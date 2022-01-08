Column: 2021 included countless highlights in local sports

Although we are about to enter the second full week of 2022, I think it’s time to reflect on the year that was in local sports in 2021. I apologize ahead of time if I overlook something, but when you’ve got so many standout teams and athletes, that can happen from time to time.
Anyway, here’s a (mostly) chronological look back at some of the top local sports stories of 2021:
January 2021
-- After the high school volleyball season was pushed back due to COVID-19, Fred T. Foard’s defense of its 2019 2A state title began in November 2020. The Tigers lost just one set the entire season en route to their second straight state championship, sweeping McMichael on Jan. 23 in Cary to finish a 19-0 campaign that ran Foard’s winning streak dating back to 2019 to 30 matches in a row.
Senior Michelle Thao was the MVP of the state title match for the second consecutive season, marking the third time that feat has been accomplished by a Foard player. And while the Tigers failed to win their third straight state championship this past fall — Foard moved up to the 3A classification and finished 26-4 — they still reached the semifinals of the state playoffs before falling to Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Iredell, which was defeated in the state title match.
Speaking of Foard volleyball, Meredith Lombardi — the head coach at her alma mater since 2018 — was selected by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as the Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year in June. Her overall record as the Tigers’ coach is 101-8, which includes a 53-1 mark in conference play.
February 2021
-- The NFL’s final draft pick in 2009, Hickory High alumnus Ryan Succop became the first Hickory native to play in the Super Bowl when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 55th annual installment of the league’s biggest game. The veteran kicker nailed a 52-yard field goal and all four of his extra-point attempts during Tampa Bay’s 31-9 drubbing of the Chiefs, who Succop spent five seasons with before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2014.
Also the first “Mr. Irrelevant” — a nickname for the final pick of the yearly NFL draft — to win a Super Bowl while being on his team’s active roster, Succop signed with the Bucs just before the 2020 season. Following a successful first year in Tampa Bay, he signed a three-year, $12 million extension with the team in March.
-- In late February, the community said goodbye to legendary high school football coach Tom Brown, who died at the age of 77. Mostly remembered for his 35 seasons as the head coach at Maiden, Brown also had coaching stints at Bunker Hill and East Burke.
A Pennsylvania native who came to Hickory in 1961 to play both football and baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne College (now Lenoir-Rhyne University), Brown posted an overall record of 365-140-7 during his 40-plus year coaching career. He is a member of numerous halls of fame, including the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame, the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Athletic Director’s Association Hall of Fame and the NCHSAA Hall of Fame.
March 2021
-- Guided by longtime head coach Barbara Helms, the Hickory girls basketball team made it to the semifinals of the 3A state playoffs, losing to Jesse Carson by a 62-45 final in the West Regional championship game on March 2. A No. 12 seed, the Red Tornadoes didn’t play any home games during the postseason, but managed to defeat Northwest Cabarrus, Ashbrook and Freedom during their playoff run.
Hickory finished 11-3 overall and was led by an all-senior starting lineup of Finley Lefevers, Aysha Short, Chloe James, Kellen Morin and Ellie Rumbaugh. The quintet accounted for 719 of the Red Tornadoes’ 793 total points, which equated to 90.1% of their scoring.
-- Also making lengthy playoff runs in March were the Hickory and Hibriten boys soccer squads, with the Red Tornadoes falling in the 3A West title contest and the Panthers losing in the 2A state championship match. Like Hickory’s aforementioned girls basketball team, the Red Tornadoes’ boys soccer squad also remained on the road throughout the playoffs, but couldn’t hold a two-goal halftime lead in a 3-2 loss to Weddington in the regional championship match.
As for Hibriten, it took Croatan to overtime in the state title match before allowing a barrage of goals in a 4-1 defeat. Both teams entered the contest undefeated, but the Panthers dropped to 18-1 following their first state final appearance since 1989.
Hickory, meanwhile, posted a 14-2 record and was perfect before a 1-0 loss at Watauga in the regular-season finale. The Red Tornadoes outscored opponents 75-15 on the season, while Hibriten outscored opponents 121-13.
-- On March 24, Catawba Valley Community College softball player Cali Hinnant tossed the first perfect game in program history, also becoming the first Red Hawk softball player to receive National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Week honors. The right-handed pitcher struck out 12 batters during her five-inning perfect game, which came in an 11-0 victory over the Montreat JV team.
One of five CVCC softball players to receive all-region accolades from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association in June — third baseman Alleigh Himes, shortstop Grace Andrews, outfielder Ashlyn Parsons and pitcher/utility Payton Goble were the others — Hinnant finished the spring with a 17-8 record and a 1.98 ERA. In 169 2/3 innings pitched, the Virginia native struck out 220 batters to rank fifth nationally.
