Column: Braves overcame the odds to win 2021 World Series

On July 10, Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his right ACL while trying to field a fly ball. Considered by many at the time as the frontrunner to win the National League Most Valuable Player award, his season was over in the blink of an eye.
Along with it went the Braves’ chances to contend for a championship. Or so I thought.
I’ve never been happier to have been wrong.
The Braves didn’t climb above .500 for the first time until Aug. 6. Their longest winning streak was four games prior to recording nine victories in a row later that month. Their 88 regular-season wins represented the lowest win total among teams that qualified for the Major League Baseball playoffs.
Yet somehow, someway, Atlanta outlasted every other club to capture its first World Series title since 1995. Left for dead at midseason, the Braves overcame the odds and became one of the unlikeliest World Series winners ever.
It has been nearly three weeks since the Braves clinched a championship with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the Fall Classic, but I still find myself wondering if it was all just a dream. I can’t believe they actually did it. After decades of frustration, Atlanta is finally back on top of the baseball world.
Days after Acuna’s season-ending injury, the Braves traded for the Chicago Cubs’ Joc Pederson, who won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. A few weeks later, they acquired three additional outfielders — Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario — in a flurry of trade-deadline moves.
No one player was going to be able to replace Acuna’s production, but the aforementioned foursome combined for 170 hits, 44 home runs, 30 doubles, four triples, 116 RBIs and 95 runs scored in an Atlanta uniform. And that was just during the regular season.
During the postseason, the Braves’ outfield contingent totaled 53 hits, 12 homers, six doubles, two triples, 36 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Pederson blasted a pair of pinch-hit homers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the NL Division Series, while Rosario was the MVP of the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers and Soler was the MVP of the World Series.
Fittingly, the final out of the World Series ended up in the glove of 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman, the first baseman who stuck with Atlanta through some lean years after being chosen in the second round of the 2007 MLB draft. Throwing him the ball on the final play was shortstop Dansby Swanson, a lifelong Braves fan and a Georgia native.
Other key contributors for the Braves were third baseman Austin Riley and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Riley batted .303 with 33 homers and 107 RBIs during the regular season, while Albies finished with a .259 batting average, 30 homers and 106 RBIs. The duo also combined for 194 runs scored.
On the mound, veteran Charlie Morton was arguably Atlanta’s most consistent starting pitcher during the regular season. His numbers were impressive all season, but his most inspiring performance came in Game 1 of the World Series, when he suffered a right leg injury in the second inning but recorded three more outs before exiting the contest. It was later determined that he had suffered a fractured fibula, ending his season.
Reliever A.J. Minter stepped up that night, throwing a career-high 43 pitches to cover 2 2/3 innings before giving way to Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith. Referred to as “The Night Shift” during the Braves’ playoff run, Minter, Jackson, Matzek and Smith all came up huge out of the bullpen time and time again throughout the playoffs.
There were others who contributed as well, including Game 6 winner Max Fried, a 27-year-old left-hander who was one of MLB’s best pitchers during the second half of the regular season. Following back-to-back rough starts in the playoffs, Fried took the ball in Game 6 and delivered the most memorable performance of his young career.
Fellow starter Ian Anderson, a 23-year-old righty, also won a World Series game and continued to display poise well beyond his years. The moment never looked too big for the native New Yorker.
Guiding the Braves was sixth-year manager Brian Snitker, who has been in the organization since 1977, first as a player and later as a minor league manager, Atlanta’s third base coach and eventually its skipper. The 66-year-old has dealt with plenty of criticism since becoming the Braves’ manager in 2016, but all he has done is lead them to four straight NL East titles, two NLCS appearances and now their first World Series title since the Bill Clinton administration.
I have been watching baseball since the late 1990s, but until this year my only memory of the Braves in the World Series came in 1999, when they were swept by the New York Yankees. Additionally, prior to 2020 Atlanta hadn't won a playoff series in 19 years, a drought that lasted nearly 7,000 days.
I still become giddy when I think about the fact that my favorite professional sports team won it all this year. Now all that remains is to try to do it again next season.
But first, please re-sign Freeman. He needs to remain a Brave for life.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record. Reach him at jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com.
