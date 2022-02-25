Column: Despite Super Bowl loss, Bengals' future is bright

It was a fitting end to the big game. With the Cincinnati Bengals down by three points, on offense facing fourth down and a yard, quarterback Joe Burrow flung the ball ahead in a last-ditch effort to keep the drive alive as he was spun down by Aaron Donald in the backfield. The ball fell to the ground, securing the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Donald pointed at his ring finger, having finally won the Super Bowl championship that he had long coveted.
The Bengals' offensive line was their greatest weakness going into the game. Donald is the Rams’ best defensive player. The last play was a microcosm of the front line matchup that favored the Rams, arguably the deciding factor of the game.
The Super Bowl loss was, of course, disappointing for Bengals fans. The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl championship. It was the team’s first appearance in the big game since the 1988 season. Super Bowl LVI is the closest Cincinnati has come to winning it all.
But all is not lost. Despite the Super Bowl defeat, the Bengals' future is bright. This season was, Bengals fans hope, the beginning of a turnaround in the team’s image, culture, expectations and, most importantly, performance on the field.
Prior to this season, Cincinnati was viewed as one of the worst franchises in the league. Mike Brown, son of Bengals co-founder Paul Brown, took over the team as owner and general manager when his father died in 1991. The 1990s (after the Bengals' playoff win in January 1991) into the early 2000s was a particularly difficult period for Cincinnati, a span of 14 years during which the Bengals did not have a winning season. Brown, who was controlling, frugal, resistant to change and complacent in the face of repeated failure, was widely viewed as being one of the worst executives in sports. The Bengals became known as the “Bungles.”
The Bengals' permissive culture contributed to their image problem. Players such as Chris Henry, who repeatedly violated the league’s substance abuse policies, and Pacman Jones, who had numerous run-ins with the law, became as known for their off-field activity as they did for their gameplay. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for a total of 22 games over the course of his career for illegal hits. Players were ill-disciplined on and off the field.
Things are much different today. Mike Brown has ceded control over day-to-day operations. After sticking with head coach Marvin Lewis for 16 years — during which the team did not win a single playoff game — the Bengals are now under the leadership of Zac Taylor, who has turned the team around from a record of 2-14 in his first year as coach to a Super Bowl appearance two years later. Cincinnati is much more disciplined, having the fewest penalty yards of any team this season. And the team has been rebuilt from the ground up through the draft and strategic acquisitions.
Through the draft, most notably, the Bengals selected Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins in 2020 and receiver Ja’Marr Chase and kicker Evan McPherson in 2021. Burrow, Higgins and Chase provide the Bengals with breakout big-play potential. And McPherson has already shown that he has range and can deliver under pressure.
The team’s culture has shifted. Acquiring key veterans from successful franchises, such as cornerback Mike Hilton from the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end Trey Hendrickson from the New Orleans Saints, has helped. And Burrow and Chase, though new to the NFL, as collegiate national champions, know what it takes to win on the big stage. Expectations have gone from that the Bengals would lose (they were the “Bungles,” after all) to the possibility that they might win (“Why not us?” was the team’s slogan this year) to confidence that they would (or at least could) win (“It is us” became the new slogan after advancing to the Super Bowl).
Such changes have led to on-field success. After finishing 4-11-1 last season, the Bengals finished 10-7 this season, winning the AFC North. As the year progressed, the Bengals became more consistent. After not being able to win more than two games in a row for most of the season, Cincinnati won seven of their last eight leading into the Super Bowl (with the only loss coming against the Cleveland Browns in the last game of the season after the Bengals had already clinched a playoff berth and were resting key starting players). Even though it lost the Super Bowl, Cincinnati may still have some momentum going into next season.
When it comes to the team’s future prospects, perhaps most importantly, the Bengals have youth on their side. Burrow, Chase, Higgins and running back Joe Mixon, the keys to the team’s dynamic offense, are all 25 years old or younger. And they now have the motivation of seeking Super Bowl redemption. As Burrow put it, “We’re a young team. I’d like to think we’ll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years. We take this (the Super Bowl loss), let it fuel us for the rest of our careers.”
Though Burrow brims with confidence, Dan Marino’s career should serve as a cautionary tale. Marino, like Burrow, lost in his first Super Bowl appearance at the end of his second year in the league. He never returned. For Burrow and the Bengals, care should be taken so as not to be over-confident.
Though the Bengals lost to the Rams, their prospects are arguably brighter. The Rams mortgaged their future on winning in the present, trading away draft picks to acquire star players to win it all this year. The Super Bowl win may, in the long run, prove to be a pyrrhic victory.
The Bengals will have an opportunity to improve their offensive line in this year’s draft. In 2021, Cincinnati passed on lineman Penei Sewell to pick up Chase. It is hard to regret the decision given that Chase was Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Bengals would not have made it to the Super Bowl without him. But they now need to solidify the line to reduce the risk of further injury to Burrow (who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 11th game of his rookie year and a knee sprain in the Super Bowl) and cut down on the number of sacks allowed (the Bengals gave up the most of any team in the regular season, along with nine against the Tennessee Titans and seven against the Rams in the postseason).
The Bengals have appeared in the Super Bowl three times. The first time, in 1982, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers by five points. In their second appearance in 1989, they lost again to the 49ers, but by four points. This year they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl by three. A coincidence? Perhaps. But maybe it can serve as a metaphor for not only the team’s long struggle, but also its improvement. Cincinnati is inches away from its goal. It won’t be long now.