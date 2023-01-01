Column: As 2023 begins, it’s time to look back at the year that was

It’s always hard to select the top local sports happenings in a given year, particularly when you’ve got so many amazing teams, athletes and coaches to choose from. Last year I decided to pivot from a top 10 list to a more in-depth look at the year that was, and while that was still a difficult task, I think it turned out quite well.

In 2021, I chose to list things chronologically, but this year I am going to skip around a bit and try to review as many major occurrences as I can. Bear in mind that these are listed in no particular order and that it would be virtually impossible to mention everything that happened in 2022.

Nonetheless, I hope you enjoy this look back at 2022 in local sports.

Red Tornadoes capture first state title since 2001After winning the 3A state title in 2001, the Hickory High boys soccer team was the state runner-up in 2010, 2012 and 2021. But the Red Tornadoes finally broke through this past fall, giving Brian Jillings his first state championship and his 400th career win in the final match of his 17th season as the head coach at Hickory.

Hickory finished 22-2-3, topping Jacksonville 2-1 in the state championship on Nov. 19 at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit. Freshman Braeden McCourt was named the Most Valuable Player of the match after recording a goal in the 58th minute, which came shortly after he had cleared an empty-net shot attempt by Jacksonville’s Jack Leary on the defensive end.

Junior Josue Leal made it 2-0 in favor of the Red Tornadoes in the 60th minute, and after Jacksonville got on the board late, Hickory was able to hold on and improve to 6-0 in one-goal matches in 2022. Thus, a group of 14 seniors ended their prep careers with a record of 76-14-7 over a four-year period.

South Caldwell’s Parham nabs

400th winSouth Caldwell High girls basketball coach Jeff Parham collected his 400th career win in the Spartans’ 61-32 home win over West Caldwell on Dec. 2. Senior Kaylee Anderson and junior Lillie Bumgarner led South Caldwell with 21 and 17 points, respectively, as they outscored the Warriors on their own.

Parham also coaches baseball at South Caldwell, and he was formerly the athletic director before Ethan James assumed that position last year. A physical education teacher at South Caldwell, Parham guided the Spartans’ girls hoops squad to a winning record in six of the previous nine seasons, including a 13-9 mark last winter, and the team is also off to a 9-5 start this season.

Foard wrestling, Newton-Conover golf go back-to-backTwo Catawba County high school teams nabbed their second consecutive state titles in 2022, beginning with the Fred T. Foard wrestling team in February. The Tigers made it back-to-back 3A dual state championships with a dominant 58-12 win over Union Pines at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Foard was undefeated against North Carolina schools during the 2021-22 season, with its only two losses coming against schools from Tennessee. Junior Brock Carey — son of head coach Mike Carey — was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the title match after defeating Union Pines’ Gaige Lloyd 5-3 at 145 pounds despite competing with a torn meniscus and ACL in his left knee.

On the links, Newton-Conover’s girls golf team captured its second 1A/2A state championship in a row in October, posting a team score of 516 over the two-day tournament in Jackson Springs to easily distance itself from runner-up Pine Lake Prep, which finished 22 strokes behind the Red Devils. Junior Celeste Little finished fifth in the individual standings with a score of 166 (80, 86), senior Sondra Uon came in seventh with a score of 169 (87, 82) and senior Hailey Hicks tied for 13th with a score of 181 (95, 86) for head coach John Echerd’s squad.

Bandys grapplers, University Christian volleyball win stateThe Bandys High wrestling team also won it all during the dual state championships in February, routing Bunn 60-18 in the 2A title match at the Greensboro Coliseum to notch its first state championship since winning back-to-back crowns in 2005 and 2006. Senior Caleb Moore was the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the championship match following a 22-second pin of Bunn’s Anthony Garcia at 160 pounds, while five other Trojans also earned first-period pins.

