Column: 2022 MLB season has been one to remember

Baseball, it seems, is no longer America’s game. Football has become America’s favorite sport. Close to two-thirds of those surveyed by the Washington Post in 2021 described themselves as football fans (65 percent), while less than half (45 percent) described themselves as baseball fans. Approximately a third of Americans (34 percent) cited baseball as their favorite sport to watch in 1960. Today, approximately a third of Americans identify football as their favorite sport to watch (34 percent), whereas just over a tenth (11 percent) identify baseball as their favorite to watch.

Demographic trends are not on baseball’s side. Only 7 percent of those under the age of 30 identify baseball as their favorite spectator sport, which trails not only football but also basketball (17 percent) and soccer (10 percent). The combined percentages of those who identify hockey (4 percent) or auto racing (3 percent) as their favorite spectator sport is equivalent to the percentage of those who cite baseball as being their favorite sport to watch.

Baseball, in short, is less popular than it once was, and as a result of a particularly low level of interest among young people, is on a path to becoming even less popular in the future.

That’s a shame. For those who have tuned in to the 2022 Major League Baseball season, it has been one to remember. This year in baseball has been compelling for several reasons. Here are a few:

1. A new record (arguably)

For non-New Yorkers, it can be hard to celebrate the Yankees, a perennial powerhouse that spends lavishly acquiring and retaining superstars, making it difficult for smaller market teams to keep up. A half a dozen teams have never won the World Series and several others have won it all just once or a few times, whereas the Yankees have 27 World Series championships.

Though it may be hard to root for the team, rooting for Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is not difficult. Judge seems to be generally affable and easy going (as far as hyper-competitive athletes go). Despite his individual achievements, he is geared towards team success.

This year, Judge broke Roger Maris’ 1961 non-steroid era record of 61 home runs in a single season. Judge matched Babe Ruth’s 60-homer mark in mid- to late-September. That left two weeks of must-see at bats in which Judge chased Maris seeking to get to, and surpass, 61. Drawing out the suspense to the penultimate game of the season, at which point it was far from certain that he would break the record, Judge took Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jesus Tinoco deep to establish himself as the new single-season Yankees home run king.

Not everyone agrees that Judge should be considered the single-season home run record holder for all of MLB. Barry Bonds surpassed 61 once (and has technically hit the most home runs of any player in a season with 73), Mark McGuire twice (with 70 and 65) and Sammy Sosa three times (with 66, 64 and 63). All three are assumed to have used steroids.

This leaves baseball fans with something to argue about and debate during long summer days and nights at the ballpark — is using steroids different from other forms of rule bending or cheating that baseball players have historically engaged in such as sign stealing, scuffing the ball and/or corking the bat? Should players be judged based on the norms and standards of the era that they played in or according to a universal standard? Judge, for his part, consistent with his humble nature, has said that Bonds’ 73 home runs is the single-season record. Do you agree?

2. A career milestone

Similar to the Yankees, it can be hard to celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals. Though the Redbirds play in a much smaller market and do not have the resources or as expansive of a fan base as the Yankees, the Cardinals have won the second most World Series championships in MLB history with 11. If your championship dreams as a player or a fan have not been broken by the Yankees, the team next most likely to have done so is the Cardinals.

But similar to Judge with the Yankees, Albert Pujols is hard not to pull for. Pujols, a Dominican baseball success story, has given back generously to his community and has worked through his foundation to support those who are disabled. Having continued to play into his 40s, he is the embodiment of determination and perseverance.

At the beginning of this season, which he previously announced would be his last, Pujols was 21 home runs short of 700 all-time, a milestone that only three other players in MLB history have reached (Bonds, Hank Aaron and Ruth). Seeing limited action, in 2020 (the COVID-shortened season) Pujols hit six home runs. In 2021 he hit 17. He now would need 21 to get to 700. After getting off to a slow start at the beginning of the year, it seemed unlikely that he would get there.

