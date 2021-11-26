Wolfpack look to stay in ACC title race vs. Tar Heels

RALEIGH — While North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren knows a Friday night game, even against rival North Carolina, is not ideal for fans of the No. 24 Wolfpack on Thanksgiving weekend, he hopes the high stakes bring them out in droves.

The Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) need a victory to remain in contention for the Atlantic Division title. They’ll then need Boston College to beat No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday, but first things first, the coach said.

“I just want to really ask our fan base to be special this week. It’s a Friday night of Thanksgiving, I realize what I’m asking. But these young men deserve every seat to be filled,” Doeren said this week. “And we need you to be our 12th Man to be as loud and as intense as you can be on your feet, to honor these seniors and to also make it very difficult on our opponent.”

The Wolfpack have lost their last two against the Tar Heels, but for the first time in three years, will have their starting quarterback available for the matchup.

In a season when many ACC quarterbacks have had impressive years, the Wolfpack’s Devin Leary leads them all with 23 touchdown passes in league games. He also had a streak of 228 passes without an interception, the longest such streak in the nation this year, and has thrown for 31 touchdowns in all.