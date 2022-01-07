Column: Bengals complete dramatic turnaround by winning AFC North

Cleveland’s COVID outbreak reached a pinnacle prior to the Browns’ Week 15 game against the Raiders, during which more than two dozen players and three coaches tested positive, resulting in the game being postponed for two days. Despite the delay, the majority of those who tested positive were unable to clear protocols in time to play.

It is notable, furthermore, that both the Ravens and Browns have suffered several close losses. Cleveland has lost six games by six points or less, and Baltimore’s five-game losing streak began with three games in which it lost by a combined total of four points (a pair of one-point losses and a two-point defeat). If some of these games had gone another way with fewer players out due to injury or COVID (or by chance alone), the Ravens’ and/or Browns’ seasons might have ended differently.