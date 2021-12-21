Column: Alabama coach Nick Saban offers thoughts on how to motivate

On Oct. 9, the then-No. 1 ranked University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s football team coached by Nick Saban faced off against the unranked Texas A&M Aggies coached by Saban’s former assistant Jimbo Fisher. Alabama had not lost to an unranked team in over 100 games, and Saban was 25-0 in games against former assistants who have gone on to become collegiate head coaches.
Despite the odds being stacked against them, with two seconds left at the end of the game, the Aggies were in position for a 28-yard field goal attempt for the win. Texas A&M kicker Seth Small, facing the biggest kick of his career, rose to the occasion, punching the ball through the uprights to secure the victory and create perhaps the most memorable moment of the 2021 collegiate football regular season.
The defeat was a setback for Alabama, which would now be in danger of missing the playoffs. But perhaps the loss was just what the team needed. Staying motivated is a key to success in competitive sports. And it is perhaps difficult to stay motivated when not seriously challenged. As Saban has noted in his book written with sports author Brian Curtis titled “How Good Do You Want to Be? A Champion’s Tips on How to Lead and Succeed,” when his team loses, his “job as a motivator is actually made easier.”
In “How Good Do You Want to Be,” Saban states that motivating a team is perhaps the most important role for a coach given how closely motivation is related to success on the field. But motivating others can be extremely tricky, given the finesse necessary. Human beings are not programmable robots. We are messy, psychologically complex, differentiated individuals. What motivates one person may not motivate another. And even if we know what motivates someone, effectively appealing to relevant motivations can be more of an art than a science.
There are, nonetheless, some general guidelines that can aid in developing or improving on one’s ability to motivate others. Starting with what to avoid, Saban believes, perhaps contrary to what one would expect given the intensity of coaches on the sidelines that fans often observe, fear should not be used to motivate. In the long run, fear, he argues, causes anxiety detrimental to performance and “kills passion.”
Outside of football, leading with fear in one’s home can result in the damaging of relationships and buildup of resentments that may eventually boil over. Even in politics, in which Italian political thinker Niccolo Machiavelli infamously wrote that it is best for leaders to be both feared and loved but if they have to choose between the two that it is better to be feared than loved, leading with fear can have damaging consequences such as straining relations between societal groups and increasing the prospects of rights violations and conflict.
It can be difficult to avoid the temptation of leading through fear. Michelle Obama, in discussing her often-quoted aphorism, “When they go low, you go high” made during her 2016 Democratic Convention speech, has noted that “It’s easy to go low. It’s easy to lead by fear. It’s easy to be divisive. It’s easy to make people afraid.” But though it is “easy”, it is “also the short-term thing,” she has said. It may work for a while, but can also sow the seeds of a leader’s eventual demise as animosity and resistance begins to build. In her last speech before leaving the White House in January of 2017, Obama offered as a summative piece of advice, “Lead by example, with hope, never fear.”
Along with avoiding fear, Saban, in “How Good Do You Want to Be,” provides some practical ways of motivating others. Breaking up the routine, offering incentives and employing competition are a few.
It is always important to keep in mind that what motivates one person may not motivate another. Knowing what kind of incentives to offer can be difficult given that different people may be motivated by different things. Some thrive in the face of competition while others shy away from it and can easily become discouraged or frustrated if forced to compete in an area not in one’s strengths. Best, it seems, to employ a mix of strategies, recognizing that a single motivating technique will not work for everyone, but that if multiple techniques are used, perhaps one will hit on most of the motivators that drive disparate individuals.
For those seeking to motivate, it is important to keep in mind that there is only so much one can do. Ultimately it is up to the individuals one is trying to motivate to take the actions needed to succeed. Intrinsic motivation, being motivated from within, is more likely to lead to success, as Saban acknowledges, than being motivated by external factors.
And even if individuals are highly motivated, it does not necessarily mean that they will succeed. Practical limitations, unforeseen circumstances and bad luck can foil even the most highly motivated. Staying motivated nonetheless puts oneself in a better position to succeed than otherwise.
Earlier this month, the Crimson Tide faced off against the then-No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs were undefeated and favored to win. But Alabama cruised to a 41-24 victory, securing its ticket to the playoffs. Perhaps part of the motivation for winning was having felt, and wanting to avoid, the sting of defeat from the game against Texas A&M earlier in the season. The loss, in the end, may help carry Alabama to yet another national championship.
But Georgia is also in the playoffs, and may be highly motivated by its loss to Alabama in the SEC title game. It is difficult say who will be the national champions at this point. But one thing is certain — a motivation to win, and for my part, the motivation to watch, will not be lacking.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.