As for the University Christian High volleyball team, which was led by junior Maddie Smith (Appalachian State University commit) and seniors Sophie Deese (Anderson University commit) and Megan McNeely (High Point University commit) — all three of whom were all-state performers — it won the first state title in program history in the first year under head coach Chris Winkler. The Barracudas finished 26-3 and topped Davidson Day in four sets (25-19, 26-24, 13-25, 25-22) in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state championship on Oct. 29.

Local grapplers enjoy individual successIn addition to the dual seasons turned in by the Foard and Bandys wrestling teams, Catawba County also enjoyed another successful campaign at the individual level. Trojans seniors Bryson Burkett (132 pounds) and Caleb Moore (160) were state champions at the 2A level, as were Newton-Conover juniors Owen Clark (195) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) and Bunker Hill senior Lawson Vang (106). Foard junior Dylan Smith (220) added a 3A state title.

Foard sent an area-high 10 wrestlers to February’s individual state tournament in Greensboro, while Bandys had eight grapplers qualify, Bunker Hill seven, Newton-Conover five, Alexander Central four, St. Stephens three, South Caldwell two and Maiden, West Caldwell and Hibriten one apiece.

Other prep teams, athletes make deep playoff runsThe St. Stephens baseball team, Alexander Central softball team, Foard volleyball team and Maiden football team were among the area high school squads to reach at least the fourth round of the state playoffs. The Indians finished 23-7 and lost to East Lincoln in the 3A state baseball quarterfinals in May, while the Cougars went 25-3 and were defeated by East Forsyth in the 4A state softball quarterfinals on the same day, the Tigers were 22-8 and saw their season end at the hands of eventual 3A state volleyball champion North Iredell in the West Regional title match in November and the Blue Devils posted a 12-2 record that included a loss to eventual 2A state football runner-up Reidsville in November’s quarterfinal round.

Foard reached the state semifinals for the second year in a row after winning back-to-back state titles during the 2019 and 2020-21 seasons, while St. Stephens and Maiden both made it to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive season and Alexander Central was eliminated in the state quarterfinals after making a 3A state title series appearance the previous season. In the case of Maiden, it had to defeat Bunker Hill in the third round of the postseason, ending the Bears’ deepest playoff run since 1987 in the process. Bunker Hill finished 11-2, with its only two losses coming at the hands of the Blue Devils, who have won 33 straight against Bunker Hill dating back to the late 1980s.

Individually, Newton-Conover senior girls tennis player Alexa Allison reached the semifinals of the 2A state singles tournament in October. A Lenoir-Rhyne signee, Allison made her fourth trip to state, with seniors Ellie Holtzman and Berkeley Geyer of Hickory qualifying for the 3A state doubles tournament.

Maiden’s Culliver, others receive all-state recognitionOne of the teams in the previous section, the Maiden High football team, possessed dominant offensive and defensive lines, a ball-hawking secondary, a strong running game and a quarterback with a big arm. But the Blue Devils’ most talked about player in 2022 was undoubtedly senior wide receiver Chris Culliver, who recently signed his national letter of intent to play at the University of North Carolina after graduation.

Culliver’s 1,809 receiving yards ranked first in the state and fifth nationally according to MaxPreps.com. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder caught 80 passes, including 26 for touchdowns, and had five interceptions on defense to go with a fumble recovery for a TD, a pick-six and a kickoff return for a score. Culliver even rushed for 44 yards and completed a pass for 37 yards.

For his efforts, Culliver was not only the Catawba Valley 2A Conference’s co-offensive player of the year and co-specialist of the year, but a member of the inaugural North Carolina sportswriters’ all-state high school football team. He also played in the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, leading the North Carolina team with two receptions for 42 yards.

Newton-Conover senior linebacker Ben Watson, Bunker Hill sophomore kicker Alan Bahena Soto and Hibriten junior linebacker Dillan Earp all landed on the all-state football honorable mention list.

All-state baseball players from the area included four from Bandys — seniors Parker Styborski, Terick Bumgarner and Zach Barnett and junior Cade Spencer — along with Mason Chapman (junior) and Maddox Jack (sophomore) from Alexander Central and junior Jake Absher from Hibriten.

