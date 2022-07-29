Column: Examining the Reds' missed opportunities to win

“Sell the team to who?” team president Phil Castellini asked, in response to fan requests to sell the Cincinnati Reds. “If you want to have this debate, if you wanna look at what would you do with this team to have it be more profitable, make more money, compete more in the current economic system that this game exists, it would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else. So, be careful what you ask for,” he threatened.

Castellini’s comments invoked the ire of dedicated Reds fans. Baseball is a proud tradition in Cincinnati, and the Reds are the oldest franchise in professional baseball. Cincinnati has won the World Series five times, including back-to-back championships in 1975 and ’76 during the reign of the Big Red Machine.

Whereas the Reds have been around for over 130 years, the Bengals have been in the NFL only since 1970, and a Major League Soccer team was only recently established in Cincinnati (in 2018, and began play the next year). There is no NBA or NHL team in the city. Cincinnati is a baseball town.

Yet the Reds have fallen on hard times, starting out this year with a 3-22 record. The team has picked things up lately. Following the abysmal start, Cincinnati registered a nearly .500 winning percentage in the subsequent games prior to the All-Star break (which included a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the New York Yankees after trailing by three runs going into the ninth inning). But the Reds are unmistakably in a rebuilding phase. They will miss the playoffs this year and are unlikely to be serious contenders for some time to come.

But it did not have to be this way.

Just two years ago, the Reds faced the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series. Last season, the Reds finished with a winning record, narrowly missing the playoffs. It has been quite a precipitous fall.

The plummet to the bottom should not come as a surprise. It is the result of the ownership’s unwillingness to spend the money necessary to retain top-level talent, a limitation that has now spanned several decades.

The Reds have not won a playoff series since 1995. It is the longest playoff series win drought in Major League Baseball. In the early 2010s, with Joey Votto in his prime, Cincinnati had significant regular season success. But from 2014-19, the Reds finished in last or second-to-last place in the NL Central every year. Since 1996, they have won the division only twice.

The Reds finally appeared to be on the upswing when they made it to the playoffs as a wild card team in 2020. They lost in two games in a best-of-three series to Atlanta. But for the first time in years, there was hope for the future.

Then the trades began. Prior to the 2021 season, the Reds lost key pitchers — Trevor Bauer, Sean Doolittle, Anthony DeSclafani, Raisel Iglesias and Archie Bradley. Losing Bauer in particular was a major setback. In his one and only full season with the Reds, Bauer was the NL ERA leader, was named All-MLB First Team and won the NL Cy Young Award, a first for a Reds pitcher.

The Reds were not quite as good last year with Bauer and others gone, but nonetheless came close to making it into the playoffs. A few additions in the offseason could have positioned the Reds for a postseason berth this year.

Instead, the fire sale began. The Reds completed the near dismantling of their pitching staff by letting go of Sonny Gray, Wade Miley, Michael Lorenzen and Amir Garrett. But it did not stop there. Right fielder Nick Castellanos, left fielder Jesse Winker, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and two-time Gold Glove Award-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart were also let go.

Losing Castellanos is particularly difficult to defend. Castellanos had a breakout season in 2021. He was an All-Star, named to the All-MLB Second Team and a Silver Slugger Award winner. He indicated that he wanted to stay in Cincinnati. But the Reds were unwilling to pay what would have been needed to keep him on board. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, who exceeded the luxury tax to accommodate him.

In reaction to the trade, Castellanos said, “At the end of the day, baseball comes down to ownership. The owner either wants to invest and cares about winning or doesn’t. So, it speaks a lot to who he (Phillies owner John Middleton) is. So, Philadelphia should be pumped that that guy is behind the Phillies.” Left unspoken but implied — Cincinnati should not be pumped that that guy is not behind the Reds.

This is not something that is new for Cincinnati. Marge Schott, the Reds' controversial owner from 1984-99, was known for being excessively frugal. She complained about having to pay 1990 World Series MVP Jose Rijo when he was injured, and she was upset that the Reds swept the Athletics to win the World Series because it resulted in making less money than had the series been longer. Due to her frustration (over the Reds not losing some of their games in the World Series!), she refused to pay for a championship celebration.

The ownership group led by Bob Castellini (Reds president Phil’s father), who purchased the team in 2006, has carried on the tradition of frugality.

Other notable players that the Reds have lost in recent years, along with those already mentioned, include closer — and record holder for the fastest pitch ever thrown — Aroldis Chapman (prior to the 2016 season), as well as starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (in 2015), Yasiel Puig (in 2019), Jay Bruce (in 2016) and Shin-Soo Choo (prior to the 2014 season).

Cincinnati is a small-market team. The Reds will never be able to spend the kind of money that the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and other mega-cities spend on their star players. But the Reds’ ownership will have to at least sometimes be willing to shell out what is needed to retain top-level talent for the team to have sustained success.

Imagine what the Reds could look like today if the team featured their best players over the past several years. The five-man pitching rotation could consist of Bauer (if he had also stayed out of legal trouble), Luis Castillo (the Reds' only All-Star this year), Gray, Cueto and Miley (the latter of whom threw a no-hitter in 2021). Chapman could be the shutdown closer.

Around the infield would be Votto at first, last year’s Rookie of the Year Jonathan India at second (who is still with the team) and Mike Moustakas (who is also currently still with the team) at third. Jose Iglesias, who is currently with the Colorado Rockies, would be at shortstop.

The outfield from left to right could feature Winker, Billy Hamilton and Castellanos. Winker and Castellanos are just entering their prime. Hamilton never quite established himself in the major leagues due largely to his subpar hitting. But he was a terror on the base paths. Hamilton holds the minor league record for most stolen bases, and had the third-most stolen bases in MLB during the 2010s.

No team, of course, can hold on to all of its talent — it is unrealistic to expect that the Reds could have held on to all of those players. Still, if more of an effort had been made to retain key assets, Cincinnati could have significantly increased its chances of being a playoff contending team.

Last season, the Bengals broke their streak of more than 30 years without a playoff win. Now it is the Reds' turn to end their streak. The answer is not, as Castellini has suggested, for the team to move out of Cincinnati.

The Reds may need to take on a bit of financial strain to be successful. But the fans deserve to have a team that they can root for. If the management is unwilling to do what it necessary to make that happen, they are the ones, not the team itself, that should be shown the door.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.