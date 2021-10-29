Column: Do Bengals fans dare to dream?

With Burrow back from injury, it seems the Bengals have found their franchise quarterback. The Bengals have often made poor draft decisions. Hopes were high when David Klinger was drafted in the first round as the sixth overall pick in 1992, and when Akili Smith was drafted in the first round as the third overall pick in 1999. Both players turned out to be busts.

Burrow, in contrast, has already established himself as a quarterback to be reckoned with, throwing for over 400 yards in the win against the Ravens. He also has close to 2,000 passing yards and nearly a 70 percent completion rate for the season thus far.

As a second-year player who did not play a full season last year, Burrow has made, and will continue to make, mistakes common among young quarterbacks in the NFL. In Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, Burrow threw three interceptions on three consecutive offensive plays. Turnovers, though, will become less common with experience as he learns how to better read NFL defenses. And Burrow now has Chase to throw to once again, his partner from LSU, where they won a national championship together. Chase, who currently has the second-most receiving yards in the NFL and is the league’s leader in yards per reception, is a favorite for Rookie of the Year.