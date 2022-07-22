Column: Bengals have made the right moves in the offseason

Responding to why some may view the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC championship season last year as a fluke, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said, “Because it’s the Bengals. Point blank, period. When you think of the Bengals, you’re like, ‘Oh, the Bengals,’ you know?”

As a lifelong Bengals fan, yes, I do know. Aside from a Super Bowl appearance in 1989, several playoff appearances in the late 2000s/early 2010s and last year’s postseason run, the Bengals have been dreadful during my lifetime.

There was a stretch of 14 seasons without a winning record from 1991-2004 and a playoff win drought that lasted three decades from 1991-2021. First-round draft picks that were busts and failed trades. Suspensions due to disciplinary issues on and off the field. The disappointments and failures are too numerous to count. To be a Bengals fan is to know suffering (of the low-stakes sports variety, at least).

But perhaps Cincinnati has finally reached a turning point. The Bengals have a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow and a stellar receiving corps centered on Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon anchors the ground game. And the Bengals' defense was much improved last year as a result of several key acquisitions.

But the Bengals still had a few weak spots, including, most notably, the offensive line. Burrow was sacked more than any other quarterback in the league last season. In the divisional round win against the Tennessee Titans, he was sacked a record nine times. The Bengals’ Super Bowl loss ended, fittingly, with Burrow flinging the ball in desperation while being taken down to the ground by the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald.

The Bengals' leaky line not only made it less likely that they would win — it also imperiled their future prospects by leaving Burrow exposed. Burrow sat out six games in the 2020 season after taking a hit that resulted in a torn ACL and MCL. He bounced back last season. But coming back from injury will be more difficult as Burrow ages and wear and tear accumulates.

In acquiring linemen Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and La’el Collins this offseason, the Bengals made the right moves to address their primary weakness. Cappa was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl-winning team, Karras won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Collins comes to the Bengals from the Dallas Cowboys.

The acquisitions bring to Cincinnati not only much-needed talent, but also the experience of veterans who have played for teams with winning cultures (A note of caution: Collins went undrafted in 2015 after it was discovered that he was scheduled to talk to police as a person of interest in the violent death of a pregnant woman with whom he had previously had a relationship with, and he was suspended for five games last season due to a missed drug test).

Addressing the offensive line needs through free agency enabled the Bengals to bolster their defense through the draft. Cincinnati picked up three defensive backs in this year’s draft, including first-round pick Daxton Hill from the University of Michigan. Because the Bengals often have six, even at times seven, defensive backs on the field at a time, having depth is “critical,” according to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Cincinnati also drafted a defensive lineman and an edge rusher for up-front pressure, along with an offensive lineman to further address protection needs.

The Bengals have not drafted well in the past (prior to selecting Burrow), and it is too early to know how this year’s draft class will fare. Cincinnati management nonetheless made logical picks well-suited for the team’s needs going into the 2022 season.

Last year was not a fluke for the Bengals. The team had talent and the potential to make a significant playoff run. But luck/fortune was nonetheless part of the story. Cincinnati won the divisional and AFC championship games each by three points. In such tight games, a bounce of the ball, a penalty, a play call, etc. can flip the outcome. The stars aligned for the Bengals in the playoffs last season, but they should not assume they will have such good fortune again.

The Bengals have made the right moves in the offseason. They have acquired players to address their most pressing needs. But success is ultimately judged on the field. Repeating as AFC champs will not be easy. Proving the critics wrong by showing that last season was not a fluke should provide Cincinnati with needed motivation going into the 2022 season.

Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.