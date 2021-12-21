Column: Alabama coach Nick Saban offers thoughts on how to motivate

On Oct. 9, the then-No. 1 ranked University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s football team coached by Nick Saban faced off against the unranked Texas A&M Aggies coached by Saban’s former assistant Jimbo Fisher. Alabama had not lost to an unranked team in over 100 games, and Saban was 25-0 in games against former assistants who have gone on to become collegiate head coaches.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, with two seconds left at the end of the game, the Aggies were in position for a 28-yard field goal attempt for the win. Texas A&M kicker Seth Small, facing the biggest kick of his career, rose to the occasion, punching the ball through the uprights to secure the victory and create perhaps the most memorable moment of the 2021 collegiate football regular season.

The defeat was a setback for Alabama, which would now be in danger of missing the playoffs. But perhaps the loss was just what the team needed. Staying motivated is a key to success in competitive sports. And it is perhaps difficult to stay motivated when not seriously challenged. As Saban has noted in his book written with sports author Brian Curtis titled “How Good Do You Want to Be? A Champion’s Tips on How to Lead and Succeed,” when his team loses, his “job as a motivator is actually made easier.”