All-state softball players included Bandys seniors Annie Andrews, Bailey McClellan and Caroline McIntosh, Maiden sophomores Macy Michael and Averie Waddell, Fred T. Foard senior Kaitlyn Leonhart and sophomore Riley Vogel, Hibriten senior Anna Reeves, junior Cady Ferguson and freshman Parker Boggs, Hickory sophomore Abby Puett and Alexander Central seniors Faith Carrigan and Peyton Price and sophomores Kenzie Church and Kirstyn Herman.

In girls soccer, Foard senior Alexis Wolgemuth, Hickory senior Madeline Mosteller and Hibriten junior Rylee Conard nabbed all-state honors. In boys soccer, all-state honorees were junior Jesus “Chucho” Mejia of Newton-Conover, seniors Orlando Almanza and Ben Howard of Hickory — Red Tornadoes head coach Brian Jillings was the 3A state coach of the year — and senior Gerardo Rodriguez of Hibriten.

Lastly, both all-state volleyball selections came from Foard, with seniors Averie Dale and Laney Craig being chosen.

Hickory, West Caldwell honor legendary coachesHickory High’s baseball complex is now known as David Craft Baseball Complex after the Red Tornadoes honored their head coach for the last 32 years during a pregame ceremony in April. The squad made it an extra special night for Craft by defeating North Lincoln 5-4, erasing a four-run deficit in the process.

In mid-December, West Caldwell High named its basketball court after former girls basketball coach Karen Trivett and former boys basketball coach Danny Anderson, the latter of whom is now the head coach at South Caldwell after also enjoying a stint at Maiden. Anderson was also inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association in August, and he has won over 700 games in his illustrious coaching career.

Trivett was the Warriors’ girls hoops coach for 15 years, and she led West Caldwell to state titles in 1985 and 1986.

Crawdads throw a pair of no-hittersThe Hickory Crawdads’ 2022 season got off to a promising start. In fact, they finished 38-28 during the first half of the South Atlantic League season, only 3 1/2 games behind the Bowling Green (Kentucky) Hot Rods for the top spot in the SAL’s South Division. However, a tough second half of the season saw the Crawdads finish 66-65 overall and fail to qualify for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, there were high points for Hickory, which threw the fifth no-hitter in team history on July 9 when Larson Kindreich, Leury Tejada, Michael Brewer and Theo McDowell combined for 13 strikeouts and two walks in a 4-0, 10-inning road win over the Hot Rods. The following month, the Crawdads tossed another no-hitter in a 4-0 road victory over the Greenville (South Carolina) Drive as Mason Englert and McDowell combined for eight strikeouts and three walks in a nine-inning contest.

Prior to their two no-hitters over the summer, the Crawdads hadn’t thrown a nine-inning no-hitter since 2004 and they hadn’t thrown a no-hitter of any kind in nine years. But twice in as many months, Hickory’s pitching staff proved to be nearly perfect.

Poston tallies first PGA Tour victory since 2019A 2011 Hickory High graduate, golfer J.T. Poston turned professional in 2015 after graduating from Western Carolina University. In August 2019, he won the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, but it took nearly three years for him to win another tournament.

Poston’s drought ended in July, as he came in first during the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, posting a four-round total of 263 (21-under-par) to finish three strokes ahead of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. Not only did Poston receive a trophy for the win, but he also earned a spot in the 150th British Open later that month, marking his first appearance in one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments.

Harvey puts together best major league seasonA Bandys High alumnus, 2013 Baltimore Orioles draft pick Hunter Harvey made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2019. After being claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants in November 2021 and never making a major league appearance with them, the right-handed relief pitcher was designated for assignment in March and subsequently claimed by the Washington Nationals.