April 2021
-- Less than two weeks before the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament was to begin, CVCC accepted an offer to host the annual event. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan, but due to a rise in COVID cases, was forced to change locations.
Consequently, the Red Hawks’ Tarlton Complex became the site of the five-day tournament, which was won by Illinois’ Lake Land College. A total of 16 teams participated in an event that also included seventh-, fifth- and third-place games.
-- The CVCC volleyball squad qualified for the national tournament for the 10th time in program history after capturing the Region 10 tournament title. The Red Hawks lost three of their four matches during the tournament, but finished eighth in the country at the NJCAA Division II level.
For the season, the Red Hawks were 21-5. CVCC won 16 matches in straight sets and only had one contest go to five sets — a 3-2 victory over Fayetteville Tech Community College on March 13.
-- During the three-day NFL draft that began on April 29, two players with ties to Catawba County had their names called. Former Maiden standout Caleb Farley was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, while South Caldwell High graduate Landon Dickerson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles early in the second round.
Farley’s rookie season ended prematurely when the cornerback suffered a torn ACL in Week 6, while Dickerson dealt with an injury early in the season before making his first start on the offensive line in Week 3. Through Week 17, the Hickory native had made 13 starts for the Eagles.
Linebacker Chazz Surratt was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round, and the East Lincoln High alum has played sparingly this season. His brother, wide receiver Sage Surratt, spent some time on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad earlier this season, while former Freedom High running back BJ Emmons was released from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad this week after previously spending time on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders.
May 2021
-- A busy month of May started with West Caldwell High boys golfer Lexton Ford claiming a 2A state title in Pinehurst. The first state championship for a West Caldwell golfer and the first for a boys golfer from the Hickory-metro area since 2017, Ford shot a 2-under-par 70 to defeat Beddingfield’s Drew O’Neal by two shots.
A senior who had never competed at the state level prior to the May tournament, Ford also became the first Caldwell County boys golfer to win a championship. He posted a 1-over-par 37 on the opening nine holes before finishing 3-under on the back nine.
-- Hickory’s Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman, a sophomore and junior, respectively, won the 3A doubles championship during the boys’ state tournament on May 15 in Burlington. The duo became the fifth doubles team in school history — three on the boys’ side, two in girls’ competition — to capture a state title with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Rish Reddy and Harrison Williams of Marvin Ridge.
Lovern and Holtzman only lost one set the entire season, with that loss coming during the state tournament. They were the No. 1 seed during the tournament, which was held at Burlington Tennis Center.
-- Alexander Central High’s softball team fell short in its quest to win an 11th state title — losing to Southern Alamance in three games in the best-of-three 3A championship series May 14-15 in Lexington — but what the Cougars were able to accomplish was nothing short of incredible. No seniors were in Alexander Central’s starting lineup, with half of the batting order consisting of freshmen, and yet the Cougars went 16-5 and reached the state title series for the 12th time in program history.
A more experienced South Caldwell squad also made a deep run in the 4A state softball playoffs, suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of East Forsyth in the West Regional championship. Nevertheless, the Spartans will return several players from last year’s group including pitchers Kenley Jackson and Kadie Becker, the latter of whom also led South Caldwell in home runs (nine) and RBIs (25).
-- CVCC’s baseball team set all kinds of team records last spring, including winning percentage (.759), runs scored (551), RBIs (476), homers (68) and doubles (140). The Red Hawks finished 41-13 overall and 24-2 in Region 10 play.
Highlighting the Red Hawks’ season was sophomore second baseman Chandler Blackwelder, who in August became the first student-athlete in school history to earn College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America honors. A Salisbury native who is now at North Greenville University, Blackwelder had a 3.7 grade point average in the classroom to go with 83 hits, 16 homers, 20 doubles, five triples, 65 RBIs, 73 runs scored and an .856 slugging percentage, all ranking in the top 20 nationally.
-- Staying at CVCC, the school’s bass fishing team ended the 2020-21 season ranked 17th nationally, the highest ranking in program history. The last event of the 2020-21 campaign, the BoatUS National Championship, took place on Lake Murray in Kentucky May 26-27.
Not only were the Red Hawks the 17th-ranked team in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings, but they were also the highest finishing junior college program and the top bass fishing program in the state. All five pairs of CVCC anglers finished in the top 75 percent during the season-ending tournament in Kentucky, led by the duo of Lucas Oliver and Caleb Lonca in 45th place.
