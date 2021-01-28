YOUTH MOVEMENT: Shorthanded Lenoir-Rhyne women put 4 players in double figures, rout Mars Hill 81-47 for 2nd straight win

The Bears attempted 14 of their 31 foul shots over the game’s final 10 minutes, making 10 of them. Meanwhile, the Lions went to the charity stripe eight times in the fourth quarter, converting five of their attempts. When all was said and done, L-R was able to come away with an impressive 34-point win and move to 3-2 at home this season.

“We definitely feel the lack of the team and we miss them, but I think it was a good opportunity for those who haven’t played a lot to really step up and show everyone what they can do,” said Sherrill. “... So hopefully when they come back we can just carry that on into the next game.

“I know Monday we really outsized them (Queens), so it came easier to us to get rebounds and putbacks,” she added. “But tonight there were some girls that were bigger, so we just really focused on boxing out and getting the rebounds and making smart decisions and going back to get the and-ones.”

Sherrill finished with career highs in points (20), rebounds (15) and assists (five) for the Bears, who also received 19 points and five assists from Woodroffe — including a 10-for-11 performance at the free-throw line. Additionally, L-R got 15 points and six rebounds from Tipton and 10 points and nine boards from Hooks.