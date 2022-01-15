Column: Bengals seek first playoff win in over 3 decades

Hesitant to spend on player acquisition, the Bengals botched deals to acquire players such as Warren Sapp with Brown at the helm. Brown’s frugality extended to the scouting staff and Cincinnati often drafted poorly. Both of the quarterbacks that the Bengals drafted in the first round in the 1990s, David Klinger in 1992 and Akili Smith in 1999, were busts.

Brown has seemed to be satisfied with mediocrity or worse. He stuck with Dave Shula as head coach of the Bengals for five seasons from 1992-96, during which Shula registered a 19-52 record. Marvin Lewis remained head coach for 16 seasons despite not winning a playoff game.

Under Brown, the Bengals have had a behaviorally permissive culture, regularly employing players with “character” issues, such as linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was suspended nearly two dozen times for violations to player safety rules; Chris Henry, who was repeatedly suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policies; and Pacman Jones, who was involved in numerous, varied legal issues during his time in the NFL. Though fewer Bengals players have run into such trouble in recent years, running back Joe Mixon remains on the team despite video evidence that he punched a woman in the face, breaking her jaw, in a 2014 altercation while he was in college at the University of Oklahoma.