzewski has at times been criticized for a lack of political engagement. According to O’Connor, Duke basketball player Larry Linney used to “leave Krzyzewski ‘flustered’ when pressing him on social and racial issues and asking questions Coach K didn’t have answers for.” Linney described Duke as a “racist institution” and “didn’t believe that Krzyzewski was particularly sensitive to his concerns.”

During much of his career, Coach K utilized a recruitment strategy of pursuing players with “strong character,” as he has described it. Whereas basketball programs at schools such as Georgetown, UNLV and the University of Michigan featured norm-breaking African American players, Duke had a reputation of being an institution of white privilege.

Over time, Duke shifted its recruitment approach. The program became more diverse as players from underserved communities were actively recruited. And Krzyzewski’s views and willingness to engage on controversial issues evolved.

When George Floyd was killed in 2020, Coach K felt compelled to make a public statement. In an unscripted video message, Krzyzewski began, “Black lives matter. Say it. Can’t you say it? Black lives matter. We should be saying it every day.” He went on say that systemic racism was widespread, affecting education, health care and many other areas of life for centuries. He called on others to confront racism and injustice. Do not do the easy thing, but the “harder right,” he implored. Krzyzewski ended by reiterating, “Black lives matter.” It was a far cry from the Coach K who was “flustered” when pressed on racial issues in the early 1980s.

Hoped for changes may not have come about immediately in the wake of Floyd’s murder. But over time, views can evolve. Professional athletes, as a result of their celebrity, have a platform. They should use it. The stakes can at times seem high in sports. But some things, ultimately, are much more important than the games that we play.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.