Column: Bengals lose to Jets in 'trap' game

As a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan, I should have seen it coming.
Prior to the Bengals' game against the New York Jets last weekend, the Bengals defeated the then division-leading Baltimore Ravens in convincing fashion by a score of 41-17. The Ravens went into the game on a five-game winning streak and had home field advantage. The Bengals, in defying expectations and defeating the Ravens, emerged as the frontrunners in the AFC North. With the 1-5 New York Jets coming up next, holding on to the first-place position for another week seemed all but assured.
The Jets were going into the game against the Bengals without their starting quarterback, first round and No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson, who was out due to an injury suffered during New York's previous game against the New England Patriots. Starting in his place would be Mike White, who had attended Western Kentucky University (a Conference USA school not exactly known as a football powerhouse). White had been on and off the Jets roster 11 times previously. The game last Sunday was his first start as an NFL quarterback.
More would be on the line the next week for the Bengals when they would be facing off against the Cleveland Browns, a divisional opponent on the upswing over the past few seasons (though recently beset with injuries). For the Bengals, it perhaps seemed that the Jets would be little more than a speed bump on the road to a more formidable foe against whom they would be competing for the division title this year.
Then the unthinkable happened.
After failing to gain a decisive advantage following a first half in which the Jets turned the ball over three times, the Bengals lost by a score of 34-31, bringing them back to where they started — behind the Ravens, who are again in first place in the AFC North.
The Bengals, I should have realized, in facing off against the Jets between the win against the Ravens and with the Browns on the horizon, were going into a classic example of a “trap” game. Between the comedown from the previous win and in looking ahead to the game against the Browns, the Bengals would not be in the moment against the Jets. Instead they seemed overconfident, perhaps complacent, and unprepared for the immediate challenge.
And the Jets, having been humiliated in a 54-13 loss the previous week against the Patriots, their worst loss in a decade, had their pride on the line. With their one win this season coming against the Tennessee Titans, the Jets had already demonstrated that defeating a more talented team with a winning record and high aspirations, while difficult, was not out of their reach. If they did it once, they could do it again.
Though the score was close, the Jets clearly had the upper hand on the Bengals throughout the game. White threw for over 400 yards in his debut as an NFL starter, shredding the highly rated Bengals defense. The Bengals managed to keep it close, partly as a result of Jets turnovers. But with White outperforming Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow and Bengals rookie and NFL Offensive Player of the Week (after the victory against the Ravens) Ja’marr Chase dropping catchable passes, it was the Jets’ game to lose. Following a fourth-quarter Burrow interception, the Bengals were unable to recover and the Jets emerged with their second win of the season, scoring more than 30 points for the first time in 28 games.
Perhaps the Bengals will end up better off in the long run as a result of the loss to the Jets. There should be no lack of motivation going into the next game against the Browns with redemption at stake.
But the loss is nonetheless troubling given the Bengals' history in which as soon as expectations seem to rise, hopes are dashed. The Bengals made it to the playoffs in seven out of eleven years from 2005-15. Yet they lost each game, keeping alive a playoff drought — the longest in the NFL — that now spans to over three decades long.
Will this finally be the year that the Bengals break the streak? Time will tell. For now, best to focus on one game at a time.