Column: Despite Super Bowl loss, Bengals' future is bright

Though Burrow brims with confidence, Dan Marino’s career should serve as a cautionary tale. Marino, like Burrow, lost in his first Super Bowl appearance at the end of his second year in the league. He never returned. For Burrow and the Bengals, care should be taken so as not to be over-confident.

Though the Bengals lost to the Rams, their prospects are arguably brighter. The Rams mortgaged their future on winning in the present, trading away draft picks to acquire star players to win it all this year. The Super Bowl win may, in the long run, prove to be a pyrrhic victory.

The Bengals will have an opportunity to improve their offensive line in this year’s draft. In 2021, Cincinnati passed on lineman Penei Sewell to pick up Chase. It is hard to regret the decision given that Chase was Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Bengals would not have made it to the Super Bowl without him. But they now need to solidify the line to reduce the risk of further injury to Burrow (who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 11th game of his rookie year and a knee sprain in the Super Bowl) and cut down on the number of sacks allowed (the Bengals gave up the most of any team in the regular season, along with nine against the Tennessee Titans and seven against the Rams in the postseason).