Column: Are things as bad as they seem for Panthers?

Perhaps it is not as bad as it seems.

It might feel as if the Carolina Panthers are scraping the bottom of the barrel. They have lost 12 of their last 13 games. They won only five games in each of the past three seasons. Carolina has started this season with one win and five losses. The Panthers will be lucky to match their previous seasons of five wins this year.

Maybe this is just rationalizing or holding out hope when there perhaps objectively should be none (or maybe it is an unwillingness for me to admit that I was wrong when I wrote that despite the slow start Carolina fans should keep the faith), but despite recent woes, the Panthers are arguably not as bad off as it may appear. Pieces of the puzzle are in place. It is just that a couple of the biggest pieces are missing. If the Panthers can find them, the team’s fortunes could quickly change.

Let’s start with where Carolina is already solid — defense and special teams.

The Panthers had the second-best defense in the league last season, and the defense has been stellar again this year, though not at the top of the leaderboards. Due to the Panthers’ impotent offensive, the defense has had to be out on the field much more than it should need to be. Impressive defensive stands have been squandered by an offense that is ranked worst in the league overall and worst in the league on third-down conversions.

Despite the inability of the offense to convert, the defense has kept the Panthers in games, not only through stops but also by putting points on the board when the offense has been unable to. After not forcing a turnover in the first two games, Carolina’s defense has scored in three of the last four games (a strip-sack fumble returned for a touchdown and a pair of interceptions returned for scores).

In addition, the Panthers’ special teams play has been impressive. Until a missed 41-yard field goal try against the San Francisco 49ers last, kicker Eddy Piñeiro was perfect for the season on field goal and extra point attempts. And the newly acquired Laviska Shenault Jr., previously of the Jacksonville Jaguars, had a couple of impressive kickoff returns before going out due to injury in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers have also blocked two field goal attempts and nearly pulled off a fake punt for a first down (a would-have-been successful conversion was called back due to a penalty). Johnny Hekker is one of the best punters in the league. He not only can kick, but can throw as well — he is 14 of 23 in his career on passing attempts (maybe try him at quarterback?).

The obvious weakness has been the offense, particularly Baker Mayfield’s poor quarterback play. Mayfield has the lowest quarterback rating in the league. He has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns. He has repeatedly had balls knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

There was hope at the beginning of the season that Mayfield may be able to turn things around for Carolina. Instead, during subpar performances over the first several weeks of the season before going out to due to a high ankle sprain, boo birds rained down on Mayfield at Bank of America Stadium.

I do not blame the Panthers for taking a chance on Mayfield. They were on a road to nowhere with Sam Darnold at quarterback. Mayfield, it seemed, could have provided the Panthers with the spark that they needed (I was cautiously hopeful).

But Mayfield’s performance this season has made it clear that he does not have the passing accuracy to be a first-string quarterback in the NFL. Grit and heart (along with requisite talent) can get you far in college football. But determination and will cannot fully compensate for talent in the NFL.

Fiery quarterbacks such as Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel and Mayfield are well suited for the passions of college football. But they cannot overcome the athleticism of NFL defensive backs or throw the deep ball with the pinpoint precision needed to pick apart pro defenses.

Mayfield being responsible for much of the blame for Carolina’s poor start this season is arguably good news for Panthers fans. Not everything is broken. Despite trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco this week, Carolina has capable weapons such as wide receiver D.J. Moore and others. Find a replacement for Mayfield, and the Panthers might suddenly look like a much different team.

The Panthers have already begun to take action on seeking out the other big missing puzzle piece — an NFL-caliber head coach. Owner David Tepper fired Matt Rhule on Oct. 10 despite Rhule still having almost $40 million dollars of guaranteed pay left on a seven-year contract signed in 2020.

It was undoubtedly the right move. Rhule went 11-27 with Carolina. It was clear that he was not going to turn the Panthers’ fortunes around in his third year as head coach as he had done at Baylor.

Defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Wilks has stepped in as head coach for the remainder of the season, a move that is unlikely to change much for the Panthers in the short term. With Mayfield, Darnold, Matt Corral and P.J. Walker all hobbled by injuries, Carolina may have to turn to fifth-string quarterback Jacob Eason today against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Walker has been named as the starter.

Wilks has come into the head coaching position to face recent Super Bowl championship teams — the Los Angeles Rams last week and the Buccaneers today — followed soon thereafter by last season’s AFC championship team, the Cincinnati Bengals. He previously served as the Cardinals’ head coach before being fired after one year on the job with a 3-13 record.

Some believe that Wilks was not truly given the opportunity to succeed in Arizona. However, there is a low likelihood of success for him this year as well, given that he doesn’t have his own personnel in place and the Panthers are already practically out of the postseason hunt.

Patience will be required moving forward. Finding a couple of the right big pieces to complete the picture may not be as difficult as putting together all of the smaller ones. The frame is at least partly in place. Fill in a couple of spaces with a few broad strokes and the picture may come into focus.