Column: Bengals' 2022 season beginning to take shape

After a 2-2 start, the jury was out on the Cincinnati Bengals’ season. The Bengals lost their first two games, opening with an overtime loss to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers before falling in Dallas the next week against the Cowboys. After bouncing back with wins against the New York Jets and then the Miami Dolphins, the Bengals were heading into Baltimore to face the AFC North division-leading Ravens.

It was unclear at that point how the Bengals’ 2022 campaign would unfold. Was last year’s season, during which Cincinnati made an improbable run to the Super Bowl, a harbinger of things to come or a fluke? Would the Bengals regress back to earlier form or had Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and company finally begun to turn the franchise around?

Now, at 5-4 in their midseason bye, the Bengals’ season has begun to take shape. After losing to the Ravens by two points in Week 5, Cincinnati went on to win three of its next four games. The first half of the season was not quite what Bengals fans had hoped for. But following a slow start, Cincinnati now seems to be back on track.

After the preseason was canceled his rookie year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sitting out last year’s preseason almost entirely due to a knee injury from his rookie year, Bengals quarterback Burrow was looking forward to having a “normal offseason.” But his plans were again disrupted. Near the end of July, Burrow’s appendix ruptured. He was unable to throw for two weeks and lost a considerable amount of weight. He did not, by his own admission, go into the season feeling as good as he could have. “We’ll try again next year,” he sighed.

Burrow’s unexpected health setback clearly affected his performance in his first few games. He threw four interceptions, fumbled twice and had a quarterback rating well below his career average in Week 1 against the Steelers. Burrow showed improvement the next week in Dallas. He did not throw any interceptions and had an improved quarterback rating. But he threw for just under 200 yards with only one touchdown pass, still falling short of expectations coming out of last’s year’s breakout season.

The offensive line, the Bengals’ biggest weakness last year, also struggled in the first two games. The line gave up a league-leading 51 sacks in the 2021 regular season, followed by 19 in the playoffs. The Bengals made a heavy investment in the line during the offseason, acquiring Alex Cappa from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ted Karras from the New England Patriots and La’el Collins from the Cowboys, and drafting Cordell Volson out of North Dakota State. But the investment did not initially seem to be paying dividends — Burrow was sacked 13 times in the first two games (seven times in Week 1, six times in Week 2).

The Bengals’ run game was also noticeably anemic. Joe Mixon, who had a career season last year with 1,205 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, was limited to under 85 yards rushing per game in the first eight games of the season. The offensive line’s lack of run support was at least partly to blame.

After a poor start, the line began to improve. Burrow has been sacked three or fewer times in six of the seven games since Week 2 (the Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns in which he was sacked five times was the exception). And with the line’s support, Mixon finally broke out of his slump — in spectacular fashion — with 153 rushing yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 (most of which came in the first half) and five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving).

Burrow has also turned things around, throwing half as many interceptions (two) in eight games as he did in the season opener (four) and passing for nearly 500 yards (481) in a performance against the Atlanta Falcons in October for which he was named AFC Player of the Week. In retrospect, it seems that his medical setback over the summer may go a long way in accounting for his start-of-the-season woes.

The Bengals, at 5-4, now have the same record that they had after nine games during last year’s Super Bowl season. They seem to be back on track.

But there are a few things to watch out for as we head into the second half of the 2022 season. Despite improvement, the Bengals’ offensive line has still given up 30 sacks this year, the second-most in the NFL. Jonah Williams, the only starting holdover on the line from last season, has given up nine. Mixon had a dominant game in the week before the bye, but it was against the Panthers’ poorly performing run defense. Wide receiver Chase will remain out due to injury for at least one more game. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bengals’ remaining schedule, meanwhile, is not for the faint of heart. After returning from the bye to face the Steelers, the Bengals will be left with games against the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Browns, Buccaneers, Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Ravens. That means that they will be facing Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson (along with Ryan Tannehill and Mac Jones). Making it to the playoffs will consequently require containing, at least to some extent, several of the most explosive quarterbacks in the league.

Conference championship teams have Super Bowl expectations. But they also have targets on their backs. The Bengals now have a chance to show that last year was not a one-off. Let’s see if they are up to task.