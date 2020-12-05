Yellow Jackets, Wolfpack look to continue 2020 recoveries

“But going into the year, had you told me we were going to deal with not only the COVID but the number of injuries that we had, and that we would win this many games, I’d probably laugh at you.”

N.C. State left guard Joe Sculthorpe said overcoming the pandemic adds another reason to take pride in the comeback season.

“Being able to tackle that and being able to play as well as we did, I’m really proud of myself and I’m really proud of my fellow teammates to put together the season that we do have so far,” Sculthorpe said, adding it was satisfying to overcome low expectations from “everybody that put us down and out in the preseason.”

“We’re a legitimate football team,” Sculthorpe said. “We might have had a bad season last year, but that’s not who we are as a program, that’s not who we are as a team.”

Georgia Tech, in its second season with coach Geoff Collins, has been led by freshman quarterback Jeff Sims, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for 108 yards in the win over Duke.

A win over N.C. State would add more momentum to Collins' plan to build a winner in Atlanta.