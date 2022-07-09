Column: Chestnut-Kobayashi rivalry filled the dog days of summer

“I’m happy he barfed” (also known as a ‘reversal’ in competitive eating), Joey Chestnut said, reflecting on his victory against Takeru Kobayashi in 2007’s Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest. After coming in third place two years prior and second place the year before, Chestnut had finally surpassed his rival. He reveled in having brought Kobayashi to his knees.

“I pushed this man who everybody thought was a machine, was unbeatable to break, to break in front of everybody ... It really means a lot that I pushed him past his breaking point.”

To some, the Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest might seem like a frivolous Fourth of July sideshow. But for professional competitive eaters such as Chestnut, it is the premier event of a competitive sport in which the best in the world gather to establish who among them sits at the top of the food chain. From 2006-09, the contest centered on Chestnut’s rivalry with Kobayashi.

Rivalries are common not only in sports but also in business, politics and other competitive settings. Comparing rivalries across domains can provide insights into the nature and dynamics of rival relations. In several ways, the Chestnut-Kobayashi rival was similar to rivalries in world politics.

Rivals, above all, are competitors. International rivals often compete over territory or for influence/prestige. Competitors in Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest compete for the mustard belt and status of world’s fastest eater.

There is a temporal component to rivalry in which what has happened in the past significantly affects later relations and there is an expectation that competition will continue into the future. Rivalries are more than one-off contests.

Chestnut’s rivalry with Kobayashi was rooted in part in their history and expectation of continued contention. After his defeat in 2007, Kobayashi pointed to Chesnut and yelled, “I will definitely beat him next year.” Events in rivalries are connected over time.

Rivals brand one another as rivals and act accordingly. In international politics, states, adversaries and allies alike compete against one another over many different issues. The U.S. has competed with Canada at times, for example, over territorial, maritime, economic and other issues. But the U.S and Canada do not consider each other to be rivals. Relations consequently remain cordial despite various disagreements. The United States' identification of China as a rival, in contrast, colors the way in which U.S. and Chinese leaders interact with one another.

Chestnut and Kobayashi explicitly viewed and recognized each other as rivals. In the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “The Good, the Bad, the Hungry,” each uses rivalry terminology to refer to the other (e.g., Kobayashi: “I was happy to have a rival (Joey)...,” “with Joey as a rival...”; Chestnut: “I didn’t expect the rivalry (with Kobayashi) to end the way it did...”). Outside observers have similarly recognized Chestnut’s competition with Kobayashi as being a rivalry, using similar terminology and making comparisons to other rivalries such as Larry Bird’s with Magic Johnson, Mark McGwire’s with Sammy Sosa, the New York Yankees’ with the Boston Red Sox and Rocky Balboa’s fictional rivalry with Apollo Creed.

International rivalries are at times initiated when a rising challenger becomes a “threat” to a dominant power. Germany became a rival of Britain, for example, as Germany began “catching up” to Britain prior to World War I.

The Chestnut-Kobayashi rivalry developed as Chestnut ascended the competitive food eating hierarchy. The closer he drew near to Kobayashi, the more of a threat he appeared to be to the reigning champ. Chestnut marks the beginning of the rivalry as occurring with the 2006 Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest, when he first came within striking distance of Kobayashi (“It started right then and there I think,” Chestnut has said). The competition to establish who was the best in the world was on.

The rivalry intensified the following year when it appeared that Chestnut could surpass Kobayashi for the first time. In a prior qualifying event, Chestnut had broken Kobayashi’s record. But to prove himself, Chestnut would have to show that he could defeat the reigning champ in a head-to-head matchup on the biggest stage.

In the 2007 competition, Chestnut downed 66 hot dogs in 12 minutes, winning his first mustard belt. In international politics, world wars determine which state sits atop the global hierarchy. In competitive eating, victory in the Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest determines who is at the top of the eating ranks.

The rivalry between Chestnut and Kobayashi was intense. Both were cool and calculating in their approaches to speed eating. Yet their rivalry was animated by psychological hostility that the two did not conceal. “I hated him,” Chestnut said. Chestnut has referred to Kobayashi not just as his rival, but as his “enemy, my nemesis.”

