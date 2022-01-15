Column: Bengals seek first playoff win in over 3 decades

Long before it became associated with the uprising at the Capitol, Jan. 6 was a notable date for Cincinnati Bengals fans. On Jan. 6, 1991, the Bengals defeated the Houston Oilers in a wild-card playoff game by a score of 41-14 in Cincinnati. The Bengals haven’t won a postseason game since.
The Bengals have the longest playoff win drought in the NFL, but today they will be facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC wild-card matchup. Will the winless streak finally be broken?
It has been a long road for the Bengals. In the 1990s, the Bengals were the worst team in the NFL with a record of 52-108. After the 1991 playoff loss, the Bengals went 14 consecutive seasons without a winning record. During this time, the Bengals became known, teasingly, as the “Bungles.”
Mike Brown became owner of the Bengals when his father Paul Brown, who co-founded both the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, died in 1991. Whereas Paul Brown is revered, his son, Mike, has been widely and consistently criticized as being among the worst executives in professional sports. As both owner and general manager, a dual role that only he and the likes of Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys have occupied, Brown has had an outsized influence on the Bengals organization.
Brown, as owner and GM, has been excessively frugal. Through the 1990s (but also, to be fair, in the 1980s when the Bengals won two AFC championships), Cincinnati practiced at Spinney Field, a bare bones facility next to the “sewer district” in Lower Price Hill, Cincinnati, in what has been described as an “industrial wasteland.”
Hesitant to spend on player acquisition, the Bengals botched deals to acquire players such as Warren Sapp with Brown at the helm. Brown’s frugality extended to the scouting staff and Cincinnati often drafted poorly. Both of the quarterbacks that the Bengals drafted in the first round in the 1990s, David Klinger in 1992 and Akili Smith in 1999, were busts.
Brown has seemed to be satisfied with mediocrity or worse. He stuck with Dave Shula as head coach of the Bengals for five seasons from 1992-96, during which Shula registered a 19-52 record. Marvin Lewis remained head coach for 16 seasons despite not winning a playoff game.
Under Brown, the Bengals have had a behaviorally permissive culture, regularly employing players with “character” issues, such as linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was suspended nearly two dozen times for violations to player safety rules; Chris Henry, who was repeatedly suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policies; and Pacman Jones, who was involved in numerous, varied legal issues during his time in the NFL. Though fewer Bengals players have run into such trouble in recent years, running back Joe Mixon remains on the team despite video evidence that he punched a woman in the face, breaking her jaw, in a 2014 altercation while he was in college at the University of Oklahoma.
During the 2000s, the Bengals showed some improvement resulting in part from better quarterback play. Carson Palmer was drafted as the first overall pick of the 2003 draft. Cincinnati made two playoff appearances with Palmer at quarterback. But after the 2010 season, Palmer demanded a trade. When Brown refused, Palmer retired rather than continuing to play for the Bengals, even though he was not yet ready to end his career and was later picked up by the Raiders.
In the 2010s, the Bengals again had some regular season success with quarterback Andy Dalton at the helm after he was drafted in the second round in 2011. From 2011-15, Cincinnati made it to the playoffs every year, but was knocked out in the first round each time. Dalton performed poorly, with an overall postseason passer rating of 57.8. Following the string of playoff appearances, the Bengals went five consecutive seasons with a losing record from 2016-20.
Despite having such a burdened history, there is now perhaps room for optimism. Brown mostly ceded control over day-to-day operations of the Bengals in 2009, not coincidentally, perhaps, just before the Bengals began their string of postseason appearances with Dalton at quarterback.
And today’s players are too young to have remembered, or to have even been alive, during the Bengals’ struggles throughout the 1990s. Only four players on the team were alive when the team last won a playoff game in 1991 (two special teams players — the punter and long snapper — and two non-starting defensive players). The average age for players currently on the roster is 25.
Though the Bengals have added veterans on the defensive side of the ball, the offensive stars are young. Quarterback Joe Burrow, Mixon and standout wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are all 25 or younger. And they all hail from highly successful collegiate programs — LSU for Burrow and Chase (where they won the national title), Clemson for Higgins and Oklahoma for Mixon. They are accustomed to winning and should feel relatively unburdened by the Bengals’ past.
Bengals fans such as myself old enough to remember the 1990s, however, do feel the burden of history. It remains difficult not to think of the Bengals as the “Bungles,” the team of my youth that disappointed year after year. My earliest Bengals memory is Super Bowl XXIII, when the Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers in one of their only two Super Bowl appearances. Cincinnati is currently one of a dozen NFL teams to never have won a Super Bowl championship.
But perhaps we are finally at a turning point. Jan. 6 is now remembered as the day of the Capitol insurrection. The significance of a football game on the same date in 1991 of course pales in comparison. It will matter even less if the Bengals register a win today, and it marks the beginning of a new era. Today, God-willing, is the day Bengals fans have been anticipating for three-plus decades. Who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals? Nobody!
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.