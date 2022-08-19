Column: Baseball brings fathers and sons together

“From father to son and father to son, that’s how baseball dreams have always been handed down,” former Major League Baseball pitcher Dwight “Doc” Gooden wrote in his memoir.

As a child growing up in Tampa, Gooden watched baseball games on television and listened to games on the radio with his father providing running commentary. Gooden’s childhood routine consisted of going to the ballfield to practice with his dad every night after dinner. Baseball was an intergenerational tradition in the Gooden family.

“Long before baseball became my dream, it was the dream of my father,” Gooden wrote. “He got it from the same place I did — from his dad.”

MLB has increasingly struggled to attract a young audience to the game. With social media, video games and other forms of diversion, there are more entertainment options than ever. Among those who are sports fans, many prefer the faster-paced nature of football and basketball over the seemingly plodding nature of baseball gameplay. Baseball seems to increasingly be becoming a “niche” sport, like hockey or soccer in the U.S., with dedicated pockets of fans, but lacking in general widespread interest.

Some of the reasons that baseball is in decline are understandable. MLB games have become increasingly long, now averaging over three hours, whereas NBA games, for example, typically average around two-and-a-half hours. An increasing number of home runs, which fans enjoy seeing, has been accompanied by more strikeouts and fewer balls being hit in-play. Games are too drawn-out and uneventful, critics contend.

Baseball is not without its flaws. Games that stretch beyond three-and-a-half hours can test the patience of even the most dedicated fans. And with players more frequently striking out or hitting into defensive shifts for outs, there is less excitement along the base paths to hold spectators’ attention (there are, of course, additional problems as well such as the continued use of performance-enhancing drugs, as recently demonstrated when San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a banned substance).

But baseball, partly because of its less frenetic nature, is a sport that is particularly well-suited for familial bonding. It has long been a game that has, in particular, connected fathers and sons across generations.

When I was at home when my kids (two boys) were infants and then toddlers, sports were often on television in the background. As I tended to their needs and as they played, I would glance at the TV to track how the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Cincinnati Reds, North Carolina Tar Heels or other teams around collegiate and professional sports were faring.

Baseball is one of the better sports to watch when unable to give a game one’s undivided attention. Big plays often occur in sports such as basketball or hockey without notice. Turn away, and you might miss a gravity-defying slam dunk or a pinpoint precision slap shot.

Baseball has such moments — any player can alter an inning with a single swing of the bat. But baseball is a game of progression. Get a guy on base. Steal second, or maybe have a hitter bunt to move the runner over. Get to third with less than two outs, and a long sacrifice fly gets a run in. Distracted viewers may miss some of the action. But it is still possible to follow a game’s trajectory as runners move along the base paths (or fail to do so).

My sons, while initially too young to understand what was happening in the games that were on throughout the season, were nonetheless exposed to the rhythm and dynamics of baseball gameplay. They may not have appreciated or enjoyed the game at the age that they were at, but it became a fixture of their childhood, a steady and perhaps calming presence as they played with their trains, trucks and toy cars.

Once they reached grade school age, I began bringing them to Hickory Crawdads games. Young kids often lack the patience to sit for long sporting events. But there is much more to a Minor League Baseball game than the game itself.

While at the stadium, my kids played with others on the playground, jumped in the bouncy house, rode the carousel and (most importantly from their perspective) ate hog dogs and french fries that they washed down with fountain drinks. Going to the games was not just about watching baseball. It was about having an experience at the park on a warm summer day while a game was being played.

And in the moments that I was able to settle them down long enough to watch some at-bats, I would like to think that they learned some things from the way in which baseball is played. The game is, as detractors like to emphasize, slow. But is that necessarily a bad thing?

As we are increasingly conditioned to have our desires immediately satisfied through the instant gratification that technology enables, baseball provides a counter-balance to a culture that demands frequent adrenaline buzzes, conditions us to expect quick fixes to our problems and provides us with constant amusement. Our desires in life cannot always be immediately satisfied, something that many may struggle to come to terms with as products continue to be developed to give us what we want (or at least some of what we think we want) when we want it.

As my kids grow into young adulthood, I hope that watching baseball games with them will provide the lulls during which we can connect and communicate with one another not only about baseball but also life outside of the game. The intensity of a football game is often not the best setting for engaging in meaningful conversation. Baseball provides the downtime to think and talk about things in life that transcend the game.

I do not know if my kids will enjoy and find meaning in baseball in ways that I have as they get older. Maybe they will not assign much significance to the sport beyond it having entertainment value (for those who are fans of the game).

But maybe one day they will have kids of their own and find that baseball is a means through which they can connect with them. Baseball is more than a sport. It is a bridge across space and time.

As generations come and go, connections forged over baseball, once established, will always exist in mind and memory. The game may be relatively slow, uneventful and at times unreasonably long. But taking in a game, whether from the air-conditioned confines of one’s home or under the hot sun on a summer day, can bind fathers and sons in ways few other things can.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.