-- In its 11th season of competition, Lenoir-Rhyne’s men’s lacrosse team made it all the way to the NCAA Division II championship game. The Bears started the season with nine straight wins before losing to South Atlantic Conference foe Wingate on April 7, but Lenoir-Rhyne wouldn’t lose again until running into Le Moyne in the national title contest on May 30 in East Hartford, Connecticut.
The Bears avenged the loss to Wingate with victories over the Bulldogs in the SAC tournament finals and the NCAA semifinals. Seven players scored double-digit goals for Lenoir-Rhyne, led by Toron Eccleston with 54 and followed by Eric Dickinson (50 goals, team-high 35 assists), Myles Moffat (49 goals, 29 assists), Bryce Reece (24 goals, 13 assists), Kyle Hatcher (17 goals), Will Canata (17 goals) and Tommy Aguilar (13 goals).
In addition, head coach Greg Paradine — who has been the Bears’ coach since the inception of the program — was named the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association National Coach of the Year for a second time during a ceremony last month. Lenoir-Rhyne is 106-60 all-time, including a 49-6 mark in conference play.
June 2021
-- For the first time in school history, CVCC had four student-athletes land on the All-American list in a calendar year. Baseball players Chandler Blackwelder, Will Samuelson and James Hinson along with volleyball player Aasia McNeill gave the Red Hawks 44 All-Americans all-time.
The trio of All-American baseball players also represented a record for the school. Blackwelder, Samuelson and Hinson all batted .441 for CVCC, while McNeill had 255 kills, a .293 hitting percentage and 231 digs for a dominant Red Hawk volleyball squad.
-- The St. Stephens High baseball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs before being shut out 10-0 by Sun Valley on June 19, but the Indians still put together their deepest postseason run in over 40 years prior to that loss. St. Stephens defeated Jesse Carson 3-2 in eight innings in the opening round before beating Cuthbertson 5-1 in the second round.
For the season, St. Stephens finished 11-4. The Indians previously hadn’t reached double digits in wins since posting a 12-10 record in 2018, which was also the last time they finished with a winning record prior to 2021.
-- Fifty-eight grapplers from area conferences competed during the state high school wrestling tournament this past June in Greensboro. Ultimately, Fred T. Foard senior Landon Foor, freshman teammate Brayden Mejia and Newton-Conover senior Ryan Walker left with state championships.
For Foor, his 182-pound title gave him four state championships in four seasons as he became the 10th wrestler in NCHSAA history to do so. He finished his prep career with 156 consecutive victories and only suffered two losses as a high schooler.
Mejia’s championship was his first and came at 106 pounds, while Walker’s title was his second straight at 285. Foard finished second in the team standings to Mount Pleasant, with Newton-Conover notching a sixth-place finish.
July 2021
-- CVCC athletic director Nick Schroeder joined a distinguished list this past summer when he was named one of two recipients of the 2021 George E. Killian Award of Excellence, one of the most prestigious honors awarded by the NJCAA. The NJCAA has been presenting the George E. Killian Award of Excellence since 2006, and only 32 individuals all-time have received one.
Awarded annually for 16 years, the George E. Killian Award of Excellence is given to individuals that have demonstrated the ideals of voluntarism, achievement, service, leadership and excellence as exemplified by its namesake. Only active region directors, assistant region directors, coaches association presidents, presidential representatives and officers are eligible for consideration with a minimum of two years of national service to the NJCAA required.
Currently in his ninth year as the Red Hawks’ athletic director, Schroeder has overseen tremendous success and growth in all sports offered by CVCC. Prior to receiving the George E. Killian Award of Excellence in July, he was also named a 2020-21 Junior/Community College Athletics Director of the Year award recipient by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, becoming just the third athletic director in Region 10 to receive the honor.
August 2021
-- The Hickory Post 48 legion softball team rebounded from losses in three of its first four games to finish 17-9 and represent Area IV in the state tournament at Crest High School. Post 48 lost both of the games it played during the double-elimination tournament, but overcame adversity throughout the season and ultimately became one of only five teams to qualify for the state tournament.
A walk-off grand slam by Bandys High’s Caroline McIntosh gave Post 48 a 5-1 win over top-seeded Wilkes Post 31 in the second game of the best-of-three Area IV championship series, allowing Hickory to record a sweep. Wilkes only lost three games all season, all at the hands of Post 48.
“Every one of them can come back next year,” said Post 48 coach Todd Smith, who also coaches Bandys’ softball squad, of the 2021 team, “and I hope to see them all back and we’ll be back here again next year.”