The rest, as they say, is history. Harvey went on to have his best season at the major league level, pitching 39 1/3 innings across 38 appearances. He finished with a 2-1 record, a 2.52 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 12 walks and six holds, finally showing what he is capable of when he is able to stay healthy after a myriad of injuries marred his first three major league seasons.

Local pro football players record notable accomplishmentsIn addition to the aforementioned J.T. Poston and Hunter Harvey, several other pro athletes with local ties also performed well in 2022. Former Lenoir-Rhyne football standouts were particularly impressive, as defensive lineman JaQuan Artis helped the Northern Arizona Wranglers of the Indoor Football League win the league title, safety Kyle Dugger continued to make strides in his third year with the NFL’s New England Patriots and wide receiver Dareke Young made his mark on special teams during his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected in the seventh round of April’s draft.

Artis was the IFL’s defensive player of the year and defensive rookie of the year, and he also earned MVP honors in the league’s championship game before being drafted by the Houston Roughnecks in the 11th round of November’s XFL draft. Dugger found the end zone for the first time as a pro when he returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9 before adding a 16-yard interception return for a score against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 18. And Young has served as a key special teamer for Seattle, appearing in every game since Week 6.

Former Hickory High star Ryan Succop has continued to be one of the NFL’s premier kickers, making all 21 of his extra point attempts and 85.3% (29 of 34) of his field goal attempts with a long of 54 yards that tied his career-best. Currently in his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Succop also became the 36th player in league history to make 300 career field goals during an October win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Second-year pro Landon Dickerson, who grew up in Hickory and graduated from South Caldwell High in 2016, has been a stalwart for the Philadelphia Eagles, who presently have the best record in the NFL at 13-2. Dickerson has started every game on the offensive line for one of the league’s highest scoring teams, and he recently became the first player with Hickory ties to be selected to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Finally, congratulations need to be given to the longest tenured player on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster, offensive lineman Tyler Shatley. An East Burke High alumnus, he has started every game for Jacksonville since Week 6, but it’s what he has done off the field that matters most. In early December, Shatley was named the Jaguars’ nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented annually to a player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

Lenoir-Rhyne excels in numerous sportsNot only did Lenoir-Rhyne complete major renovations to several of its athletic complexes, but it also found success in a plethora of different sports this past year. During the spring, the men’s and women’s weightlifting teams as well as the baseball, softball and men’s lacrosse squads set the tone for the year to come.

The Bears’ men’s weightlifting team finished first at nationals for the second straight year after also winning the national championship during its first year of competition in 2021. Lenoir-Rhyne added a national championship in co-ed weightlifting and a runner-up finish in women’s weightlifting behind the likes of Ryan Grimsland, Conner Popielarz and Blaine Brooks on the men’s side and Mallory Garza on the women’s side. All four won individual national titles under head coach Travis Mash.

The Bears’ baseball team qualified for the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time in 21 years and for only the second time in the 92-year history of the program, finishing with a 46-13 record and falling to top-seeded North Greenville in the second round of the Southeast Regional. Along the way, Lenoir-Rhyne also knocked off the Hickory Crawdads in an exhibition contest and posted a 17-7 record in South Atlantic Conference play and a 25-2 mark at home.

In softball, the Bears went 38-16 overall and 18-6 in SAC contests. They also won 23 of 29 home games and were the hosts of the Southeast Regional, ultimately losing to conference foe Wingate in an elimination game after making the NCAA tournament for the 14th time in program history and for the first time since 2018.

After earning national runner-up honors in 2021, Lenoir Rhyne’s men’s lacrosse team was 15-4 in 2022. That included a 10-1 mark at home, where the Bears also played their NCAA tournament first-round game and ended up beating the University of Indianapolis 11-10 before being defeated in the second round by top-seeded University of Tampa, which finished 21-0 and went on to win the national championship.

The Bears also competed at a high level during the fall sports season, with the women’s and men’s soccer teams reaching the NCAA tournament and the volleyball squad posting an 18-9 record. And while the football team didn’t qualify for postseason play, it did finish 8-3 overall and 7-2 in SAC contests behind a dominant defense that included All-American defensive lineman Andre Jefferson.

