Column: Colorado's surge puts Lightning on brink of elimination

I was right. But not before I was first spectacularly wrong. After a Colorado Avalanche win in overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, I thought it was likely that the Tampa Bay Lightning would bounce back to win Game 2. Instead, they lost 7-0. The bounce back came, but not until Game 3, which the Lightning won 6-2.

The Avalanche then went on to win Game 4 Wednesday night, putting them a game away from clinching their first Stanley Cup since 2001. Results from Friday’s Game 5, which was completed after presstime, will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

The Avs had a better regular season than the Lightning and an easier time disposing of opponents in the playoffs on the road to the finals. Nonetheless, Tampa Bay, having won the past two Stanley Cup championships, had the playoff experience and advantage in front of the net with Vezina Trophy (for best goaltender) and Conn Smythe Trophy (for playoff MVP) recipient Andrei Vasilevskiy to take command of the series. So, what went wrong for the Bolts?

Game 3 was a must win for the Lightning after Vasilevskiy gave up 11 goals in the first two games. Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point, the leading scorer in the past two postseasons who had been out due to injury for a month (since Game 7 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs), had returned for Games 1 and 2 only to find that he was not yet really ready (ex-Carolina Hurricane Riley Nash would be seeing his first Stanley Cup Final action as a result).

Coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the finals is daunting — the leading team has gone on to win the series 90% of the time. Going down 3-0 would have been a death knell.

When Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin appeared to score the first goal of the night, it looked as if Game 3 might be headed down the same road as the first two games. But the goal was disallowed on an offside call upon review, breathing some life into the Bolts. Tampa Bay “got a little juice,” as ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro put it. Colorado scored on a power play shortly thereafter, but the Lightning responded by scoring three straight and ultimately closing out the win.

The Bolts were well positioned to even the series in Tampa on Wednesday. They had won eight straight games at home. Vasilevskiy, it seemed, had returned to form. Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper was the one who was now struggling, having been pulled from Game 3 after giving up five goals. A win and Tampa Bay would be back on track in pursuit of its third straight Stanley Cup.

Initially, it appeared that the Lightning would in fact draw the series even. Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli scored the first goal just 36 seconds into the game. The Lightning pushed the action in the first period, outshooting the Avs 17-4.

But Colorado was able to weather the storm and despite not having a lead at any point in the game, match Tampa Bay’s offensive production to send the game into overtime. Colorado dominated in OT, outshooting Tampa Bay 11-3 and eventually finding the back of the net to take a decisive 3-1 series lead.

It may seem warranted to put the Lightning falling behind in the series on Vasilevskiy, given the 11 goals that he allowed in the first two games. The seven goals that he gave up in Game 2 represented the most goals he has allowed in a single game in his career.

But Vasilevskiy is not the only one to blame. Through Game 4, Colorado had 75 more even-strength shots than Tampa Bay. Plus, the Avs are faster, younger and more talented.

Vasilevskiy gave up seven goals in Game 2, but the Lightning were also shut out. Giving up one goal rather than seven would have had the same result. Vasilevskiy has bailed out his skaters on more than one occasion, stopping 12 of 13 breakaways through the first four games, including a breakaway opportunity for Colorado’s Logan O’Connor in overtime of Game 4. At times, the puck simply has not bounced in Vasilevskiy’s favor — Colorado scored when a puck deflected off of Nathan MacKinnon’s skate in the game on Wednesday, and then when the puck hit off of Andrew Cogliano standing near the goal to tie the game in regulation.

More than anything, special teams have been the Lightning’s Achilles heel. The Bolts were 0 for 16 on the power play until Corey Perry scored a meaningless goal with a man advantage near the end of Game 3. And the penalty kill has been a sieve — Colorado had a nearly 50% success rate on the power play through the first four games.

I typically give defending champs the benefit of the doubt. They have been there before and know what it takes to win. But Colorado has shown itself to be the better team through the regular season and in the playoffs. The Avs are deserving of the Cup. Ignore the warning signs, they have shown, and you may end up buried in the snow.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.