“We don’t get along — I don’t like him, he doesn’t like me,” Kobayashi has said for his part. The competition was not just about the thrill of victory. It was also about making the other suffer (e.g., the satisfaction Chestnut derived from Kobayashi having a “reversal” in 2007).

International rivalries are similarly at times rooted in intense animosity towards the “other” (e.g., Israel vs. the Palestinians, India vs. Pakistan). In such rivalries, the stakes can become seemingly transcendent, with rivals taking on an “us versus them” mentality.

Though the animosity between Chestnut and Kobayashi was real, the rivalry was cultivated in part by George Shea, co-founder of Major League Eating and master of ceremonies for the annual hot dog eating contest. Shea framed the Chestnut-Kobayashi rivalry in highly nationalistic/jingoistic terms.

Ethnic nationalism, UCLA professor Barbara Walter has noted, does not emerge on its own. Political leaders play a key role, specifically, so-called “ethnic entrepreneurs,” who exploit cultural anxieties by framing others as “threats” in order to consolidate power. Leaders such as Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia, Omar al-Bashir of Sudan and the Hutu leaders of the Rwandan genocide rallied co-ethnics by making discriminatory appeals, portraying the status of those in the dominant group as being “threatened” by an ethnic “other.”

Shea framed the Chestnut-Kobayashi rivalry in explicitly chauvinistic terms. “How could the Japanese guy beat the American?” Shea has wondered aloud. America’s honor was “besmirched” as a result of Chestnut’s loss to Kobayashi in 2006, according to Shea. It was a “dark day for our country.”

In such contexts, domestic constituencies may take on the rivalry “cause” in ways that reflect the influence of such entrepreneurs. In “The Good, the Bad, the Hungry,” when Chesnut wins in 2007, shouts of “Go home, Shanghai boy!” and “Go home, kamikaze!” can be heard from the crowd. Kobayashi, sensing the animosity, became nervous, fearing that he could be in physical danger. Ethnic entrepreneurs can unleash forces that are difficult to control once set loose.

Rivalry can be a dangerous setting. It should come as no surprise that a majority of militarized conflicts that occur in world politics take place in the context of rival relations.

There may, however, be a silver lining to engagement in rivalry. Rivalries can focus minds and provide motivation. In the book “That Used to Be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back,” Thomas Friedman of the New York Times and Michael Mandelbaum of Johns Hopkins University argue that the United States’ rivalry with the Soviet Union during the Cold War pushed the U.S. to be “vigilant, creative, and united.” Facing the threat of communism, the United States could not let its guard down or afford to become complacent.

When the Cold War ended, a malaise set in, Friedman and Mandelbaum argue. “Losing one’s primary competitor can be problematic,” they wrote. “What would the New York Yankees be without the Boston Red Sox, or Alabama without Auburn? When the West won the Cold War, America lost the rival that had kept us sharp, outwardly focused, and serious about nation-building at home.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by Russian political scientist Georgy Arbatov at the end of the Cold War when he commented, “We (Russia/Russians) are going to do a terrible thing to you (the United States/Americans). We are going to deprive you of an enemy.”

Despite the personal dislike they had for one another and the frustration that was engendered by the other serving as an obstacle to fulfilling their goals, Chestnut and Kobayashi both recognized the value of having the other as a rival. “I was happy to have a rival to finally compete against,” Kobayashi said in reference to Chestnut’s rise through the competitive eating ranks. “With Joey as a rival, I could now enjoy being a competitor in the sport.” He was no longer competing only against himself. Along with internal motivation, Kobayashi now had external motivation.

And while Chestnut said that he “hated” Kobayashi during their rivalry, he conceded that there was a benefit to having Kobayashi as his foil. “It was so much easier for me to motivate myself when I thought Kobayashi was purely the enemy, my nemesis,” Chestnut has said. “There’s nothing better than to be competing against somebody who’s giving it their all.”

Chestnut no longer harbors animosity towards Kobayashi. “I don’t hate anybody,” he has recently said, “and I feel bad that he feels like I hate him. I’m sure eventually we’re going to work things out.”

Rivalries can take time to develop. Settling differences can take time as well — longer than the minutes within which Chestnut and Kobayashi can consume dozens of hot dogs. But doing so can be worth it. Ending a rivalry can be healing, providing resolution and closure after years of contention. That makes for a brighter future. As long as there are no reversals.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.