The women’s soccer team won the SAC regular-season title after posting an overall record of 12-4-3 and a league mark of 9-0-2, ultimately falling to top-seeded and third-ranked Columbus State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, men’s soccer received an opening-round bye before losing to Wingate in a penalty shootout in a second-round home match to finish 12-4-3 for the season.

Lenoir-Rhyne has continued its athletic success this winter. The men’s basketball team knocked off Division I Louisville 57-47 in an exhibition contest on Halloween weekend, while women’s hoops is currently ranked fourth nationally — the highest ranking in program history — and enters the new year at 13-0 overall and 4-0 in SAC contests.

Joining the aforementioned Jefferson as All-Americans for Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022 were baseball pitcher Joshua Lanham, softball catcher Kylee Leonhardt, men’s lacrosse defenseman Victor Powell, midfielder Toron Eccleston and short-stick defensive midfielder Mitchell Linklater and men’s soccer midfielder Carles Montoliu Lobo and defender Dani Fernandez.

Red Hawks, Cobras make noise at the national level

Like Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba Valley Community College and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute also had strong years athletically. The Red Hawks’ bass fishing team had four anglers compete at nationals in September — Hunter Keller, Wes Smith, Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers — and the school’s Esports team posted three top-eight national finishes this past fall, while the Cobras made it to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series.

CVCC Esports’ Red Hawk VALORANT Red team of Krillin Vang, Cristian Baquiax, Jesus Andrade-Chavez, Sky Lee and Omar Rueda-Vazquez completed its fall season with a 10-1 record and national runner-up finish, while Nistelrooy Ordonez made it to the national semifinals in FIFA 23 and the Red Hawk Call of Duty Vanguard team of Donavon Ervin, Hector Santamaria, Jerron Turner-Clark and Devante Moore reached the national quarterfinals.

Overall, the Red Hawks’ Esports squad had a record of 46-14, including an 11-7 mark in playoff games in five different game titles. Additionally, the aforementioned bass fishing team had six members — Bailey, Chase Martin, Dalton Eury, Grant Harris, recent graduate Nathan Dellinger and assistant coach John Mayo — make the North Carolina BASS Nation state team in December.

Lastly, Caldwell’s baseball team finished 49-9 with a third-place finish in the NJCAA World Series. The Cobras were 3-2 during the World Series, which was played at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee, from late May through early June, after earning the top seed with a win in the Mid-Atlantic District championship tournament.

All-Americans for the Cobras were third baseman Cole Hales (first team), pitcher Seth Willis (second team), outfielder Breon Ishmael (second team) and pitcher Spencer Ledford (third team), a Bandys High alumnus who was also the Region 10 pitcher of the year.

Additional news and notes on local pro athletes

Several pro athletes with ties to the area were discussed earlier in this column, but here’s a quick glance at the achievements of others, beginning with former Hickory High student Jack Williams. A member of the New York Empire of the American Ultimate Disc League, he was the MVP of Championship Weekend, which included a 22-16 win over the Carolina Flyers and a 22-14 victory over the Chicago Union in late August.

Williams produced over 1,000 total yards of offense in the Empire’s final two games as they finished with a 15-0 record and a league championship. He also registered three goals and 13 assists, with his 18 assists in the 2022 playoffs tying the AUDL record, and he was a member of the United States team during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, this past summer.

Taylorsville native Kyle Troup collected his second straight Kia Professional Bowlers Association Tour Playoffs championship in May, giving him back-to-back playoff titles and more than $1 million in career earnings. He was seeded ninth out of 16 competitors, but was able to outlast the field and ultimately defeat Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, South Carolina, in the finals.

Troup also helped the Portland Lumberjacks knock off the Dallas Strikers in the championship round of the PBA League playoffs in July, with the Lumberjacks coming back from a 2-0 deficit to win the best-of-five match. The MVP of the title contest, Troup added a victory in the PBA Strike Derby — bowling’s version of the Home Run Derby — prior to winning a team title with Portland.

Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto moved over to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this year after previously competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, with his first national series victory coming at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 1. Although he missed out on the playoffs, DiBenedetto was able to post seven top-10 finishes during his debut season in the Truck Series.

Furthermore, former South Caldwell High star and current Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner completed his 14th MLB season. Along the way, the three-time World Series champion became the 86th pitcher in league history to reach 2,000 career strikeouts.

“McGuire’s Miracle” is released by Hickory-based film company

Stephanie Pace grew up in Newton, spent 36 years as a resident of Chapel Hill and has now been back in Hickory for a number of years. She founded FilmNC Capital Management, LLC, in 2011, and her film company released a documentary entitled “McGuire’s Miracle” in March.

A University of North Carolina alumna, Pace called the documentary a “valentine” to the school from which she obtained two degrees. “McGuire’s Miracle” tells the story of the Tar Heels’ 1956-57 men’s basketball team, the first in program history to win an NCAA championship.

North Carolina finished 32-0 during the 1956-57 season under then-head coach Frank McGuire, a New Yorker who recruited heavily in his home state. Despite playing just eight home games, the Tar Heels won it all thanks to the likes of Lennie Rosenbluth, Pete Brennan, Tommy Kearns, Joe Quigg, Bob Cunningham and Bob Young, among others.

“McGuire’s Miracle” features 140 pieces of music and has a runtime of 2 hours, 44 minutes. It is available for purchase at www.mcguiresmiracledocumentary.com and on Amazon.

Baucom adds more wins, unforgettable experiences on the links

It was another fun-filled year for Hickory Christian Academy student Grayson Baucom, who turned 13 in November. An ever-improving golfer, he was one of eight members of North Carolina’s first championship team in the PGA Junior League Championship Oct. 5-9 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Baucom also added a singles title in the fifth annual RBC Bryan Park Junior Amateur at Bryan Park Golf Club in Browns Summit a week after helping North Carolina win the Junior League championship. He has participated in more events since and was also scheduled to compete in the 75th Donald Ross Junior Championship this past week at Pinehurst No. 8.

Prior to recording consecutive wins in October, Baucom began the year by tying for fifth during the Junior Honda Classic on the Fazio Course at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. On the first day of the two-day tournament, he was paired with Charlie Woods — son of Tiger Woods — and was also able to meet Charlie’s mother, Elin Nordegren.

Baucom has made two holes-in-one in 2022, giving him five overall. In addition, he was the champion of the U.S. Kids Golf Charlotte Summer Tour, firing a personal-best 64 in the final event at Charles T. Myers Golf Course in Charlotte.

Also this past summer, Baucom received the chance to take a photo with former University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams and Tar Heel alumni Sean May, Tyler Hansbrough and Luke Maye on Pinehurst’s par-3 course, The Cradle. And during the 2022 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship at Forest Creek Golf Club in Pinehurst, Baucom tied for sixth in a field of 130 players that was comprised of players from all over the world, including Japan, China, Thailand and Canada.

Dant continues to make a splash at the college level

Athletes who excel at the high school level don’t always go on to have success in college. But Ross Dant certainly has. A member of North Carolina State University’s men’s swim team, Dant joined Hickory’s YMCA Seahorse Swim Team when he was 7 and hasn’t looked back since.

After just missing out on qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dant — who has made it his mission to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics — helped the Wolfpack finish fourth during the NCAA Division I championship meet in March. The fourth-place finish is tied for the highest finish in program history, as N.C. State also took fourth at nationals in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Dant came in third in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 14:31.72, and he also added an eighth-place time of 4:14.30 in the 500-yard freestyle to earn All-American honors in both events. Currently a senior who has extra eligibility if he chooses to use it due to the pandemic, Dant is a six-time All-American since joining the Wolfpack.