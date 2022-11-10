Column: Don't count the Browns out just yet

In Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts lost to the New York Jets, falling to 1-5. Their hopes of making the playoffs at that point seemed dashed.

After a promising rookie year cut short due to injury, the division rival Houston Texans were led by emerging star Deshaun Watson. Derrick Henry, also in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans, was on the verge of a breakout season.

The Colts won their next game. Still, only three teams in NFL history to that point had made it to the playoffs after starting 2-5. The odds were not in Indianapolis' favor.

But teams at times find ways to defy the odds. After their poor start, the Colts won nine of their remaining 10 games, finishing 10-6 and earning a playoff berth. They then won in the Wild Card round, defeating Watson’s Texans. In the Divisional round, Indianapolis lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, who were led by Patrick Mahomes in his first full season in the league. Though they did not make it to the Super Bowl, the Colts, in the end, had a season to be proud of.

After Week 7 of this year’s NFL season, the Cleveland Browns found themselves in a position similar to that of the Colts in 2018. After losing their fourth game in a row, the Browns had fallen to 2-5, leaving slim odds of making the playoffs. Having a turnaround like the Colts had four years ago is unlikely. There are reasons, though, not to count the Browns out just yet.

It is hard to explain away five losses this early in the season. It is nonetheless notable that four of Cleveland’s five losses were by three points or less. Coming close does not help in the standings. The near misses nonetheless indicate that the Browns have been competitive.

In close loses, a turn of fortune, a single (or a few) play(s), or even an official’s call that could have gone the other way can have a decisive impact on the outcome. Had the ball bounced in their favor on a few occasions, the Browns could have been much better positioned.

Nonetheless, even with only a few wins so far this year, the Browns are not too far out of contention in the AFC North, which is not as strong of a division as it was last year when all four teams were at or above .500 for much of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers, the perennial powerhouse of the North (often along with the Baltimore Ravens), are floundering in their first season without Ben Roethlisberger. And the Cincinnati Bengals had a slow start, losing their first two games (though they are now over .500).

The Browns have a number of strengths, including, but not limited to, their running game and defensive front. The rushing attack, led by Nick Chubb and backed by Kareem Hunt, is arguably the best in the league. Chubb has the most rushing yards and touchdowns of any running back in the NFL this season. Since 2018, he has more 10-plus yard rushes than any other player in the league.

Cleveland’s backs are supported by an offensive line featuring All-Pros Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin and Wyatt Teller. The defensive line is just as formidable, with Myles Garrett, arguably the best defensive end in the league, on one end, and Jadeveon Clowney, an All-Pro and fearsome disrupter in his own right, on the other.

Cleveland is now counting down the days until Deshaun Watson is able to make his debut in a Browns uniform (which will be on Dec. 4 in Week 13 against the Texans). Because of his failure to fully admit to his wrongdoing and his lack of contrition, I do not agree with allowing Watson to return to the NFL.

Though morally objectionable, the impact of Watson’s return to football will be undeniable. Watson, along with his ability to gain yards on the ground, has the second-highest passer rating of all-time, behind only Mahomes (and ahead of such contemporary legends as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rogers and Drew Brees). In Watson’s absence, the Browns have been led by Jacoby Brissett, who has done a serviceable job but does not have Watson’s talent.

Cleveland's biggest challenge at this point is getting through the next couple of weeks against the Dolphins in Miami followed by the Bills in Buffalo. Both are daunting challenges, to say the least. By the end of November, prior to Watson’s season debut, the Browns may already be out of the playoff hunt.

Yet the Browns, at a minimum, will have the chance to play spoiler. If Cleveland cannot compete for the division title this year, either the Ravens or the Bengals will likely win the AFC North. Cleveland is scheduled to play both teams in December and will at that point have Watson leading the charge.

The Browns have won eight of their last nine games against the Bengals, and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns while Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is 5-0 against the Bengals. Additionally, the Browns lost to Baltimore earlier this season, but without Watson and only by three points. Cleveland could spoil either team’s AFC North title hopes.

Andrew Luck was the Colts quarterback in 2018 when Indianapolis came back from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs. And their backup? None other than Brissett (also coincidentally, Watson was the quarterback for Houston when the Colts faced the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs that year).

Could a dramatic turnaround happen again? It is unlikely. But I am going to keep my eye on the Browns. They demonstrated their potential on Halloween night, dominating the defending AFC champion Bengals.

The Browns remain behind both the Ravens and the Bengals in the division. But beware of Cleveland creeping up in the standings as we head into the second half of the season.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.