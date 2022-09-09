Column: Do preseason wins matter?

The Baltimore Ravens have a 23-game winning streak. But it is not as impressive as it sounds. The streak is for preseason exhibition games.

The Ravens have not lost a preseason game since 2015. It is in some ways an impressive feat. Though teams often do not play their starters or otherwise limit their time on the field (perhaps only for a series or two) during preseason games, many of those who do play are competing for a spot in the starting lineup or a spot on the team and so have an interest in doing well. Those who find themselves “on the bubble” presumably play hard, hoping to make an impression. The atmosphere of the games, though not as intense as regular season or playoff games, is notably more competitive than, say, the Pro Bowl, in which there is not as much of incentive to stand out.

But do preseason games matter?

The Ravens seem to think that they do. “It counts,” head coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens defeated the Patriots in his first year as a head coach. “It’s a good habit to get into ... winning football games,” former defensive coordinator Don Martindale added of Baltimore’s approach to the preseason.

There might be something to the notion that a team is able to gain some momentum going into the regular season through preseason victories. The Ravens have done relatively well in the regular season during their preseason streak, particularly in the opening month of September in past years. But to get a general sense of whether preseason games truly matter requires looking more broadly beyond the Ravens. There are two notable peer-reviewed academic studies that have assessed how teams in the NFL have fared during the regular season in relation to preseason performance.

In “Trying Out for the Team: Do Exhibitions Matter? Evidence from the National Football League,” North Carolina State University economists Lee Craig and Alastair Hall found that a team’s preseason record is positively related to its regular season record. They found that teams that win all of their preseason games versus those that do not win any can be expected on average to win two more games in the regular season. The effect, they concluded, is “significant” though “does not appear to be large.”

Craig and Hall argue that preseason games are predictive in part because competition to make the squad tends to be more intense on better teams. Better teams tend to have more returning veterans. There are fewer roster spots available for rookies and free agents. Competition to survive being cut therefore tends to be more acute. A higher level of competitiveness can lead to preseason victories and improvement on the field that carries over into the regular season. Preseason wins may consequently perhaps provide a preview of the likelihood of success in the regular season to some degree.

Yet in a follow-up study, economists Nancy Ammon Jianakoplos and Martin Shields at Colorado State University found that while there is a relationship between preseason and postseason wins in the NFL from 1970-1991, the relationship does not hold for the 2002-10 period. Though Jianakoplos and Shields corroborated Craig and Hall’s findings for the earlier period of investigation, in updating the data, they no longer found that there was a significant relationship between preseason and postseason wins. Why might that be?

Though Jianakoplos and Shields could not answer that question definitively, they provided speculation that the difference in results could be due to the 1993 Collective Bargaining Agreement, which significantly increased salaries and may have consequently increased the reluctance of coaches to play first-string players during the preseason for fear of injury.

So preseason games, in so far as they have the potential to provide a preview of the likelihood of success in the regular season, might not mean all that much anymore.

That does not mean, though, that such games are useless. Preseason games, at a minimum, provide an opportunity for players to compete for spots on a team and coaches to evaluate talent in situations that resemble regular season games. The games might not mean much for Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. But they do mean something for those hoping to keep their NFL dreams alive.

Preseason games also provide fans with a glimpse of their team’s up-and-coming players, including highly anticipated draft picks, prior to the regular season. NFL teams play relatively few regular season games. MLB teams play 162 games. NBA teams play 82. That leaves plenty of opportunities for fans to watch their preferred baseball and basketball teams. But NFL teams play only 17 regular season games. In the U.S., where football is the most popular sport (in terms of television ratings), many likely appreciate getting the opportunity to watch more NFL games than they otherwise would be able to in the absence of preseason contests.

Given how common injuries are in the NFL, backup players can have a significant impact during the regular season. Preseason games help prepare players and enable fans to become familiar with those who will not be starters at the beginning of the season but may later fill in for injured players as the season progresses.

The Ravens’ preseason streak, in the end, will not mean much to the players and fans if Baltimore does not do well this season. “It’s one of those things where you know there are a lot more important things that you want,” defensive end Calais Campbell has said of Baltimore’s preseason wins.

And so Week 1 is upon us, having begun with Thursday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. It is time for the real show. We will see if preseason success carries over. Either way, though the preseason can be entertaining and may be informative to some extent, it is nice for NFL regular season fall football to be back as teams around the league begin the games that will determine who will make the postseason in the quest for a championship.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.