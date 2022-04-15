Column: Coach K's lessons for educators

Over the course of a 47-year head coaching career (42 years of which were spent at Duke University), Mike Krzyzewski, known widely simply as Coach K, registered more than 1,200 wins (the most ever among Division I basketball coaches) and more than 100 NCAA tournament wins, made it to the Final Four 13 times and won five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015). He coached the USA men’s basketball team to three Olympic gold medals and two FIBA World Cup gold medals.

So, what were the keys to Krzyzewski’s success?

Coach K viewed his identity as a coach as being inseparable from that of being a teacher. “I’m a teacher and a coach,” he has written. “I surround myself with other good teachers on my staff. And our whole approach to coaching revolves around teaching.”

Teaching, Krzyzewski believes, “is an art,” not a science. Being a good teacher requires finesse and flexibility. Effective leadership is more nuanced than applying a set of fixed principles. There are, nonetheless, some general guidelines Coach K relied on as Duke’s coach that educators can learn from.

Krzyzewski’s method centers on learning through hearing, seeing, and most importantly, doing. Recognizing that a lot of what we hear we forget, he reinforced messages through demonstrations and film. But to really internalize a lesson, Coach K believes that there is no substitute for learning by doing.

In preparing the USA men’s basketball team for the Olympic Games in 2008, Coach K had his players scrimmage using international officials against a recruited team of NBA players trained to replicate the style of play that the United States team would face in international competition. The coaches first told the players how the rules between the NBA and international competition differed and showed film for illustrative purposes. But Krzyzewski knew that his players would not learn how to adjust to international play until they experienced it firsthand.

As an instructor, I try to remain mindful of the fact that much of what students hear, given in part limited human capacity to retain information and difficulties involved with concentrating for sustained periods of time, will be forgotten. I therefore try to leave students with a few memorable “big ideas” or “takeaways” for each class session. I reinforce central points with visual aids.

Students will perhaps best remember, though, lessons learned experientially through activities such as legislative, courtroom and United Nations simulations. Simulations bring course content to life and actively engage students in the learning process.

Learning by doing is particularly important when it comes to developing physical skills. The extent to which one can learn through listening and observing how to do things such as playing basketball, playing the guitar or cooking, is limited. No one can credibly claim to have learned how to do such things without having actually done them.

Teaching, Coach K emphasizes, is not confined to imparting information. Effective teaching at times requires motivating others to reach their potential (individually as well as collectively as a team). Learning can be stifled by an absence of motivation.

Motivating others can be a leader’s “great challenge,” according to Krzyzewski, because it requires figuring out what someone else is thinking and applying a motivational strategy that is most likely to be effective. It is important to be “flexible and versatile” when seeking to motivate, Coach K emphasizes. “Everyone needs to be motivated differently,” contingent on things such as personality, mindset and the situation at hand. Sometimes comforting is needed. Other times, strongly worded encouragement may be needed. Effective teaching requires understanding what makes others tick, and which buttons to push in which situations.

Moving from coaching college basketball players to coaching some of the best NBA talent in international competition required Coach K to make some significant adjustments to how he approached coaching and motivating his players. “When I’m coaching the Duke team,” he has said, “I’m trying to help them cross bridges they never crossed before. They need to adapt to me. When I’m coaching the international team, they’ve crossed some bridges ... we need to adapt to each other.”

In an exhibition game before the 2006 world championship tournament, Coach K dressed down Dwight Howard for what he saw as inadequate defense against the pick and roll. Howard, who did not attend college and was not used to coaches (or anyone else for that matter) talking to him in the way that Coach K did, did not respond well. Krzyzewski learned that the way he motivated players at the college level would not necessarily work with the top talent of the NBA.

When Krzyzewski accepted the offer to coach the USA men’s basketball team, he knew that anything other than winning the gold, given the talent that he would have on his team, would be viewed as a disappointment. But achieving success is not possible without risking failure. We are vulnerable when we open ourselves up to learning, exposing our limitations. Krzyzewski has written that he seeks to foster an environment in which his players compete “in a positive manner, utilizing their abilities, and not being afraid to fail.” Former Duke star Jay Williams in particular stood out to him as someone “never afraid to make mistakes.”

For educators in the classroom, it is important to create an environment in which students feel comfortable actively participating and asking questions without being ridiculed, looked down upon or otherwise judged.

Coaching, similar to other forms of teaching, is (or at least should be) more about the process than the end result. Setting goals in sports such as those involving achieving a certain number of wins or points for a season, Coach K has noted, limits one’s potential. Once a goal has been met, there will no longer be a reason to push further.

For students in the classroom, setting goals related to grades can be similarly limiting. Once one has done what is necessary to earn the desired grade, there is no longer an external incentive to continue learning.

So focus on each task at hand and put forth one’s best in each moment. Do not dwell on the past or live in the future (though it is important to have aspirations and dreams). What can you do at this point in time to better yourself?

Coaching and teaching are not always one in the same. In sports, coaching typically involves zero-sum competition (someone wins, someone else loses). Learning in the classroom, where teachers try to ensure that no one falls behind, is non-zero-sum. And while coaches can help guide players through games, teachers typically do not help their students through exams.

Despite such differences, educators of all stripes can learn from Krzyzewski’s approach to coaching. Though we all are teachers (as educators, parents, aunts and uncles, coworkers, etc.), we should never cease to be students as well. “Living is learning,” according to Coach K. “Once you stop learning, you are no longer living.”

Here’s to a long life of living, learning and success. We may not always win (even Krzyzewski at times came up short), but if we continue to strive to improve, we will always come a little bit closer to reaching our full potential in any endeavor that we pursue.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.