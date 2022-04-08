Column: Examining Coach K's relational leadership

Pop quiz — who can the following written quotes be attributed to?

“You should hug one another.”

“Two are better than one if two act as one.”

“I’m always looking to lead with the heart.”

“Friendship, along with love, makes life worth living.”

“When I ask myself why I am even doing this, I tell myself it must be love.”

Give up?

The answer, perhaps surprisingly given his background and personality, is Mike Krzyzewski, recently retired head coach of Duke University’s men’s basketball team after 42 years with the Blue Devils.

Krzyzewski was raised by strict Polish-Catholic working class parents on the North Side of Chicago. He later attended West Point where he played basketball for the Army Black Knights under volatile Hall of Fame head coach Bob Knight.

Those who know Krzyzewski have described him as being “on the quiet side,” “stoic,” a “man of few words” and someone who can be “afraid to let his guard down.” He is a firm believer in structure, discipline and organization.

Yet there is another side to Krzyzewski. Coach K, as he came to be known, has a deeply personal and relational leadership style that involves getting to know each of his players individually in ways that demonstrate care. Such an approach, he believes, has been fundamental to his success.

Words such as “heart,” “friendship,” “love,” “relationships” and “family” feature prominently in books — such as “Leading with the Heart,” “Beyond Basketball” and “The Gold Standard” — written by Coach K. His writing style, though direct, has a certain sentimentality to it. Krzyzewski believes that the “single most important factor in bringing a team together is the formation of relationships.” As Duke’s coach, he sought to form bonds with each of his players by, for example, inviting them over individually and as a team to his house to get to know them better and for them to get to know him and one another better.

Taking the time to build relationships pays dividends, Krzyzewski believes. He attributes Duke’s first national championship in 1991 in part to the bond that team leaders Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley forged with talented freshman Grant Hill at his urging. He believes that a lesson of the USA Olympic team’s failure to win the gold medal in 2004 in contrast to 2008 is “no matter how talented the personnel we put on the floor,” USA basketball is unlikely to succeed in international play “without embracing the notion of team.”

Despite seeming reserved in his interpersonal interactions, Krzyzewski is not afraid to show heartfelt emotion. When he and Tommy Amaker ended their time together at Duke after losing in the Sweet 16, they hugged and “cried like little boys,” as he has described it. He was moved to tears by the national anthem before the 2008 gold medal Olympic game against Spain as feelings of gratitude swept over him. After the last game of Chris Duhon’s college career, Duhon and Coach K hugged in silence for several minutes and cried.

Such emotion comes from feelings of care and love that develop as seasons progress, according to Krzyzewski. He hopes his players “would see that he loves them,” he says. He has “no problem” saying “I love you guys” to his team. Feeling such emotion is a natural aspect of coaching for Krzyzewski. When Duke reached the Final Four in 1999 and he noticed “tears streaming down” lead assistant coach Quin Snyder’s face, he told Snyder, “Now you know what it feels like to coach.”

The importance of close relationships to success, according to Coach K, extends beyond one’s teammates. Having strong outside support provides individuals with strength, confidence and the ability to focus on team goals, he believes. Krzyzewski views friends and family not as distractions but as crucial aspects of support systems instrumental to one’s ability to perform at a high level.

As Duke’s coach, Krzyzewski sought to incorporate his family into his job as much as possible. His wife Mickie was a key supporter, often traveling to games and serving as a close adviser. His three daughters were involved with his career through things such things as watching game film with him, providing advice and going to practices and games while growing up. As adults they have worked with him in a professional capacity. Krzyzewski recognizes that in some families there can be tension between work and home life that can lead to resentment. But “if a career is truly shared,” he says, “a family never feels as if it has to compete.” (The extent to which a career can be shared, it should be noted, varies by the type of job or profession one has and individual circumstances).

Despite the emphasis that he places on relationships, Krzyzewski’s approach is not only about “I love you” and “Let’s hold hands and skip,” as he puts it. It’s also about “Get your rear in gear,” “What the hell are you doing?” and “Why aren’t you in class?” he says.

Krzyzewski has a harder edge than his books on coaching and leadership suggest. His mentor, after all, was Knight. Books written about Coach K such as Ian O’Connor’s recently published “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski” provide a more unvarnished and fuller portrayal of Krzyzewski’s coaching style than he admits to in his own writing.

