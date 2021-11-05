Column: Bengals lose to Jets in 'trap' game

Then the unthinkable happened.

After failing to gain a decisive advantage following a first half in which the Jets turned the ball over three times, the Bengals lost by a score of 34-31, bringing them back to where they started — behind the Ravens, who are again in first place in the AFC North.

The Bengals, I should have realized, in facing off against the Jets between the win against the Ravens and with the Browns on the horizon, were going into a classic example of a “trap” game. Between the comedown from the previous win and in looking ahead to the game against the Browns, the Bengals would not be in the moment against the Jets. Instead they seemed overconfident, perhaps complacent, and unprepared for the immediate challenge.

And the Jets, having been humiliated in a 54-13 loss the previous week against the Patriots, their worst loss in a decade, had their pride on the line. With their one win this season coming against the Tennessee Titans, the Jets had already demonstrated that defeating a more talented team with a winning record and high aspirations, while difficult, was not out of their reach. If they did it once, they could do it again.