But then he flipped a switch. Balls began to sail off of his bat and he ended the season with his highest slugging percentage in over a decade. And he not only made it to 700 home runs (and even past that to 703), but also surpassed Ruth in career RBIs putting him second only to Aaron.

3. Better than Babe Ruth

Judge would certainly be deserving of winning this year’s American League Most Valuable Player Award. Not only did he surpass Maris’ 61 home runs in a single season, he also came tantalizingly close to winning the Triple Crown, which would have made him only the second player to have done so since 1967 (Miguel Cabrera earned the distinction in 2012). Judge led the league in home runs and RBIs this year but fell just shy (by .005) of Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins in batting average. Judge’s 2022 season is one of the best offensive seasons not only in Yankees history but in all of MLB's nearly century-and-a-half long history.

But Judge was not the only one surpassing the greats and setting new precedents in 2022.

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way ace and slugger, became the first player ever this year to qualify for both pitching and batting statistical categories. And he did more than just qualify. His numbers could have made him an All-Star as either a pitcher or as a designated hitter. The number of statistical categories that he stood out in, which included top-five finishes in wins above replacement, wins, ERA, strikeouts, total bases, home runs, extra base hits, triples and fielding percentage as a pitcher, are almost too many to mention. His performance for the season surpassed that of Ruth from his early years when he pitched regularly.

This was only Ohtani’s second year in MLB. He is still under the age of 30. He might not win the MVP Award this year due to Judge’s accomplishments at the plate. But there is much more still to come from Ohtani.

4. A first in two decades

In the fall of 2021 I happened to be in Seattle, Washington, for a conference during which the Mariners, who had not been to the playoffs since 2001, were knocking on the door to the postseason. I made it into sold-out T-Mobile Park for a game in Seattle’s final series of the year (after securing a ticket with the help of a friend through the secondary market online). The crowd was raucous. I could not help but find myself swept up in the excitement of a team on the precipice of breaking with their past.

In the last game of the season, the Mariners lost and the Yankees and Boston Red Sox squeaked by into the postseason.

When Seattle started off this season poorly, all hope might have been lost. But in mid-summer, the Mariners went on a tear, winning 21 out of 25 games (which included a 14-game winning streak). After starting with what looked like it would be another season in which they would fall short, the Mariners made it to the postseason for the first time in two decades, clinching a wild card berth in the most dramatic way possible — a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and a full count.

5. A thrilling pennant race

The Mariners were not the only comeback story of 2022. The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves also lagged at the beginning of the year. They lost team leader and fan favorite Freddie Freeman in the offseason. It seemed early on that the Braves would become yet another team that would fall prey to having a championship hangover.

But the Braves began to put together wins and gain ground on the division-leading powerhouse New York Mets, a team that at one point had been more than 10 games ahead of the Braves in the National League East. The dramatic chase from behind culminated in a weekend head-to-head series in which the Braves decisively defeated the Mets in games that featured marquee pitching matchups. The Braves sailed into the postseason with the momentum that they had similarly accrued going into their 2021 championship postseason, raising the question of whether they could become the first team to win back-to-back World Series championships in more than 20 years.

The 2022 season has come with all of this and more. There were blockbuster trades (such as Juan Soto being traded from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres), other surprising turnarounds (such as the Baltimore Orioles having their first winning record since 2016), possibilities of postseason rivalry matchups (such as a Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets (though such a possibility, along with the Mets’ postseason dreams, were extinguished by the Padres in the wild card round) and other assorted dramas.

The postseason, which is still in full swing, has already been wildly entertaining. The Cleveland Guardians eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays with a home run from rookie Oscar Gonzalez in a 15-inning game. The Mariners, in a microcosm of their season, came back from an 8-1 deficit to clinch their series against the Toronto Blue Jays in one of the greatest come-from-behind postseason victories in MLB history.

MLB has fallen on difficult times in part due to things such as the 1994 strike, controversy over performance-enhancing drugs and analytics-driven game play that has reduced game action. But baseball is back. It is our pastime. And if this season has shown us anything, it is that it is now time to go back, back to the future, and restore baseball’s status as America’s game.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.