Wolfpack rallies to defeat Syracuse 36-29

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bailey Hockman hit Emeka Emezie with a 26-yard go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and connected with Thayer Thomas for three more scores through the air as North Carolina State rallied to defeat Syracuse 36-29 Saturday.

The win was the third straight for the Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the seventh consecutive loss for the Orange (1-9, 1-8). Linebacker Payton Wilson sacked Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper for a loss 11 yards on a third-and-seven from the Wolfpack 7-yard line with 24 seconds remaining to preserve the win.

The Syracuse defense came out strong, sacking Hockman four times, intercepting a pass, registering six tackles for loss and forcing a safety, all in the first half. Syracuse held a 22-14 advantage at the break, the team's first halftime lead since game three, a 37-20 victory over Georgia Tech. The Orange clung to a 29-27 lead after three but was held scoreless the rest of the way. Emezie's score with 14:14 to go gave the Wolfpack the lead for good.

N.C. State held Syracuse to 3 yards on 25 attempts on the ground and just 257 yards of total offense.