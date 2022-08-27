Column: 11-game suspension not enough for Watson

Deshaun Watson will be back on the field before the end of this year. He has struck a settlement with the NFL under which he will serve an 11-game suspension, pay a fine and undergo an evaluation and treatment before returning to the gridiron on Dec. 4 for a game against his former team, the Houston Texans. It will be a much-hyped homecoming. I will not be watching.

Putting a number of games on the crimes that Watson allegedly committed is not easy. How does one compare football games to sexual assaults and abuses?

Though we might not know exactly what a proportionate settlement would be, it can be apparent when a punishment is clearly disproportionate (either too lenient or excessively punitive). In Watson’s case, an 11-game suspension is far too lenient.

The NFL initially sought a year-long indefinite suspension, in part due to Watson’s failure to take responsibility and his lack of contrition. Watson, in his introductory press conference with his new team, the Cleveland Browns, stated, “I’ve never assaulted any woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman.” When asked if he would be seeking counseling, he replied that he not would because he did not have a problem. “I’ve never done these things people are alleging,” he reiterated.

On Aug. 1, arbiter Sue L. Robinson issued a six-game suspension, noting that Watson’s lack of remorse played a role in her decision. Feeling that the punishment was inadequate, the NFL appealed and commissioner Roger Goodell appointed New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to decide the case.

With a decision looming, Watson issued a quasi-apology for the first time. Prior to the Browns' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Watson said, “I want to say that I am truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character.”

Watson did, for the first time, say that he was sorry. But his reason for wanting to have back the decisions that he made seemed to be because they led to him getting in trouble (“put me in this position”) rather than because of the harm that they inflicted. And he expressed a desire to move on even though he has not yet made amends.

Knowing whether or not he appeared to be remorseful could have an effect on the impending decision on his suspension, Watson had an incentive to say that he was sorry. Apologize, get a shorter suspension than would otherwise have been handed down, and move on, was likely his calculus.

After the 11-game suspension was announced, Watson immediately walked back his apology. “I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said that I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone and I’m continuing to stand on that,” he said. He continued, “But at the same time, I have to continue to push forward with my life and my career, and for us to be able to move forward, I have to be able to take steps and put pride to the side.” Translation: I did not do anything wrong, but will act like I did so that I can move on with my life.

So Watson is back to where he started. “I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward, and I’ve always stood on not disrespecting or sexually assaulting anyone,” he insisted. The only way Watson’s statement could be true is if two dozen women are lying. Accepting Watson’s statement means either that you believe one man’s claim is more credible than the accusations of two dozen women, that what the women are saying is true but you do not think what he did was wrong, or that you just do not care.

Having been born and raised in Cincinnati, my primary NFL loyalty is to the Bengals. But having gone to college in Cleveland and having lived in North Carolina for a decade-plus (and my kids having grown up as North Carolinians), the Browns and Panthers are my adopted teams. Both shamelessly pursued signing Watson. It makes it hard to root for either team, particularly the Browns given that Watson will now be the face of the franchise.

What message does a slap on the wrist for Watson’s behavior send to today’s youth, including my two boys who will soon be learning how to navigate young adult relationships with the opposite sex?

Watson’s settlement coincides with a broader trend. The #MeToo movement began to take off in the fall of 2017 following public allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. Allegations against Ben Affleck, Matt Lauer, Al Franken and others in business, politics and entertainment followed. The hashtag went viral. A shift in norms seemed to be underway.

But then there were setbacks for those seeking justice. Bill Cosby, who had been convicted and sentenced to prison for committing numerous sexual assaults, had his sentence vacated. Amber Heard was the target of vitriol after testifying against her former husband Johnny Depp, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. And now Watson will be playing football again this year, earning the largest contract ever granted in the NFL, without really recognizing or atoning for what he did wrong (assuming that he does not do so between now and when he returns).

In the future, Watson may refrain from engaging in the behavior that led to his suspension. But it perhaps would be because he was caught and would want to avoid the consequences of getting caught again, not because of a belief that what he did was wrong.

And what about the victims? How will they feel knowing that their alleged abuser is making tens of millions of dollars while not having sincerely admitted to wrongdoing or atoning for his actions?

I love watching football and Watson is admittedly extraordinarily talented. But I am not going to tune in to his return. When he retakes the field he should not be there and we should not be watching.

I believe in redemption. But only for those who first truly take ownership and make amends for their transgressions. Watson has not gotten there. Now that a settlement has been reached without him making significant changes, he may never.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.