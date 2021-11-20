Column: Braves overcame the odds to win 2021 World Series

Reliever A.J. Minter stepped up that night, throwing a career-high 43 pitches to cover 2 2/3 innings before giving way to Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith. Referred to as “The Night Shift” during the Braves’ playoff run, Minter, Jackson, Matzek and Smith all came up huge out of the bullpen time and time again throughout the playoffs.

There were others who contributed as well, including Game 6 winner Max Fried, a 27-year-old left-hander who was one of MLB’s best pitchers during the second half of the regular season. Following back-to-back rough starts in the playoffs, Fried took the ball in Game 6 and delivered the most memorable performance of his young career.

Fellow starter Ian Anderson, a 23-year-old righty, also won a World Series game and continued to display poise well beyond his years. The moment never looked too big for the native New Yorker.

Guiding the Braves was sixth-year manager Brian Snitker, who has been in the organization since 1977, first as a player and later as a minor league manager, Atlanta’s third base coach and eventually its skipper. The 66-year-old has dealt with plenty of criticism since becoming the Braves’ manager in 2016, but all he has done is lead them to four straight NL East titles, two NLCS appearances and now their first World Series title since the Bill Clinton administration.