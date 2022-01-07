Column: Bengals complete dramatic turnaround by winning AFC North

It is not a call I would have made. With less than a minute to go and the Cincinnati Bengals within inches of the end zone on fourth down and the game tied against the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Zac Taylor decided to go for it rather than take the nearly assured field goal that would have put the Bengals ahead.
Kicking the field goal would not have been without risk. With 50 seconds remaining, it would have left Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes with an opportunity to mount a game-winning drive (though it would have been difficult to do so given that the Chiefs were out of timeouts).
With the game on the line, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the snap from the shotgun, rolled right, and under pressure from Tyrann Mathieu, threw to the other side of the end zone hoping to hit receiver Tyler Boyd. The pass was wide and fell to the ground, incomplete.
The misfire should have resulted in a turnover on downs to the Chiefs. But the Bengals were bailed out by an “illegal use of hands to the face” penalty, giving them an automatic first down and the ability to run down the clock before attempting a chip shot field goal. Standout rookie Evan McPherson made the kick as time expired and the Bengals became AFC North champions.
Prior to this season, the Bengals finished last in the division for three consecutive years. Two years ago, in Taylor’s first season as head coach in Cincinnati, the Bengals were 2-14. It has been a dramatic turnaround. How did the Bengals do it?
It started with drafting Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in 2020. After being sidelined due to a knee injury (a torn ACL and MCL) in Week 11 of his rookie season, Burrow has come back in his second year to establish himself as a premier quarterback in the league. He has been phenomenal in the past two games in which he has thrown for almost 1,000 yards with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. Burrow, more than anything, is the lynchpin that has anchored the Bengals’ success.
But along with vastly improved quarterback play, the Bengals have improved in almost every other dimension as well, as I pointed out in a previous column. The running game is strong, driven by Joe Mixon, who was selected for his first Pro Bowl this year. Burrow also has a plethora of talented receivers to spread the ball around to, including his former teammate at LSU, rookie Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase, as well as Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and tight end C.J. Uzomah.
Additionally, the Bengals’ defense has gained veteran presence and leadership with the offseason additions of defensive end Trey Hendrickson from the New Orleans Saints, cornerback Mike Hilton from the Pittsburgh Steelers, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi from the Cleveland Browns. And though Marvin Lewis was often touted, he failed in 16 seasons as head coach of the Bengals to register a playoff win. Moving on to Taylor, despite his youth and lack of experience as a head coach in the NFL, was the right decision.
Though much improved and deserving of the division title, incidental circumstances and outside factors in the AFC North and elsewhere in the league have advantaged the Bengals. Injuries to star players are common for the NFL in any season. But this season several teams have been hit hard with not only injuries but also COVID-19 protocol required sit outs that have at times fundamentally altered the competitive balance.
The Ravens were 8-3 and at the top of the AFC North going into Week 13. After losing to the division rival Steelers, quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the game against Cleveland that has kept him on the sidelines. Those out due to injury or COVID have included veteran All-Decade Team defensive end Calais Campbell, Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey and several running backs.
In their game against the Packers in Week 15, the Ravens had more than 20 players on the reserve/COVID list. When Baltimore faced the Bengals in Week 16, as of the Friday before the game, the number on reserve had swelled to 33. At quarterback against the Bengals, the Ravens were down to Josh Jackson, a journeyman who had just been signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad.
The Browns have also been hit hard by injuries and COVID this season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has played through several injuries, including a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder for which he will now undergo surgery to have repaired. Key injuries along the way have included running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jack Conklin and too many defensive players to name (in last Monday night’s loss to the Steelers, play-by-play announcer Steve Levy described the Browns’ defense as being “decimated” by injury).
Cleveland’s COVID outbreak reached a pinnacle prior to the Browns’ Week 15 game against the Raiders, during which more than two dozen players and three coaches tested positive, resulting in the game being postponed for two days. Despite the delay, the majority of those who tested positive were unable to clear protocols in time to play.
It is notable, furthermore, that both the Ravens and Browns have suffered several close losses. Cleveland has lost six games by six points or less, and Baltimore’s five-game losing streak began with three games in which it lost by a combined total of four points (a pair of one-point losses and a two-point defeat). If some of these games had gone another way with fewer players out due to injury or COVID (or by chance alone), the Ravens’ and/or Browns’ seasons might have ended differently.
It is also worth noting that while the AFC North has often been described as being extremely competitive, given that all four teams have been slightly above (or around) .500 throughout this season, it might appear in retrospect, once the season is over, that the division would have been better described as being good but somewhat mediocre and lacking a standout team able to clinch the division sooner. The Bengals have fewer wins than the leading team in every other division in the NFL, except for the AFC East, which has two teams with the same record (10-6) as the Bengals (the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots).
The win against the Chiefs last Sunday could have easily been a loss had Kansas City not committed a fourth-down penalty that allowed the Bengals to run down the clock and keep Mahomes off the field for the rest of the game. It is a cautionary tale as Cincinnati heads into the playoffs after this weekend. Hope for luck to be on your side, but when the time comes, be prepared to seize your own destiny.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.