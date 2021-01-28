YOUTH MOVEMENT: Shorthanded Lenoir-Rhyne women put 4 players in double figures, rout Mars Hill 81-47 for 2nd straight win

They say it’s not about how you start, but how you finish.
That was certainly true of the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team during its most recent contest. The Bears fell behind by double digits in the opening quarter, but used hot shooting over the next two periods to overwhelm Mars Hill 81-47 on Wednesday night at Shuford Gym.
For the second straight game, the Bears only had eight players active. And for the second straight game, L-R found a way to win despite the fact that seven of those players are underclassmen.
“They just played with a lot of chemistry and just played together,” said L-R assistant coach Audrey Timmerman, who served as the team’s head coach for a second straight contest. “We talked about it after Monday’s win (78-66 over Queens) — pass up good (shots) for great, share the ball — and they’re really bought into that right now and I think it’s just kind of shown with the offensive production that we’ve had the last two games.”
There appeared to be a lid on the basket in the early going, as it took nearly two-and-a-half minutes for either team to find the scoreboard. The first points of the contest came on a layup from the only upperclassman to play for the Bears (3-7, 3-7 South Atlantic Conference) on Wednesday — senior Addisen DeLucas — but Mars Hill soon took over.
The Lions (1-9, 1-9) made 8 of 17 shots in the first quarter, while L-R was 5-for-18 from the field. Mars Hill’s biggest lead was 15-5 at the 3:27 mark, but the Bears answered with a 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer from freshman Korbin Tipton, a layup from redshirt freshman Mallory Sherrill and a jumper from sophomore Ashley Woodroffe before the visitors grabbed a 17-12 advantage with a buzzer-beating layup from freshman Kyla Daniels.
In the second quarter, L-R quickly turned a five-point deficit into a two-point lead thanks to another 7-0 spurt. This one began with a jumper from Sherrill, which was followed by a Woodroffe triple and a layup from Tipton. Although Mars Hill briefly tied things at 19-all on a jumper from senior Gabby Gianikos, who added another basket after a three-point play by Sherrill, it was a 13-0 run that really allowed the Bears to take control.
L-R owned the paint during its streak of 13 unanswered points, getting two layups and a three-point play from Sherrill, a layup and two free throws from sophomore Nakia Hooks and a hook shot from sophomore Sydney Wilson. The Bears found themselves with a 35-21 lead following the run, though Mars Hill would cut it to 38-29 at the half.
After knocking down 69.2% (9 of 13) of its shots in the second quarter, L-R continued its torrid pace in the third period. The Bears shot 55% (11 of 20) from the field to open up a 65-40 advantage entering the final quarter, which was largely a free-throw shooting contest for both sides.
The Bears attempted 14 of their 31 foul shots over the game’s final 10 minutes, making 10 of them. Meanwhile, the Lions went to the charity stripe eight times in the fourth quarter, converting five of their attempts. When all was said and done, L-R was able to come away with an impressive 34-point win and move to 3-2 at home this season.
“We definitely feel the lack of the team and we miss them, but I think it was a good opportunity for those who haven’t played a lot to really step up and show everyone what they can do,” said Sherrill. “... So hopefully when they come back we can just carry that on into the next game.
“I know Monday we really outsized them (Queens), so it came easier to us to get rebounds and putbacks,” she added. “But tonight there were some girls that were bigger, so we just really focused on boxing out and getting the rebounds and making smart decisions and going back to get the and-ones.”
Sherrill finished with career highs in points (20), rebounds (15) and assists (five) for the Bears, who also received 19 points and five assists from Woodroffe — including a 10-for-11 performance at the free-throw line. Additionally, L-R got 15 points and six rebounds from Tipton and 10 points and nine boards from Hooks.
All eight players scored for L-R, with Wilson coming off the bench to tally eight points, DeLucas registering six points, seven rebounds and a career-high six steals while playing all 40 minutes and sophomore Michaela Dixon and freshman Adalie Harrison scoring two and one point, respectively.
“Any game experience is phenomenal for any student-athlete, so I think all the way around it just builds confidence one through however many is on our roster, whoever’s back,” said Timmerman. “We surely do miss the kids that are gone, but at the end of the day again I think this will build confidence within these eight that are playing right now and giving their all, and hopefully we can continue to use that and kind of move forward and finish out the year strong.”
Mars Hill went 10 players deep, and nine of them scored. Gianikos finished with a team-high 15 points and four steals, while fellow senior De’Ja Marshall had nine points and seven boards.
The Lions have now lost 17 consecutive games at Shuford Gym, with their last victory coming on March 2, 2005. Mars Hill was outrebounded 49-28 on Wednesday, and was outscored 42-26 in the paint, 23-9 in points off turnovers and 18-6 in second-chance points.
“We had the same type of game plan tonight as we did Monday,” said Timmerman. “We have a lot of big bodies, so we wanted to really pound inside. Early on we started kind of rough, but it was more focusing on just finishing layups.
“We still got the looks that we wanted, so just kind of told them to just calm down a little bit,” she continued. “And once they started locking in and making those layups, we were able to kind of capitalize and make our run and we didn’t really look back after that.”
L-R is at home again Saturday against 21st-ranked Tusculum, which defeated the Bears 67-44 last month in Greeneville, Tennessee. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.
As for the Lions, they will look to snap a nine-game losing streak on the road Saturday at Queens. Tipoff for that contest is also set for 2 p.m.
Mars Hill: 17 12 11 07 — 47
Lenoir-Rhyne: 12 26 27 16 — 81
Mars Hill — Gabby Gianikos 15, De’Ja Marshall 9, Kyla Daniels 5, Chandler Adams 4, Selby Baughman 4, Alexis Pardue 4, Trinity Barkley 2, Katyah Foggie 2, Drew McMillan 2.
Lenoir-Rhyne — Mallory Sherrill 20, Ashley Woodroffe 19, Korbin Tipton 15, Nakia Hooks 10, Sydney Wilson 8, Addisen DeLucas 6, Michaela Dixon 2, Adalie Harrison 1.
