Column: Despite promising start, there's a long season ahead for Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets made their first stand this year in the city of the last stand of the Alamo with a convincing win over the San Antonio Spurs. All five of the Hornets' starters (Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee) scored in double figures and backup center Nick Richards had a career-high 19 points and his first double-double. The Hornets won by 27 points, the most ever in an opening game in franchise history.

It seemed to be a promising start for a team that has recently shown improvement. The Hornets made it into the play-in tournament for the second consecutive time last year. It was the first winning season for Charlotte since 2015-16. The Hornets have their sights set on getting past the play-in tournament and into the postseason this year. It will not be easy.

Former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges had a breakout year in 2021-22 with the Hornets. He averaged 20.2 points, over seven more than in each of his two previous seasons, and registered career highs in rebounds, assists and steals per game. He was in the running for the Most Improved Player Award. Bridges, by all measures, was on an upward trajectory.

But his future now is in question. In June, Bridges was arrested after allegedly brutally beating his girlfriend in front of their two children. The Hornets have since allowed his contract to expire, making Bridges a restricted free agent.

The two sides could still come an agreement. But Bridges now faces charges that could lead to up to 12 years in prison. Even if he avoids a prison sentence, he would likely face a long suspension upon returning to the league. There has been speculation that he may never play in the NBA again.

Assessing the impact Bridges’ absence may have on the Hornets seems callous given the nature of the allegations. What is most important at this point is that justice is served. But it can still be acknowledged that the Hornets now face greater uncertainty.

Bridges was not the only young up-and-comer for the Hornets missing in the season opener, as LaMelo Ball was also out due to an ankle sprain from a preseason game earlier in the month. He is not expected to miss more than a handful of regular season games as a result of the injury. Ball’s absence is nonetheless notable as the Hornets seek to get off to a good start for the season.

In the absence of Bridges and Ball, the Hornets will need to rely on the veteran leadership of Rozier and Hayward and increased contributions from players such as Washington and Dennis Smith Jr. This leaves the team in capable hands.

But in a league centered on star players, the Hornets are lacking. Former Boston Celtics Rozier and Hayward provide consistency (as long as they stay healthy — Hayward missed nearly half of each of the past two seasons due to injury and Rozier sprained his ankle late in the fourth quarter in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans last week after taking a hard fall). But they are unlikely to carry a team on a playoff run without high-level additional surrounding talent.

Despite making it to the play-in tournament two years in a row, the Hornets fired head coach James Borrego in April, presumably because he was unable to push the team past the play-in hump. Kenny Atkinson, who experienced postseason success as an assistant coach for the championship-winning Golden State Warriors last year, was lined up for the job. But he backed out, and the Hornets resorted to hiring Steve Clifford to become the team’s head coach for the second time. Clifford, who is going into his ninth season as an NBA head coach, has never won a playoff series.

Though the Hornets demonstrated that they are a well-rounded team able to win on the road in the season opener against the Spurs, it is important to keep in mind that it was not the Tim Duncan/Tony Parker/Manu Ginobili-led dynasty of the 2000s or the more recent Kawhi Leonard-led championship squad, but rather a team with three consecutive losing seasons that is currently rebuilding. The Spurs traded away their star, Dejounte Murray, over the summer, leaving a roster of relatively unknown and unproven young players (“You kind of need a lineup card to figure out who’s who,” Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins commented before the game).

Reality came crashing down in the second game of the season for the Hornets in their matchup against the big three of Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans. Although Williamson had a relatively quiet night, McCollum and Ingram each scored 20-plus. And the Hornets could not contain Jonas Valanciunas, who led the Pelicans with 30 points and 17 rebounds, in a game in which Charlotte never had the lead.

We should not extrapolate too much from a loss in October. Ball will be back out on the floor soon, eager to pick up where he left off from his second season during which he progressed from being Rookie of the Year in the previous year to first-time All-Star and unofficial team leader. Despite Ball and Rozier (the Hornets' top scorer in the home opener against the Spurs) both being out due to injury, Charlotte brought home an unexpected victory against the Hawks in Atlanta last Sunday.

There nonetheless is a tough road ahead. Hopefully the season opener at the Alamo will be remembered as the first stand of a productive season rather than the last of a team on a downward trend.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.