Column: After surprising run, Bengals have a final hurdle to clear

For long-suffering Cincinnati Bengals fans, to refer to the Bengals' playoff run to the Super Bowl as “improbable” is a gross understatement. The words “unthinkable” or “unfathomable” more readily come to mind. The Bengals under owner Mike Brown have been among the worst performing teams in professional sports.
The 1990s (after the 1990-91 season) to the mid-2000s was a particularly difficult period during which the Bengals did not have a winning season. As recently as 2019, the Bengals won only two games. Last season they won four.
Cincinnati's prospects appeared brighter this year. Quarterback Joe Burrow was returning from injury and the Bengals had just drafted wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s teammate from LSU’s national championship-winning team.
At 5-2 after Week 7, the Bengals had a promising start to the season. But in the highly competitive AFC North, where all of the teams were at .500 or above for most of the year, it was uncertain whether or not Cincinnati would win the division or even make the playoffs. By Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens, with an 8-3 record, were at the top of the division. Perhaps the Bengals would squeak through to the playoffs with a wild-card berth.
Yet even if the Bengals made it to the postseason, it was unlikely that they would make a playoff run. With their last postseason victory coming over 30 years ago, Cincinnati had the longest playoff win drought in the NFL — behind even the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, who had winless seasons during that time and lengthy playoff win droughts of their own. In the seven playoff appearances that the Bengals made from the mid-2000s to the mid-2010s, they lost in the first round each time. Making it to the playoffs, and just winning a single game, would have seemed like a success.
The Bengals had some impressive wins through the early and middle parts of the season this year, including twice against the Pittsburgh Steelers and once against the Ravens, the two teams that have dominated the AFC North for the past couple of decades. But Cincinnati lacked consistency. It was not until the next-to-last game of the season that they had strung together three consecutive wins (thereby securing the division). If the Bengals could not win consistently during the regular season, how would they do so during the playoffs when facing off against the best teams in the AFC, mostly, if not entirely, while playing on the road?
The Bengals' initial playoff draw, the Las Vegas Raiders, seemed fateful. The loss that began the playoff drought in 1991 was to the Raiders. In that game, 31 years prior almost to the day, two-sport superstar Bo Jackson suffered a hip injury that ended his football career. Under the “curse of Bo Jackson,” Cincinnati seemed doomed to future playoff failure.
But the curse was broken and the playoff losing streak ended when the Bengals defeated the Raiders narrowly with an interception at the end of the game to prevent a game-tying touchdown. For some, that may have been enough. Surely, it seemed, the Bengals' luck would soon be running out. They would now be facing the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans entered into the playoffs having secured the top seed despite Derrick Henry, the anchor of their offense, being out due to injury for the second half of the season. Henry was the ninth leading rusher in the NFL this year, logging almost 1,000 yards even though he played in less than half of Tennessee's regular season games. The playoff game against the Bengals would mark his return. And after an injury and COVID-plagued season around the NFL, the Titans were coming into the game fresh off a bye week.
While the win against the Raiders may have been a bit unexpected, the win against the Titans was a shock. Was this really the Cincinnati Bengals, the team known derisively as “the Bungles” that had flailed aimlessly season after season through the NFL for decades?
If not before, the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs truly seemed like it would be the death knell for the Bengals' 2021-22 season. Yes, the Bengals had just defeated the Chiefs in Week 17 by a score of 34-31. But it was a home game, and Burrow had a particularly exceptional outing with 446 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a 148.0 passer rating (his highest of the season in a single game). For the AFC championship game, the Bengals would be entering into hostile Arrowhead Stadium. And surely there would be some regression to the mean for Burrow.
In facing off against the Chiefs, the Bengals would be competing against a team that was making its fourth straight AFC championship appearance, having won the Super Bowl in 2019 and seeking to make its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Mahomes and the Chiefs had just defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, despite Allen having a superb game and the Bills having the top-ranked defense in the NFL.
When the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in overtime to become AFC champions and advance to the Super Bowl, it was more than improbable. It was unbelievable.
The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl. It is the final hurdle for the team to overcome. “Why not us?” has been the Bengals' slogan this season. “It is us” is now the reply.
Dr. David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.