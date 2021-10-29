Column: Do Bengals fans dare to dream?

Being a Cincinnati Bengals fan is not easy. The Bengals have not won a playoff game in 30 years, earning the dubious distinction of having the longest playoff win drought in the NFL. The last winning season was in 2015.
Last year, though the Bengals acquired Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the first pick of the draft, he went out with a season-ending injury (a torn ACL and MCL) in Week 11, and the Bengals won only four games for the season. The misery, it sometimes seems, will never end.
Going into last weekend against the red-hot Baltimore Ravens, who had won five straight games and had home field advantage, a Bengals loss seemed inevitable. But then something unexpected happened. The Bengals, who have strengthened their defense with offseason free agent acquisitions and improved their offense with the draft addition of explosive wide receiving threat Ja’marr Chase, dominated the Ravens in a 41-17 win.
The beginning of the 2021 season has provided a sparkle of hope for Bengals fans. After Week 7, with a 5-2 record, the Bengals are at the top of the AFC North. They have convincingly beaten their divisional nemeses, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens, in road games.
This weekend, the Bengals face off against the woeful New York Jets. With a win, the Bengals would be 6-2 and solidly in first place near the midpoint of the season. Do Bengals fans dare to dream?
With Burrow back from injury, it seems the Bengals have found their franchise quarterback. The Bengals have often made poor draft decisions. Hopes were high when David Klinger was drafted in the first round as the sixth overall pick in 1992, and when Akili Smith was drafted in the first round as the third overall pick in 1999. Both players turned out to be busts.
Burrow, in contrast, has already established himself as a quarterback to be reckoned with, throwing for over 400 yards in the win against the Ravens. He also has close to 2,000 passing yards and nearly a 70 percent completion rate for the season thus far.
As a second-year player who did not play a full season last year, Burrow has made, and will continue to make, mistakes common among young quarterbacks in the NFL. In Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, Burrow threw three interceptions on three consecutive offensive plays. Turnovers, though, will become less common with experience as he learns how to better read NFL defenses. And Burrow now has Chase to throw to once again, his partner from LSU, where they won a national championship together. Chase, who currently has the second-most receiving yards in the NFL and is the league’s leader in yards per reception, is a favorite for Rookie of the Year.
Through free agency, the Bengals acquired experience on defense that has served them well, having picked up defensive end Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, cornerback Mike Hilton and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, all of whom have already had an impact. In the first seven games of this season, the Bengals have had more sacks than they had in all of 2020. And last week, the defense was able to hold Ravens dual-threat, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to just 17 points. The Bengals' DVOA rating, a measure of defensive efficiency, has improved from 27th in the league last season into the top 10 for this year.
The Bengals still have weaknesses. The offensive line did not protect Burrow well last year. In drafting Chase, the Bengals passed on offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who some assumed the Bengals would select given the line’s inadequacies. Failure to invest in protecting Burrow could come back to haunt the Bengals if defensive pressure leads to critical turnovers or hits in the backfield lead to another injury for Burrow.
Perhaps more significant than personnel limitations, the Bengals have the mental hurdle of getting over past failures. The Bengals have not, for a long time now, had a winning culture.
Now that they are on top of the AFC North, the Bengals must not become overconfident or complacent. The division is stacked this year. Baltimore will be in contention for the division title and the Steelers, with Ben Roethlisberger at the helm, cannot be counted out despite a slow start. The Cleveland Browns, who typically have floundered with the Bengals at the bottom of the division, have righted their ship, with Baker Mayfield having come into his own and with arguably the best ground game combination in the league — the one-two punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Most of the Bengals players were not alive in 1991 when the franchise last won a playoff game. The few who were likely were not Bengals fans (with the possible exception of punter Kevin Huber, who grew up in Cincinnati). The players may consequently not feel the full weight of history. But older fans, such as myself, remember. And we feel the frustration that can accumulate over decades of one’s team failing to make it to, or progress in, the postseason.
A playoff berth would create an opportunity for the Bengals to relieve some of the pain of the last 30 years. There has been too much disappointment to confidently expect that it will happen. But given how the season has started, we can dare to dream.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.