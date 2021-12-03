Column: Bengals have found balance in 2021

But the gamble on Chase, currently leading the team with 50 receptions and over 900 yards, has paid off. Chase takes the sting out of having lost wide receiver A.J. Green (who ranks second in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in Bengals franchise history behind only Chad Johnson), to the Cardinals in the offseason. Despite having lost Green, with the addition of Chase, Cincinnati has an overabundance of receiving talent for Burrow to spread the ball around to, as he did in last Sunday’s game when he completed passes to seven different receivers.

Sewell, the tackle the Bengals passed on, was drafted by the Detroit Lions and may very well go on to have a standout career. But while an offensive lineman can help set up great plays, the players at the skill positions must execute them. As the Lions' winless season has thus far demonstrated, adding a talented lineman is not necessarily enough to meaningfully impact the outcome of games.

This is not to deny the importance of having a strong offensive line. To that end, the Bengals made offseason improvements that included the acquisition of Riley Reiff from the Minnesota Vikings and the drafting of offensive tackle Jackson Carman out of Clemson in the second round, fortifying protection for Burrow and providing Mixon with the means to potentially have the best season of his career.