Column: Bengals have found balance in 2021

Last Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 41-10 rout, marking the first time that the Bengals have secured three consecutive wins against the Steelers in 31 years. After a two-game skid against the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals now appear to be on the upswing, having defeated the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the win against the Steelers. The Baltimore Ravens are currently in first place in the AFC North, but there are reasons to be bullish on the Bengals. Most notably, this year’s Bengals team is particularly well-balanced.
Joe Mixon, the anchor of Cincinnati’s rushing attack, seems to have only improved as the season has progressed. Last Sunday, he ran for 165 of the Bengal’s total 198 rushing yards, a career high, marking his second consecutive week with 100-plus yards on the ground. Mixon was awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts. In a postgame press conference, he credited, among others, the Bengals' offensive linemen for his standout performance.
The Bengals' offensive line was among the worst in the league last season. This led many to assume that they would select top-rated offensive tackle Penei Sewell out of Oregon, in the 2020 draft. Cincinnati instead went with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, reconnecting quarterback Joe Burrow with his partner from LSU’s national championship team from 2019. Despite Burrow and Chase’s college connection, the move seemed to some (myself included) to be a mistake at the time. The Bengals, with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins at wideout and C.J. Uzomah at tight end, already had a solid receiving corps. By passing on Sewell, it seemed the team had missed out on an opportunity to address its biggest weakness.
But the gamble on Chase, currently leading the team with 50 receptions and over 900 yards, has paid off. Chase takes the sting out of having lost wide receiver A.J. Green (who ranks second in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in Bengals franchise history behind only Chad Johnson), to the Cardinals in the offseason. Despite having lost Green, with the addition of Chase, Cincinnati has an overabundance of receiving talent for Burrow to spread the ball around to, as he did in last Sunday’s game when he completed passes to seven different receivers.
Sewell, the tackle the Bengals passed on, was drafted by the Detroit Lions and may very well go on to have a standout career. But while an offensive lineman can help set up great plays, the players at the skill positions must execute them. As the Lions' winless season has thus far demonstrated, adding a talented lineman is not necessarily enough to meaningfully impact the outcome of games.
This is not to deny the importance of having a strong offensive line. To that end, the Bengals made offseason improvements that included the acquisition of Riley Reiff from the Minnesota Vikings and the drafting of offensive tackle Jackson Carman out of Clemson in the second round, fortifying protection for Burrow and providing Mixon with the means to potentially have the best season of his career.
Though Burrow has had turnover troubles, having thrown 12 interceptions so far this year, he is the franchise quarterback that the Bengals have been searching for to lead the team. With Burrow at quarterback, Mixon leading the rushing attack, depth in the wide receiving corps and a much improved offensive line, Cincinnati has a well-rounded, multidimensional offense.
And there are diverse strengths on the defensive side of the ball as well. The Bengals have made key investments in their defense over the past couple of years. Free agency acquisitions including defensive end Trey Hendrickson from the New Orleans Saints, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the Dallas Cowboys and cornerback Mike Hilton from the Pittsburgh Steelers have facilitated the fostering of a much needed winning culture.
Even the Bengals kicking game is strong. Kevin Huber, who has been with the team his entire career since 2009 and holds all of the all-time records for Bengals punters, is a dependable veteran. And the Bengals' rookie kicker, Evan McPherson, the only kicker selected in last year’s draft, is 7 for 8 on field goals of over 50 yards. He was named Special Teams Player of the Week last week after tying an NFL record by making three field goals of over 50 yards in a single game.
In order to win the AFC North, the Bengals will have to pass the division-leading Ravens and hold off the Steelers and the Browns, which will be no easy feat. Last week, the Ravens shut down Cleveland’s best-in-the-league rushing attack featuring the deadly duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Quarterback Lamar Jackson repeatedly frustrated star defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, slipping away from what seemed like impossible situations to keep plays alive. It will be a lot for the Bengals to overcome when they face off against the Ravens the day after Christmas as they pursue what is sure to be a tight race for the AFC North title down to the end of the season.
The Bengals face challenging opponents in all of their remaining games (they will not face any team currently under .500). There will no shortage of attempts to tip the Bengals off of their balance in the coming weeks. Let’s see if they can stay on the beam.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.