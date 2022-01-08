Column: 2021 included countless highlights in local sports

Jackson ultimately made it to the major leagues with the Crawdads’ parent club, the Texas Rangers, in 2015. He was traded to the Braves in December 2016 and has been with the organization ever since.

Jackson made 71 relief appearances during the 2021 regular season, posting a 2-2 record with a 1.98 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings. Although he struggled in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he bounced back with three scoreless appearances in the World Series.

-- After coming up a win short of an appearance in the 3A state championship match earlier in the year, the Hickory boys soccer team took it a step further in November, reaching the finals for the first time since 2012. The Red Tornadoes lost to Western Alamance by a 1-0 score on a penalty kick in the 77th minute at Koka Booth Field at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, but were dominant throughout the rest of their playoff run.

Hickory outscored opponents 15-1 during the first five rounds of the postseason, including four straight shutouts between Rounds 2 and 5. The Red Tornadoes posted a 22-4-1 record in their 16th season under head coach Brian Jillings, who has won nearly 380 matches during his time at Hickory.