September 2021
-- Former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Kyle Dugger kicked off his second season in the NFL as a starting safety for the New England Patriots, who are currently tied with the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC East. The 25-year-old Georgia native is tied with linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley for the most tackles on the team with 92, and he also leads the Patriots with 70 solo tackles.
Dugger has made 13 starts, registering four interceptions and a team-best 100 interception return yards. He also has five tackles for loss, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery during his breakout sophomore season.
The Patriots drafted Dugger in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, making him the highest drafted player in Lenoir-Rhyne and South Atlantic Conference history. He was the ninth player in Lenoir-Rhyne history to be selected in the NFL draft, and the first since defensive end John Milem went to the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2000 draft.
October 2021
-- On Oct. 26, Newton-Conover’s girls golf team won the 1A/2A state championship at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. The Red Devils’ two-day total of 536 (104-over-par) was 16 strokes better than runner-up Raleigh Charter.
Newton-Conover’s top finisher was junior Sondra Uon, who posted a two-day total of 174 (30-over) to tie for 13th in the individual standings. Fellow junior Hailey Hicks and sophomore Celeste Little tied for 18th out of 78 total golfers with 181 strokes apiece.
Coached by John Echerd, Newton-Conover was one of two Catawba County schools to send golfers to the girls’ state tournament. Hickory freshman Lillian Bowman shot a two-day total of 180 (36-over) to tie for 15th during the 3A state championship at Foxfire Resort & Golf Club’s Grey Fox Course in Jackson Springs, while sophomore teammate Claire Graham posted a 209 to tie for 52nd out of 78 total golfers.
-- Fred T. Foard senior Alexis Wolgemuth capped her high school tennis career with a 3A singles championship during October’s state girls tournament at Burlington Tennis Center. Wolgemuth also won a 2A singles title earlier in the year after the 2020 season was postponed due to COVID, adding to her 2A doubles championships with two different partners during her freshman and sophomore campaigns.
A multi-sport athlete who will continue her soccer career at the next level after signing her national letter of intent in November to join the team at Marshall University in West Virginia, Wolgemuth has also played basketball all four years at Foard and was the kicker for the football team during her junior and senior seasons. During her fourth state tennis tournament, she defeated Oak Grove’s Marlie Stephenson (6-0, 6-0), Carrboro’s Ryan Hanes (6-1, 6-4), Oak Grove’s Jessica Fuchs (6-0, 6-3) and Carrboro’s Ella Strickler (7-6, 6-4).
Hickory’s doubles team of junior Ellie Holtzman and senior Nicole Kozischek lost in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament, while Newton-Conover junior Alexa Allison was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2A state tournament at Ting Park in Holly Springs.
November 2021
-- The Atlanta Braves ended their 26-year World Series drought with a 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the Fall Classic on Nov. 2. One of the key members of the Braves’ bullpen was 30-year-old right-hander Luke Jackson, who made his professional debut with the Hickory Crawdads in 2011 and also spent some time with the team in 2012.
Jackson ultimately made it to the major leagues with the Crawdads’ parent club, the Texas Rangers, in 2015. He was traded to the Braves in December 2016 and has been with the organization ever since.
Jackson made 71 relief appearances during the 2021 regular season, posting a 2-2 record with a 1.98 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings. Although he struggled in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he bounced back with three scoreless appearances in the World Series.
-- After coming up a win short of an appearance in the 3A state championship match earlier in the year, the Hickory boys soccer team took it a step further in November, reaching the finals for the first time since 2012. The Red Tornadoes lost to Western Alamance by a 1-0 score on a penalty kick in the 77th minute at Koka Booth Field at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, but were dominant throughout the rest of their playoff run.
Hickory outscored opponents 15-1 during the first five rounds of the postseason, including four straight shutouts between Rounds 2 and 5. The Red Tornadoes posted a 22-4-1 record in their 16th season under head coach Brian Jillings, who has won nearly 380 matches during his time at Hickory.
-- It was a memorable high school football season, particularly for Maiden, Bunker Hill and Hickory. The Blue Devils reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years, while the Bears earned their first playoff win since 2013 in their first home playoff game since 1989 and the Red Tornadoes notched their first postseason victory since 2012.
Maiden finished 13-1, falling to East Surry by a 36-35 final in a fourth-round thriller in the 2A West bracket. The likes of junior wide receiver Chris Culliver, senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes and junior running back Ben Gibbs led the team’s offense, but Maiden also boasted a stout defense as the Blue Devils outscored opponents 553-137 on the season.
Bunker Hill, which finished second to Maiden in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, went 10-2 in Albert Reid’s first year as head coach and reached the second round of the 2A West bracket. Meanwhile, Hickory nearly pulled off an upset of North Davidson in the second round of the 3A West bracket, but lost 31-28 despite rallying from a 19-0 deficit in the fourth quarter.