Tales of Coach K’s volatility told by former players abound. Once after defeating Stetson University, though not as decisively to his liking, for example, Krzyzewski smashed his clipboard by throwing it against the wall above players’ heads in the locker room. Managers were trained to be on standby with backup clipboards to replace those that Krzyzewski smashed in fits of rage.

At times, Coach K relentlessly berated players if he believed they were underperforming. Former Duke center Jay Bilas has recalled, “I’d never been dressed down like that. And it wasn’t just me. Just about everybody else felt that way too. It was really intense and loud and personal. Not demeaning, but crushing.”

During the 1989-90 season, a student reporter, after writing what Krzyzewski viewed as unfavorable coverage of the basketball team in Duke University’s student newspaper The Chronicle, learned up close what it was like to be in the path of the Coach K hurricane. With the paper’s sports staff seated in a circle in the locker room, Coach K launched into a tirade during which at one point he was screaming inches away from a student’s face. The meeting was secretly recorded. Its release pulled back the curtain a bit on Coach K’s public persona.

Nonetheless, though influenced by his coach’s tactics while at West Point, Krzyzewski was not Bob Knight. Knight’s abuse towards his players was not only verbal but also physical (he was fired from Indiana University due to choking a player, among other incidents). Krzyzewski never crossed that line. A way perhaps to draw the distinction between Knight and Krzyzewski is that Knight threw chairs at his players at times during practice whereas Krzyzewski, at least on one occasion, threw a chair in the direction of (rather than directly at) one his players. Coach K biographer O’Connor has characterized it as such: “When it came to boorish behavior, Krzyzewski was never confused with his mentor. But everyone knew he had his Knight-like moments.”

Knight’s influence on Krzyzewski came not only from his intensity. One of the most meaningful interactions Krzyzewski had with Knight was when Knight traveled to Chicago to be with the Krzyzewski family after Mike’s father died. Though Knight was a strict disciplinarian, there was a relational side to his mentoring that Krzyzewski presumably learned from.

Krzyzewski’s coaching style, though, was perhaps most closely patterned off of the relationship that he had with his mother. As a coach he would, he has written, “like to think that what my mom felt about me, I can feel about the players on our Duke basketball team.” If he could provide the players with similar support, “then we’re going to be that much stronger as a team,” he believed.

Krzyzewski’s closest familial relationships have always been with females. Coming from a traditional background in which a father working to support the family without much other parental involvement being “the way ethnic families were back then” (whereas his mother was “always there” for him), as Krzyzewski has put it, the women in his life are perhaps what most influenced the development of his belief in the transformative power of relationships.

Mike did not have a close relationship with his father. “He talked a lot about me, but hardly to me,” Krzyzewski has said of his dad. He rarely spoke about his father to his friends growing up and during his time away at West Point. This was perhaps because Mike did not really know him. Krzyzewski’s dad worked long hours, making it such that he was unable to go to his son’s games or otherwise spend time with him. “I didn’t know my father very well,” Coach K said during his Hall of Fame speech. He was “too busy providing for his younger son to get to know him.”

Coach K also was not particularly close to his older brother while growing up. “We didn’t run in the same circles,” Krzyzewski has written. “Our interests and talents were different and so were our friends.”

Krzyzewski had a high school geometry teacher, Father Rog, who he at times turned to for guidance. But Rog is mentioned only in passing in Coach K’s accounts of his childhood.

As an adult, being married with three daughters, Krzyzewski was the only male in his immediate family. His interactions with his wife and daughters have taught him valuable lessons, he has written, such as that it is important to promptly admit to one’s mistakes.

Perhaps Krzyzewski’s success came from the balance that he struck between having a relational coaching style paired with high disciplinary standards and a healthy dose of intensity when needed. It is perhaps best to think of Krzyzewski as a mix between his mentor and one of his contemporaries — “He’s a cross between Jim Valvano (former basketball head coach of North Carolina State University) and Bobby Knight,” former Duke forward Mark Alarie has said of Coach K. “He’s in between. He’s a disciplinarian in a loose environment. He coaches in a very friendly atmosphere, but he has the ability to get the most out of his players.”

Coach K will not be forgotten. He delivered five national titles to Duke. He coached three gold medal Olympic teams for the United States. But that is not, perhaps, what he will be most remembered for among the players that he coached over his illustrious career. Above all, he surely hopes, they will remember that he cared for and loved them, and that he will always remember and treasure the time that they shared.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.