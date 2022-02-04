Column: After surprising run, Bengals have a final hurdle to clear

For long-suffering Cincinnati Bengals fans, to refer to the Bengals' playoff run to the Super Bowl as “improbable” is a gross understatement. The words “unthinkable” or “unfathomable” more readily come to mind. The Bengals under owner Mike Brown have been among the worst performing teams in professional sports.

The 1990s (after the 1990-91 season) to the mid-2000s was a particularly difficult period during which the Bengals did not have a winning season. As recently as 2019, the Bengals won only two games. Last season they won four.

Cincinnati's prospects appeared brighter this year. Quarterback Joe Burrow was returning from injury and the Bengals had just drafted wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s teammate from LSU’s national championship-winning team.

At 5-2 after Week 7, the Bengals had a promising start to the season. But in the highly competitive AFC North, where all of the teams were at .500 or above for most of the year, it was uncertain whether or not Cincinnati would win the division or even make the playoffs. By Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens, with an 8-3 record, were at the top of the division. Perhaps the Bengals would squeak through to the playoffs with a wild-card berth.