The Red Tornadoes were also led by a first-year head coach in Joe Glass, who helped Hickory finish 7-5 a season after it posted an 0-7 mark. As for Maiden, it continues to be coached by Will Byrne, who is 55-15 in six seasons at the helm of the Blue Devils’ football program.
-- A historic fall sports season for Lenoir-Rhyne included NCAA Division II playoff berths for the football and men’s soccer teams in November. Although both squads suffered opening-round losses during the third weekend of the month, the football team finished 8-3 and won six consecutive games to close the regular season and the men’s soccer team posted an overall record of 10-6-1.
Lenoir-Rhyne’s football team scored at least 21 points in every game except the 31-10 playoff loss to Bowie State. Among the Bears’ many impressive statistics was the fact that their offense converted the fifth-most third downs of any team in the country (52.7%) and their defense allowed the eighth-lowest third-down conversion rate in the nation (27.9%).
In men’s soccer, Lenoir-Rhyne only allowed 21 goals all season. The Bears recorded four shutout victories and surrendered more than two goals just twice, the final time coming in a 3-2, double-overtime loss to Limestone in the NCAA playoffs.
-- CVCC’s noteworthy year continued in late November when esports competitors DeVante Moore and Ethan Palmberg reached the NJCAA playoffs, giving the Red Hawks their first playoff qualifiers in program history. Moore qualified in NBA 2K and Palmberg in Madden with respective regular-season records of 8-1 and 6-3.
In December, the Red Hawks’ esports program hosted a 24-hour Twitch stream to raise money for its rapidly growing team. CVCC will field its largest roster to date under head coach Cody Dalton during the 2022 spring semester.
December 2021
-- Lenoir-Rhyne’s volleyball team earned the top seed in the Southeast Region of the NCAA Division II playoffs, marking the first time the Bears have achieved that feat in the program’s fifth overall trip to the NCAA tournament. Lenoir-Rhyne won as many playoff matches this season as it did in its previous four appearances combined, eventually falling to Augusta in five sets in the regional finals.
The Bears were undefeated at home during the 2021 season, finishing 9-0 at Shuford Gymnasium with five straight-set wins. Lenoir-Rhyne’s playoff run tied the 2015 team for the deepest run in program history.
-- Speaking of deep playoff runs, Lenoir-Rhyne’s women’s soccer team made it all the way to the NCAA Division II Final Four before being blanked 3-0 by perennial power and eventual national champion Grand Valley State. The Bears ended the season ranked No. 4 in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll, by far the highest ranking in program history.
Three of the Bears’ wins during the NCAA playoffs came via penalty kicks, with senior goalkeeper Grayson Cameron — a Hickory High graduate — coming up huge for Lenoir-Rhyne time and time again. The Bears outscored opponents 43-19 while finishing with a 12-6-5 record, with the aforementioned Cameron tallying 101 saves and pitching nine shutouts in goal.
-- Numerous fall athletes from Lenoir-Rhyne received postseason honors, including six total All-Americans. Dwayne McGee became the 90th All-American in the history of the football program after breaking the Bears’ single-season rushing yardage record with 1,669 yards, while women’s soccer players Ria Acton and Grayson Cameron, volleyball players Taylor Prall and Rachel Bewick and women’s cross country participant Janet Kwambai also earned All-American recognition from various organizations.
Acton was the second-leading scorer for the women’s soccer team with nine goals despite missing nine matches due to injury, while Cameron played a team-high 2,112 minutes and posted a perfect 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Taylor Prall led the Bears’ volleyball squad with 441 kills while also notching 468 digs, 52 blocks, 42 aces and 35 assists, with Bewick adding a team-best 705 digs to go with 102 assists and 24 aces.
As for Kwambai, she became the second All-American ever for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s cross country program after posting a 27th-place time of 21:77.70 during the NCAA Division II championship meet on Nov. 20 in Tampa, Florida. She was also fifth during the Southeast Regional meet and fourth during the South Atlantic Conference championship meet earlier in the fall.
-- Earlier in December, CVCC announced the addition of cross country, the seventh sport to be introduced by the school. The Red Hawks will field their first cross country team during the fall 2022 semester, with the sport joining baseball, bass fishing, esports, men’s and women’s basketball, softball and court and beach volleyball as sports offered by CVCC.
Shawn Fountain was revealed as the program’s inaugural head coach. A former varsity athlete at Lenoir-Rhyne, he has competed in many 5K, 10K, half and full marathons while also coaching and teaching in Catawba County for 20-plus years.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.